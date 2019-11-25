Ameritrade: Charles Schwab's Offer In Line With Our Valuation

There is not much room for negotiation, in our opinion, since Schwab can always reorient its M&A appetite toward E-Trade.

Post Schwab's offer, we are downgrading AMTD shares from Buy to Neutral, as the company is now valued near our target price of $48.

The news of Charles Schwab's offer for Ameritrade caught the industry off guard, although it is not entirely unexpected, given that Charles Schwab was first to introduce zero fees for retail transactions and Ameritrade was the second to follow suit. The offer to pay approximately $25 billion for Ameritrade signals that the trading business is going not only through pricing changes, but also through consolidation. Should the merger take place, the new entity would be composed of some $5.1 trillion in assets, with $3.8 billion coming from Schwab and $1.3 billion from Ameritrade.

We can debate the merits of such a conglomerate separately, as well as whether regulators would approve such a move. In this article, however, we argue that Charles Schwab's offer for Ameritrade's business, which falls roughly in line with our target price of $49, suggests that Ameritrade is fairly valued. Below, we briefly discuss the company's business and our updated thoughts regarding the valuation, in addition to stating five core reasons for why such a transaction makes sense for Ameritrade.

Company Description

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) is an online broker platform that allows consumers to place electronic trades, focusing on a wide variety of products: from stocks, futures, EFS and options to mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and various fixed-income investments. In addition to making money on transaction fees, the company earns revenue on margin lending and cash management services.

Valuation

When it comes to valuing TD Ameritrade, the comps group can be tricky, since it could range from direct competitors (e.g., E-Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC)) to a wide (but still relevant) group of various financial services companies. We are taking a balanced approach, focusing on approximately 20 companies that derive revenue from electronic trading. This comps peer group yields a fairly conservative P/E estimate of ~12x on 2020 earnings, which is roughly in line with what Charles Schwab offered for the company. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $4.12, we get a target price of $49. Note that on November 22 AMTD shares closed around $48. We are, therefore, downgrading Ameritrade from Buy to Neutral.

Why Ameritrade Should Take Charles Schwab's Offer:

A Likely Market Share War that AMTD May Lose: - With Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, E-Trade, and Fidelity all dropping trading commissions for retail customers, we expect a market share war in the near term, largely driven by incentives provided by each of these shops. With commissions for retail trades disappearing across the board, we now have a completely different landscape, where the market shall be once again divided between main trading shops. While we estimate that 65%-70% of customers will remain loyal, the remaining roughly third of total customers are up for grabs and their loyalties will largely be driven by marketing incentives. We believe that Charles Schwab is much better equipped to handle these bottom line pressures than Ameritrade.

Brave New World Implies Non-Retail Strength: The new zero-commission structure puts companies that target ordinary customers, such as Ameritrade and E-Trade, at an immediate disadvantage. The focus is undoubtedly placed on small investment firms or separate managed accounts that require low commissions to do daily trading. Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers, and Fidelity are much better equipped to handle those clients. Ameritrade is not.

Net Interest Margin Barely Stabilized: In terms of margins, Ameritrade has been very conscious about robust cost management, particularly around new non-retail accounts. We estimate that the company can achieve 3-4 bps of net interest margin sequential expansion every quarter, with 2.27% coming in during 3Q and 2.39% during 2020. It took a long time for Ameritade to stabilize these margins and we believe that the new marketing war among major trading shops will quickly bring these margins down.

Global Outreach: As Charles Schwab rolled out its zero commission proposition, it was cognizant that the competition simply doesn’t have the same international outreach. From the marketing perspective, Ameritrade stood to lose fairly quickly, a consideration that likely went in into Schwab’s calculation.

E-Trade Competition: Given the speed with which Charles Schwab made an offer to Ameritrade (within mere weeks after the zero-fee announcement), we believe that Ameritrade doesn’t have much room or time for negotiation. There is a definite threat of Schwab withdrawing its offer and making a bid for E-Trade. Therefore, we believe that AMTD should act quickly on its end as well.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Macro risks. Should the recession unfold in the next 1-3 years, we should see meaningful decrease in trading volume from AMTD’s key partners.

Cyber attacks are always key in the trading business, as disruptions happen, on average, every 45 days. AMTD and its competitors frequently discuss annual increases in their technology budgets as a way of boosting cybersecurity.

Interest rate risk is vital, since the company invests in interest-earning assets.

Default risk is a rare event but (particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis) is a real possibility, even from a large institution. It is our understanding that even the regulatory controls currently in place, such as Dodd-Frank, are not enough to prevent it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.