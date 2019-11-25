3 Black Friday Dividend ETF Deals

All investors want dividends, and retired investors need income. Black Friday is a time in the U.S. where all consumers are looking for that great deal, and so are we at Seeking Alpha as we look into 2020. As the U.S. equity markets hit new highs, it has become much harder for individual investors to find that diversified dividend yield, and at a lower price than what the S&P 500 is currently trading at. Let's take a look below at my recent ETF fund scan that made the Black Friday fund deals appear:

The ETF had to be 33% cheaper in forward-price-to-earnings ratios compared to the S&P 500.

SEC Yields had to be above 3%.

All the ETFs had to be listed with a large asset manager.

After running these screens, I was surprised with how many emerging market funds and international funds appeared. However, I am not a believer in buying funds that focus on countries like Russia or China. We want to focus on companies based mostly domestically, and that are still trading cheaper at cheaper multiples, compared to overall markets.

1. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The first ETF that we are going to analyze is the Invesco ETF (DJD). The fund is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index, and will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. This index is designed to provide exposure to higher-yielding equity securities in the Dow Jones Industrial Average by their 12-month dividend yield over the past full-year. Stocks with consistent dividend payments over the previous year are included in this index that Invesco uses. The DJD is computed using the gross total return, which reflects dividends paid, and price appreciation. This fund is re-balanced twice a year.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the above chart, you can see that the DJD is actually outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), and with a lower P/E ratio as well. This ETF yields a forward paying dividend of 3.1% compared to the SPY dividend yield of 1.8%. The DJD has a 50% focus on Large Cap Value equities. Some of these value companies include: Dow Inc. (DOW), Caterpillar (CAT), Pfizer (PFE), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Walgreens (WBA), and JP Morgan Chase (JPM). All great blue chip stocks that you could easily own individually in your portfolio for the long-term. These blue chip names have much lower P/E ratios when you look at them individually. The DJD has not had an annual loss since it was started in 2016. DJD sports a lower volatility profile of just owning passive indices as well. Instead of doing all this stock picking on your own, let Invesco re-balance this ETF for the small cost of .07%. For seven basis points a year, this is a cheap deal.

2. The Fidelity High Dividend ETF

When running this screen, I wasn't aware of the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV), which focuses on companies with higher dividends and lower price-to-earning ratios. With a distribution ratio of 4.15%, this ETF is the second highest yielding out of the three I selected for the article. The fund seeks to provide investment returns that correspond, before fees and expenses, generally to the performance of the Fidelity Core Dividend Index. Fidelity normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Core Dividend Index and in ADRs. The Index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends. This fund is slightly different from the rest intentionally. The investor doesn't own all of the same stocks with different ETFs.

Data by YCharts

The above chart does show the FDVV under-performing about 11% compared the S&P 500, however, that 4% dividend yield could make up for it in the future, compared to the SPY yield of just 1.81%. FDVV only lost 1% in 2018, which caught my eye compared to other high-dividend payer funds. The fund sports a lower beta of .83 compared to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Some of the companies in the FDVV include: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Bank of America (BAC). All companies in different industries with lower P/E ratios compared to the S&P 500 and with stable dividends. The FDVV could play catch-up to other dividend funds. The FDVV has an overweight holding of Apple & Microsoft, which have great balance sheets with plenty of cash for dividend style investors.

3. iShares Select Dividend ETF

The last ETF we want to focus on is the iShares (DVY). With over $18 billion in assets under management, this ETF is the oldest and biggest of the three since its inception date in 2003. DVY seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of 100 relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities, with 5-year records of paying dividends. The fund sports a 3.6% SEC Yield and a P/E ratio of 14.84. Out of the three funds that are discussed above, the DVY has the highest expense ratio of .39%, or thirty-nine basis points.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years, DVY has led and trailed the S&P 500. However, with its 3.6% dividend yield, this ETF looks more attractive than just owning the 1.8% SPY which has a 22.95 P/E ratio as well. Some of the 100 companies that DVY owns are: AT&T (T), Qualcomm (QCOM), Ford (F), CenturyLink (CTL), and Target (TGT). Most of these large cap stocks listed above are not represented in the prior funds. I like the idea of owning all kinds of dividend focused equities in different ETFs, with different weightings within the funds. Since its inception in 2003, the DVY has returned 253.82% over sixteen years. Going forward, these companies that comprise this index are more levered to interest rates and seem more economically sensitive than Fidelity's FDVV. Ford has a levered balance sheet with slowing sales, while CenturyLink seems to be a riskier trade on a higher dividend as well. If I had to take a pick out the three funds to overweight, the Invesco DJD would be my first pick with Fidelity's FDVV coming second.

Risk Metrics

When combining all three of the ETFs into a portfolio, you start to see the impact of dividend focused funds. Since the Fidelity High Dividend ETF was only launched in 2016, we can only back test to that date. Normally, I like to see how the funds hold up in different market conditions, but we will make do with what we have. The three Black Friday ETFs produced an 10.37% CAGR since 2017, with a standard deviation of 10.74%.

Metric Dividend ETFs SPY Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.87% 1.12% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 10.99% 14.27% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.83% 1.06% Geometric Mean (annualized) 10.37% 13.44% Volatility (monthly) 3.10% 3.54% Volatility (annualized) 10.74% 12.26% Downside Deviation (monthly) 2.10% 2.36% Max. Drawdown -9.09% -13.52% US Market Correlation 0.95 1.00 Beta(*) 0.81 0.97 Alpha (annualized) 0.07% 0.98% Gain/Loss Ratio 0.65 0.48

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

What I like to see from the risk metrics is that the high-dividend focused portfolio produced better risk-adjusted returns when compared to just owning the passive S&P 500. The max-drawdown figure is 4.5% better than the SPY, and has a lower beta of .81. Retired investors can expect to incur 10.7% annual volatility per-year with the dividend focused funds, compared to 12.4% per year with the SPY. Risks going forward are the 2008 or 2000 type of events where any equity you own has a great chance of drawdown. The higher dividends do provide a cushion to investors, but these funds do not replace your bond investments. Investors should consider using these lower multiple funds within a balanced portfolio of fixed income as well.

Looking Ahead With The Three Black Friday Deal Dividend Funds

When talking with a group of income investors last week, there was a lot of chatter about defensive dividend funds becoming more multiple expensive as money continues to inflow. Some of these funds included my favorite low-volatility strategy ETFs such as (SPLV) & (SPHD). However, as you can see above, we can still find dividend focused funds that own holdings with multiples of just 12-15x forward earnings next year, and also payout an average 3.6% dividend. For a portfolio like this to work, an investor should consider owning this for at least five to ten years in length. Investors need to understand that dividends can make up to 45% of your total return, and should be taken seriously compared to other alternatives.

A 2016 whitepaper from Hartford Funds also found that 81% of the total return of the S&P 500 going back to 1960 is attributed to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding. If you're still not convinced about dividend focused funds, dividend income constituted 33% of S&P 500 monthly total return between 1926 and 2015, with the remaining portion coming from capital appreciation. When you combine the returns from dividends with a small 3-4% price appreciation annually, we are getting close to hitting a 7-8% yearly return, which many endowments and pension funds can't even do. Dividend returns to the investors total return profile has changed decade-by-decade. These dividend returns have been stronger and more noticeable during periods where total index gains were less than 10%. This was especially true during the 1940's, 1960's and 1970's. We could easily be heading towards another decade of below 10% annual returns where these funds could outperform.

In Conclusion

When looking at what ETFs to purchase for next year, you should strongly consider these dividend focused funds. The Black Friday dividend focused funds are trading at multiples of 14x or 15x earnings next year, while still paying 3.5-4% in dividends. I strongly encourage you to become more active in what funds you own, and consider purchasing these type of funds while moving away from being a pure passive indexer. Take a look at the P/E ratios of funds you own this holiday season, and compare them to the yields and ratios of these funds listed above. This Black Friday, you might just find yourself shopping cheaper dividend funds from your home computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV & SPHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own financial situation.