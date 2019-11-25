Beware The Ides Of December, Current Events Should Boost Markets Now; Sell Uber And Tesla

Even though it is all cheerfulness and light in the trade war, we have seen this movie before. Better to use this deadline as a prod to hedge.

News Items That are Positive for Markets

Ironically, two interesting items come from Bloomberg Media, and then additional news that Mike Bloomberg is running is cheering the market. Firstly, items out of China; "China said it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights in an attempt to address one of the sticking points in trade talks with the U.S." Cynics like yours truly don't believe China will ever change its ways solely to please the U.S. I still think that these announcements are lip service. However, the truth is protecting intellectual property is essential for China to become a fully developed economy. Perhaps China will begin to preserve IP just for Chinese companies, but that is a debate for another day. Right now, the robots will read this headline and react accordingly. China is acquiescing, and a deal closing is afoot. The next item from Bloomberg is a bit more prosaic, but taken in context to the previous time is also being well received.

The U.S. Edges Closer to Chinese Chicken Exports as Plants Approved

Again, here is another concrete sign that China wants a deal. It looks like it is preparing for a phase 1 with lip service that it is going to address the IP and the agriculture purchases that Trump wants. Again the robots will read the headline and combined with the previous will amplify the "tell"

Mike Bloomberg throws his hat in the ring: And now we have the announcement that Mike Bloomberg is running for president. What does that mean? It has been widely reported that Bloomberg would not enter the race unless he thought there was no one who could beat Trump in the Democratic primary. I am not being partisan, however, the market craves visibility and what is knowable. Trump is the "Devil they Know" for those participants who in polite society will say they don't like him yet are quietly net-long equities. Then there are others who dislike him personally, but support his economic policies or are outright fans. However you want to characterize it, the market likes Trump. I am sorry if that offends. Say what you want, but the market favors the incumbent unless it's a Richard Nixon or Jimmy Carter. As far as this week's trading, the market should start off and maintain a rally. If you want to take the other side of the argument, yes Mike will ban guns and sugary drinks, but at least he won't destroy the free-market capitalism that this country was built on. That's if he wins the nomination. However, I think Mike is running to pull the Democrat Party primary out of its disastrous lurch to socialism. I hope Amy Klobuchar gets some notice now, or some of the other more middle-of-the-road candidates. The best Mike can hope for is hang in until the convention and throw his delegates to whoever agrees to a more centrist platform.

For decades the incumbent president gets re-elected; a precedent that has been established since GHW Bush, and 1993. This is what the market is expecting. The fact that Bloomberg is going to throw $100+ Million into the race is very comforting to the market, just in case.

This Does Not Mean That I Am Backing Off of Preparing for December 15th

Derisking into the 12-15 tariff deadline is just good trading hygiene. Yes, 3,150 is no magic number, but that is the target high of the S&P that I am working off of. I feel pretty strongly that one could defend that level as a fair value for S&P 500 stocks this year. The closer we get to that level, the higher the chance we bounce off that level in a sharp but relatively shallow sell-off.

The way I see it, the VIX should fall this week, and that should mean that options will be super cheap. You want to buy insurance when it is perceived that it's not needed. You can't buy flood insurance when the water has burst the levees. Also trimming long-held positions to generate cash; a tiny bit at a time to build up a cash cushion of 25% to 35% is advised. This is especially easy now now that you have zero-commissions. If the 15th comes and goes, and there are no new tariffs, the market will take off even more. All you've lost is the opportunity cost of the cash you converted from the equities. We have all this positive news, and positive chatter emerging from the talks is making it feel like it's a sure thing. One thing we have learned in this winding road of negotiation is that when something is sure, the talks break down. Also, the more it is taken for granted, the more Phase 1, the more it becomes a "Sell the News" event.

Now for the bullish side of the argument

Money is flowing into active equities, and in the parlance of the last four years, it is "Risk On". We see the movement in ETF flows, Growth beating Value and low vol ETFs. November bond funds are down and movement to equities getting stronger as well. This is because of the abandonment of recession talks. Please don't fall for the narrative that now is the time to get into emerging markets or European stocks. We have seen this movie before, "foreign equities are cheap! U.S. equities are sooo expensive". In the end, foreign stocks will stay cheap and if (when) U.S. stocks fall, foreign equities will fall harder.

Merger Monday News is Becoming a Regular Thing

First, we have confirmation that Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is buying TD Ameritrade (AMTD) in a $26 Billion deal. We also have a confirmation that Tiffany (TIF) will be acquired by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) at $16.2 Billion for $135 per share, which is $15 higher than the initial offer. It is the biggest deal LVMH has ever done because jewelry is the fastest-growing luxury sector. Now we have Novartis (NVS) buying The Medicines Company (MDCO) for $9 Billion. Last week the mega-merger of Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was finally completed. I don't think the combinations of old-line pharma and big-cap biotech will slow down. Also, the mating dance in the online brokerage business isn't over yet either. E-Trade was supposed to be the bride, and now talk of Goldman Sachs (GS) is coming with a rose. The logic there is that GS needs to build up its RIA - Registered Investor Advisor - and grow its Marcus brand. This is not an area I want to trade in. I am still smarting from my disastrous foray into the frackers in the Permian with the note that they'd all be bought out. The key piece to come away with is that the market is healthy, and this helps buoy trading in general. These are big mergers for big money; again it is "risk-on" right now.

I Am Not Sorry That I Closed Out My Uber Puts Last Week

You need to be very disciplined if you trade options. If a stock moves sharply in the opposite direction, the market is telling you that you are wrong in the short-term. I went long on PUTs when Uber Technologies (UBER) was at $27. I closed out the next day as UBER jumped a point on no real news other than Dara Khosrowshahi bought $6.5 million in UBER shares. Market participants decided not to note that Travis Kalanick sold $1.5ish Billion in UBER shares and is expected to sell all of his equity in the near term.

All that said, UBER is still trading above where I closed out my position. I will look to long PUTs in the next few days. I am still a believer that UBER will be a teenager. For those who are wondering why UBER is falling 7% this morning is that the London Taxi Commission has pulled its license. UBER has been found to be NOT "Fitting and Proper" to hold a license. That is because the App allows unlicensed and even violent criminals have a hack to usurp someone else's license. Clearly this is not good news for UBER in London, but it also raises questions about UBER here in the States. Even for UBER to come out with a statement that "No, we don't allow rapists and murderers into UBER" in the US is not a great look. What is not said is that the London Taxi Commission is emboldened to shut UBER down without fear of backlash. This is the fundamental reason why I think UBER is in big trouble. There are plenty of regional competitors in London now, and UBER is a commodity service there, as it is here. So I want to long UBER PUTs as part of my hedging program into December 15 and beyond. I will likely look for an out-of-the-money strike with a January expiration. I will look at Beyond Meat (BYND) very hard as well. I am hoping that the general optimism of this rally carries BYND into the mid-$80s where I can long some PUTs

Tesla (TSLA) Reports 200K deposits this morning and I am calling BS

The deposit is all of $100. The deposit for the Tesla Coup required $50K, and the Model 3 was $1,000. So if you were a certain type, for $100, you can boast that you have a deposit on a Tesla? Also, the deposit is refundable. Why not? Also, I bet a bunch of these deposit holders are hoping that this is really a prototype and they will knock the ugly off of this monstrosity.

I know I am hoping against hope someone talks Musk out of jumping off of this precipice. But purely from a technical point of view, this jump that we have this morning is to my eye a reflexive pop. TSLA shares are still on the way down 20 to 30 points. The first stop should be $320, but it is vulnerable to lower levels. If we do sell-off on December 15, TSLA will be a big participant to the downside. The excuse will be China. The reason why TSLA is going to go down is not purely due to this pickup. TSLA has a pattern, and patterns tend to propagate. Sadly, for now, TSLA is a sell. Again, I am a TSLA fan; I just have to call it as I see it. I am going to watch and wait, but I think it makes sense to long PUTs on TSLA going into the December 15th deadline.

I am still looking to stay long the tech names I listed last week. Also, even though Home Depot (HD) hasn't yet popped up, but I think the 217 level does hold. In the context of "Risk On," I think HD is a good risk. Let's look at the chart:

I have two parallel lines - one at 217 and the lower at around 211-212. I think it makes sense to break up your long here into two parts. Start accumulating a bit here and then leave some in reserve in case HD breaks lower. I won't pull the trigger today; I don't think. I still want to see HD bounce a bit, but I am tempted. Keep in mind I am trading options, which is a different calculation. If I was investing in equities, I would go long today and buy a little now and some more shares later in the week.

Speaking of bouncing, Nvidia (NVDA) is acting very well this morning in the pre-market, but also even though it sold off last week, it was the kind of retreat you would expect a volatile tech stock runs as it is moving higher. Let's look at the chart:

You have a nice steady uptrend over the past month, and even though last week was choppy, the uptrend is moving sharply higher. If you are a trend trader, the trend is on track to higher levels. How high? Let's pull the view back and look at a longer timeline, and that goes back to August 2018. I see an upside to 230 and then to 253ish.

I feel pretty comfortable with my current position on NVDA right now. I think that if you want to be aggressive yet being mindful of December 15, NVDA might be an interesting fast money trade.

If you like NVDA, then Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which suffered mightily from an egregiously dumb sell call from an unknown analyst at an unknown company, you might consider AMD too. I did not close out my AMD positions.

My Trades

I am Long Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), AMD, and NVDA, I am long GE and may look to add. I regret not getting long MongoDB (MDB). My finger was on the buy button, and I am still considering it. If I see HD strengthening, I would long it as well. I am also considering UBER and BYND on the short side. I also want to be long the VIX this week at a minimum. I might leave SPY for next week on the short side as well. I am really starting to get serious about hedging, taking profits going into the ides of December. If you are an investor, please don't sell your equity positions. You may want to sell upside calls to generate synthetic dividends and as a mild hedge. Don't do this without discussing it with your investment adviser. This article is mostly geared to fast-money trading.

