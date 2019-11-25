NetEase's Bright 2020; Pinduoduo Is No Luckin Coffee

The strategy of Pinduoduo has great similarity with Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks challenger in China. However, Luckin Coffee seems to be much better than Pinduoduo in communicating a path to profitability.

The economic calendar was light on events last week for China (CQQQ)(FXI). In spite of the vitriolic "China-bashing" we often hear from the media and the comments in my Chinese Internet Weekly articles, the populous country continues to see healthy investor interest from overseas. On Monday, the Ministry of Commerce announced that the foreign direct investment ('FDI') into the Chinese mainland increased 6.6 percent year-on-year to 752.41 billion yuan (about USD107 billion) in the first 10 months of the year. FDI growth in October was even higher, rising 7.4 percent year-on-year.

A move that U.S. President Trump surprisingly did not claim credit for (or at least he has yet to) was the reduction in the number of sectors and businesses that are off-limits for both domestic and foreign investors in China's 2019 negative list for market access. The shortened list contains 131 administrative measures on investment, 20 administrative measures fewer than the 2018 version released last December. The list was jointly released on Friday by the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission. Surely, critics would welcome the latest effort by China to further open up its markets.

Perhaps a more pertinent short-term catalyst to stock prices would be the announcement by China’s central bank of a five basis-point reduction in both the one-year and five-year-plus national loan prime rate ('LPR') on Wednesday. The latest rate reduction marks the third time this month that the authorities are lowering borrowing costs.

Despite the series of positive developments, the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), still closed down 1.8 percent for the week. Hefty weekly losses by JD.com (JD) and especially Pinduoduo (PDD) which are the fifth and sixth largest holdings of the KWEB ETF at 6.62 percent and 6.53 percent of its Net Assets respectively as of November 22, 2019, dragged down its performance. The continual flip-flop in the progress of the trade talks between the U.S. and China also affected sentiment on the downside last week.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent sections, I will elaborate on NetEase (NTES) and Pinduoduo earnings announced last week and their contrasting share price movements post-results.

NetEase scored huge margin surprise in Q3 2019

It’s interesting how many headlines of write-ups on NetEase Q3 2019 earnings focused on its mixed results whereby the revenue missed consensus estimates by a whopping $440 million on reported revenue of $2.05 billion and a major beat on the EPS, both on a GAAP basis ($3.61 beats by $1.13) and non-GAAP ($5.08 beats by $1.98). I chose to highlight the margin surprise instead since a beat on EPS coupled with a miss in revenue essentially meant that analysts had underestimated the margins. Furthermore, the out-sized dividend payout of US$7.59 per ADS for the third quarter, albeit a one-off event, also deserve greater attention.

It’s not that there was a great improvement in margins. On the contrary, the margins for all three business segments fell year-on-year. From this quarter, NetEase changed its reporting segment to ‘Online games services’, Youdao, and ‘Innovative businesses and others’ which include now NetEase Cloud Music, Internet media, CC live streaming and others. This is due to the sale of Kaola and the NYSE listing of Youdao. Apart from Online game services, the margins also dipped sequentially.

It is worth noting that the ‘Innovative businesses and others’ houses traditional services like the www.163.com internal portal and the ‘@163.com’ email service. The latter remains highly popular. Unlike the ‘western’ world where the use of free email service providers are deemed as unprofessional, Chinese widely print their name cards with their ‘@163.com’ email instead of a formal company email. The number of registered email users stood at 1.05 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Perhaps the analysts have been overly pessimistic about its profitability. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 74 percent in Q3 2019 over the same period last year. Amid regulatory headwinds, the gaming division managed to increase its revenue, albeit just slightly, over the same period last year and also sequentially. The gross margin also improved year-on-year and sequentially, supporting the gains in the bottom line.

The online education division represented by Youdao also saw higher margins year-on-year, improving from 23.3 percent in Q3 2018 to 25.8 percent in Q3 2019. Segment revenue nearly doubled to RMB346 million from RMB174 million. NetEase attributed the sharp jump to higher paid student enrollment and average selling price at its Youdao Premium Courses. The Innovative business and others segment was the only one to face year-on-year decline in gross margin.

While the revenue rose from RMB2.64 billion in Q3 2018 to RMB2.76 billion in Q3 2019, the gross margin fell from 17.0 percent to 15.2 percent. NetEase attributed the year-over-year decrease to lower net revenues from advertising services as the primary culprit, meaning it was not immune to the industry advertising woes.

While NetEase has strived to reduce its reliance on the domestic market, the progress has been slow. Although overseas games revenue reached a new record high in the third quarter of 2019, its contribution share of the total online games revenue was at a low double-digit percentage. Hence, the success of new games with a strong Chinese participation is still critical. NetEase received the coveted license for the 3D version of Fantasy Westward Journey (‘FWJ’), its highly popular game both on PC and mobile inspired by the Chinese folk story Journey to the West, and is planning to launch FWJ 3D in the first half of December. The response post-launch would be a short-term driver for the stock.

NetEase’s partnership with Disney’s (DIS) Marvel has yet to bear fruits but the management indicated that the progress is “well on track from a development perspective.” Given the aforementioned importance of the Chinese market, the games generated on the Marvel theme would target both local and international players. Overall, William Ding, the CEO of NetEase remains optimistic about the company prospects in the gaming field. He said during the earnings conference call (translated by Charles Yang, CFO of NetEase):

"…we have recorded a great quarter in terms of PC games of our portfolio. We’ve seen both FWJ, WWJPC as well as WoW Classic delivering quite strong quarterly results. Overall, we think – obviously we can’t speak for the entire industry but as for us, we are fairly confident about the steady performance of our PC games into 2020."

Despite the headwinds faced by NetEase in 2019, the company has achieved commendable results. There is a clear development path elucidated by the management. While the gaming sector continued to be hamstrung by the heightened regulatory environment meant to protect the Chinese youths from gaming addiction, large established game developers and publishers like NetEase and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) are expected to be better off given their ability to navigate the challenges better than smaller players.

Pinduoduo Q3 2019 results proved it is no Luckin Coffee

Pinduoduo has had a wild ride with its share price below the level it began this year for months before a spectacular rebound bringing gains to above 90 percent. Unfortunately, the share price crashed last week following its Q3 2019 results announcement. Yet, Pinduoduo was still 51.5 percent higher on a year-to-date basis, just a shade below the 52.7 percent share price appreciation registered at JD.com. Another e-commerce peer, Alibaba Group (BABA) experienced a lower share price gain at 36.3 percent. Nevertheless, that was more than double the 16.2 percent share price increase at Amazon.com (AMZN) in the same year-to-date period.

There are certainly better performing stocks in the U.S. and elsewhere. For instance, the shares in an unprofitable Chinese marble miner listed in Hong Kong soared 3,800 percent this year before its ignominious crash last week. However, with year-to-date gains ranging 36-53 percent at the three Chinese e-commerce players, their stocks can hardly be considered 'uninvestable' or laggards, as some readers had alluded to.

Back to the results proper. With the stock losing around one-quarter of its value at the trough after the earnings announcement, it's reasonable to assume investors didn't like the quarterly performance, the guidance or both. For Pinduoduo, it's arguably the latter.

Pinduoduo seems to be just doing during the third quarter what it always been known for - spending on customer acquisition and regarding the sales and marketing expenses as "investment in the user experiences on our platform." Unfortunately, due to the prior three quarters of consistent reduction in the non-GAAP operating loss, it's tempting to believe the trend could continue. However, it didn't and, in fact, the operating loss reached a fresh record high. Q3 2019 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 missed consensus estimates by $0.13 while on a GAAP-basis, the EPS of -$0.28 missed by $0.14. The disappointment and consequently, the plunge in the share price appeared to be inevitable.

It might be wishful thinking to expect Pinduoduo to rein in its spending when the competitive environment has "intensified". David Liu, VP Strategy at Pinduoduo expounded on the topic during the earnings call, focusing on the phenomenon of "dominant platforms" compelling merchants to sell exclusively on their platforms.

"I would also note that this growth momentum is all the more encouraging in light of the prolonged pressure exerted by dominant platforms on merchants to take sides. For the last 12 months, the pressure on brands' emergence to take sides has intensified, and over 1,000 well-known brands, flagship stores have been affected on our platform, with a total number exceeding 10,000, forcing merchants to take sides and in extreme case, leveraging technology to do so, does not make it easier for them to do business." - David Liu, VP Strategy, Pinduoduo (emphasis mine)

Analysts running their forecast models should also be well aware of Pinduoduo's well-publicized RMB10 billion subsidy campaign which was launched during the second quarter. However, they could be over-estimating the contribution from merchants into the subsidy, as I had. In hindsight, the purpose of the campaign being for users to "learn more about products and features on our platform, have good experiences and build further trust with our platform" benefits Pinduoduo overwhelmingly rather than the merchants who have alternatives.

Furthermore, the products that ostensibly attracted more users were the bigger ticket premium items like iPhones and Dyson home appliances which Pinduoduo would be expected to come up with a majority of the hefty subsidies compared to the merchants who are working with tiny margins without the support from 'easy money'.

The rationale for Pinduoduo's tactic is simple. Shoppers have been used to going to Pinduoduo for functional products at a very low cost. If something doesn't work or not as well as advertised, it's much less damaging to one's pocket to just write the purchase off rather than go through the hassle of initiating the return. On the other hand, shoppers would be resistant to purchase higher value items on Pinduoduo given past negative experiences or the bad reputation it is suffering from. Thus, the aim of the subsidy campaign is to recondition shoppers' mindset.

"If you're looking for the premium items like iPhones and Dysons working with our merchants, we make sure that you have the lowest available price and the highest quality product in terms of authenticity. At the same time, this lowers your barrier psychologically to try other things on our platform, right? I mean, having bought an iPhone gives you greater comfort to try other categories, for example, like cosmetics, which are not - the ASPs are also fairly high. But this is something that you can potentially buy with higher frequency. At the same time, you might have heard that Pinduoduo offers great fruits, great household products, high-value for money products. And we actually - we - well, in terms of user experience, we have seen is these high-value customers come to our platform, they end up actually spending a lot more time exploring and started buying products across other categories a lot faster." - David Liu, VP Strategy, Pinduoduo (emphasis mine)

It would have been an absolute disaster if the heavy spending didn't show results but that wasn't the case. The number of average monthly active users jumped 85 percent Y/Y to 429.6 million, while the annual spending per active buyer rose 75 percent to 1,566.7 yuan (about $219.20). Investment banking firm Jefferies regarded the user metrics as "above expectations". Based on annualized 2019 Q3 spending, Tier 1 shoppers at Pinduoduo were spending "well over RMB5,000", more than three times the platform's average and reflecting the importance of chasing users in higher-tier cities.

The strategy of Pinduoduo has great similarity with Luckin Coffee (LK), a Starbucks (SBUX) challenger in China. The beverage retailer is also well-known to spend heavily on customer acquisition moves.

However, Luckin Coffee is better able to reduce its operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues from products. More importantly, it could do so on a consistent trend, providing market observers with a better certainty on what to expect from quarter to quarter. This is critical for any listed company if it wants low volatility in its stock. Imploring shareholders to think long-term constantly just doesn't work when the market is conditioned to react to quarterly performances.

Hence, although Luckin Coffee is similarly operating at a loss, it seems to be much better than Pinduoduo in communicating a path to profitability. Given the propensity for Luckin Coffee to rely on technology to grow its operations, the company is an interesting one for readers of Chinese Internet Weekly to explore further, particularly upon a pullback since it has run up quite significantly in the past week.

"... our business model is entire built on a technology completely different from a traditional retailer. With our fully technology-driven new retail partnership model, we believe we can rapidly expand with limited capital expenditures, while maintaining high quality and high efficiency, at the same time, increase our profitability." - Charles Lu, Chairman, Luckin Coffee

