McEwen Mining: The Writing Was On The Wall

During a week when the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has been relatively flat, yet another producer has bit the dust, in forms of plunging to new 52-week lows. McEwen Mining (MUX) is the most recent name on the new-low list, and the stock's dive into the abyss has been prompted by the company's second share offering in less than twelve months. The first red flag was the dividend cut in Q1, with the latter warning sign being a share offering that followed shortly after that. This is now the third strike in what's been a dismal nine months for the company, and the writing has been on the wall since Q2 for shareholders. Many investors will point out that the stock is now cheap and presenting massive value, but the key to successful investing is separating potential value from value traps. I continue to see McEwen Mining as a high-cost laggard with a now bloated share count, and I would view any sharp rallies as opportunities to exit one's position.

While many investors in the precious metals space have managed to strike gold with growth leaders like Kirkland Lake (KL), the gold sector (GDX) is plagued with a hefty amount of laggards, able to deliver considerable damage to one's portfolio. McEwen Mining (MUX) is one of these laggards, but it's been a harder one to spot, given that the company has a winning CEO at its helm. Rob McEwen was the former founder and CEO of Goldcorp (GG), and top-notch management is generally the first ingredient for success in the sector. Unfortunately, top-notch management does not always translate to elite share-price performance, and this has long been obvious with McEwen Mining. Unfortunately, a litany of bullish articles on the stock in Q4 2018 through Q2 2018 likely had many unsuspecting shareholders confused, but this is why doing one's own due diligence is so important. There has been no bullish case on McEwen Mining at any point in the past two years, and anyone that was saying differently was taking a glass-half-full approach.

The first issue with the company, which I've highlighted previously, is that McEwen Mining of 2019 is not the McEwen Mining that was a shining star in investors' portfolios in 2016. This is blatantly obvious, which a run through company earnings reports over the past few years, with all-in sustaining costs sky-rocketing from $825/oz to nearly $1,200/oz based on the most recent guidance update. While a producer can generate substantial cash-flow and earnings power at sub $850/oz all-in sustaining costs, it's producing next to no free-cash-flow at $1,200/oz all-in sustaining costs where we sit currently. Therefore, to infer that the company should perform similarly to how it has in 2016, as so many analysts have suggested, is completely ludicrous. It would be similar to someone inferring that because they could run a marathon in their 40's at peak performance, they should also be able to run a marathon in their 80's after multiple knee surgeries. When the facts change, and the operations of a company changes, so should one's expectations.

Some investors may argue that the company stated their guidance in Q1 would be $1,025/oz, and that this was a reason to consider that they should be able to hit these targets. While this is certainly a fair point, I believe that one would have to be presumptuous to take this guidance at face value with a string of red flags that quickly followed. Here is a timeline below:

March 2018 - McEwen Mining suspends their dividend

April 2018 - McEwen Mining announces $25 million direct registered offering

July 2018 - McEwen Mining cuts full-year production guidance

While a dividend cut is not generally a huge red flag, it was a change of character, as the company's previous selling point was it was a leveraged way to play the metals price with a dividend. The second issue came in the form of a $25 million direct registered offering for shares for $1.55 US, with half warrants attached. Most gold producers do not need to go to the market to raise capital in the form of dilution, and this is especially true if their guidance is implying margins of $350/oz on the gold price. However, this admission by the company that it needed cash indicated that they were either tracking above cost guidance, or that they weren't ambitious about beating this guidance as they headed into Q2. Not surprisingly, the next bombshell came in July of 2018, when production guidance was cut for the year, and costs came in a country mile above expectations in the Q2 report.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Website)

Despite all of these warning signs, investors were fortunate to be sitting with shares marching 20% higher over the next two months and letting them out at favorable levels. This is akin to the massive warning signs in 2007 like higher delinquency rates on sub-prime mortgages in 2007, yet the market continued to climb. Therefore, investors were being handed an exit on the stock on a silver platter, unless they chose to look the other direction of all of these red flags.

I am not pointing these things out to criticize those who are stuck in this mess after this week's gap down, I am instead making light of this so investors can learn from this in the future. When an investor finds themselves with red flag after red flag showing up yet they are being given a favorable exit price on their position, it's best to take advantage of that share price strength before someone smarter does. That is the beauty of stocks vs. real estate; they offer substantial liquidity, immediate turnover potential, and low transaction costs.

(Source: Company Website)

Alas, red flag number three has shown up this week, and it's been the straw that broke McEwen Mining's back. The company raised $50 million with warrants at $1.325 per share, and this is now the second raise for the company in less than nine months. There are junior explorers with no cash-flow that have not diluted to this magnitude thus far this year, and therefore this type of capital raising from a producer is a major red flag. While many investors want to call McEwen Mining a producer and a leveraged way to play the gold price, I would argue that any producer raising $75 million a year is not a producer, but a cash-burner. The idea of a gold producer is that they're selling their gold for a profit and generating cash-flow; this is not the case with McEwen Mining. It should be no surprise that the market has punished the stock, and it's seen a 25% drop this week alone.

Based on the share price weakness, we now have many commenters discussing how the stock offers compelling value at current levels and reminding us that the stock traded at $4.00 in 2016 at a lower gold price. While this is true, it's important to note that the old $4.00 is the new $3.00 for McEwen Mining. Given the dilution over the past three years, the share count has grown from 299 million shares outstanding to 400 million shares outstanding, and this that $3.00 per share is now the same market cap as $4.00 per share previously. It's also worth pointing out that McEwen Mining had margins of $450/oz in 2016, and it currently has margins of less than $250/oz based on guidance. Finally, it's worth noting that the company did not have its Black Fox asset in 2016, and the project has been a money pit since acquiring it in 2017. The asset was bought for $28~ million, and has seen steady expenses relating to exploration for three years now, yet continues to produce at over $1,350/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Annotations)

To summarize, there is no reason to use the $4.00 share price that McEwen Mining ran up to in 2016 as a goal-post for where it might head to in the future. The company was completely different in 2016 with a lower share count, reasonable operations, and margins that were worth writing home about. The McEwen Mining of today has now diluted shareholders by 60 million shares the last twelve months, has operations that continue to underperform even conservative guidance, and there's no dividend to speak of anymore. This recent capital raise at near 52-week lows with warrants is the third strike for shareholders and is telling them plainly to get out of Dodge and focus on better-performing companies.

One of the best rules I've used to avoid disasters in this space is to just avoid stocks at all costs that are below their 20-month moving averages. When a stock is below its 20-month moving average, the risk is much higher due to downside momentum, and this is especially true if the stock is hitting new 52-week lows. The reason for this is that the market is telling us that it wants nothing to do with a stock as it's being sold off with abandon. McEwen Mining continues to trade below its 20-month moving average and now has two strong resistance levels overhead at $1.60, and $2.15. Any rallies that cannot recoup the $1.60 level on a monthly close can be considered as noise, as they will merely be rallies in downtrends. For this reason, I would view sharp rallies back into the $1.45 - $1.60 zone as selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

McEwen Mining has proven that it cannot perform like its peers, and is living proof that a great CEO at his former company does not always translate perfectly to a great performance at his new company. This is nothing against Rob McEwen, who is enormously successful and was so at Goldcorp, it's merely an admission that McEwen Mining's properties do not measure up to the assets which allowed Goldcorp to enjoy enormous success. Despite lower prices after this week's plunge, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. While nimble traders might be able to play for a bounce back to broken support levels, I have no interest in trading long while a stock is in a bear market. There are simply too many companies in uptrends within the sector, with exceptional operations to continue to throw good money after bad in a serial laggard like McEwen Mining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.