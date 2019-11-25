Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently. – Henry Ford

In the previous article on Ford, I mentioned the difficulties the company might face surviving the next recession. Let’s look at what has changed since then.

The company recently reported Q3 earnings, the first since Moody's downgraded its bond to junk this September. It has beaten market expectations, however lowered the earnings estimates for the year.

The positives

The company declared the Q3 2019 adjusted-EBIT of $1.8 billion, up from $1.7 billion in the third quarter last year. It has improved by 8% as compared to the previous quarter due to higher sales in some regions and mark-to-market gains. EBT for Ford Credit also saw an increase.

Sourced – Investor Presentation

The strong performance of Ford’s automotive segment was primarily driven by North America. Overall, it generated revenue of $33.93 billion, and EBIT stands at $2 billion, as shown in the figure below. The lower effective tax rate of around 12-13% also helped in providing a boost to the net earnings.

Source – Investor Presentation

Additionally, the company is undergoing a massive organizational restructuring. Last year, CEO James Hackett announced an $11 billion restructuring plan.

Management has decided to phase out all sedans (except Ford Mustang) to refocus on the company’s stronger segments, i.e. trucks and SUVs. About 10% of white-collar workforce (~ 7,000 employees) was slashed earlier this year This frees capital to ramp up their electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

Ford has also entered into a $275 million JV with Mahindra and Mahindra, which will help the company to withstand competition through operational synergies.

The negatives

Although the company has exceeded market expectations in Q3 2019, it guided low earnings for the rest of the year. The company has lowered its earnings guidance to around $6.5 billion - $ 7.0 billion.

Management Guidance 2018 2019E Adj. Free Cash Flow $2.8B Improvement from 2018 Adj. EBIT $7.0B $6.5 - $7.0B Adj. EPS $1.30 $1.20 - $1.32

Source – Investor Presentation

The lower earnings guidance for the next quarter was primarily due to the expectation of higher warranty cost, higher than planned incentives in North America, and lower demand in China.

From management’s standpoint, Q3 2019 was a good quarter. However, the stock is still under pressure. It has seen downward pressure for the last 2-3 years and up only by around ~25% over the last decade. The future still looks bumpy because of the government’s deadlines to meet environmental targets and the company's ongoing restructuring phase.

The company is trying hard to regain the investor’s confidence by maintaining specific liquidity standards and expanding the electrical vehicle portfolio. But in the current scenario, many factors are going against the company:

S&P rating cut - S&P downgraded Ford rating from BBB to BBB- (just one step above junk)

Newer Ford models cannibalizing sales of older models.

Management low earning guidance in the near future.

Restructuring is very critical for the company. It expects the restructuring to cost around $3 billion - $3.5 billion for the year. Looking at the expenses and the down gradation of credit rating by S&P, the road ahead looks bumpy for the veteran automaker.

