An Acquisition Of Tele Columbus Makes Sense For United Internet AG

United Internet already has more than just one foot in the door being the largest shareholder of Tele Columbus and recently having nominated all members of the company's supervisory board.

After years of relying on network capacities rented from competitors, United Internet AG (OTCPK:UDIRF, OTC:UDIRY) plans to build its own mobile network. From 2021 onwards, the smallest of four relevant players on the German mobile and DSL market plans to have its 4G and 5G networks. In terms of business strategy, this is a considerable course change for the company.

In order to broaden its product range, I believe it would be only logical for the company to acquire cable provider Tele Columbus AG (OTC:TLQGF). United Internet is already the largest shareholder owning 29.89 percent of the cable provider. It would be easily able to finance an acquisition of the remaining shares. I will explain my thesis in more detail below.

Customers Increasingly Prefer One-Stop Shops

Building a mobile network alone may not be enough. Customers increasingly prefer integrated solutions bundling mobile, DSL and TV. Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF, OTCQX:DTEGY) offers such services. So does Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) which recently strengthened this business with the acquisition of Unitymedia from Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK). Telefonica SA (TEF) has entered into an agreement offering it access to Vodafone's cable infrastructure.

Tele Columbus would enable United Internet to offer a similar product range. The company offers customers broadband and cable packages under its PYUR brand. Its presence is especially strong in northern and eastern parts of Germany. Yet the business would be a suitable platform for United Internet to launch its expansion into the southern and western regions. On top of that, the acquisition and integration of Tele Columbus would immediately provide United Internet with access to over three million households it currently serves. This would offer ample potential to increase revenue by offering additional/bundled services to those existing customers.

United Internet Is Halfway There

United Internet would be in an advantageous position to attempt a takeover of Tele Columbus. It already owns 29.89 percent of the company. Once the threshold of 30 percent or more is reached, United Internet would be legally required to make a mandatory offer to other shareholders. And of course this also means that there would be less shares left over which it would have to acquire for a full takeover.

On top of that, Tele Columbus' entire supervisory board ("Aufsichtsrat") was replaced by six new members proposed by United Internet, back in August. Three out of six members are current or former executives of United Internet and/or its subsidiaries. So in addition to being the largest shareholder by far, it would be likely to find the supervisory board very open to its plans. At least I would not expect too much resistance against a buyout proposal under these circumstances.

Financially a buyout would be feasible as well. United Internet would have to acquire a little over 70 percent of Tele Columbus. At the current market price, this would represent a value of around €200 million, give or take. Assuming that a premium will be in order, I will calculate a total cost of between €220 and €250 million. In the first nine months alone, the company made more than enough profit after-tax (€357.6 million) to finance this acquisition. Net debt has also been decreasing to €1.69 billion (as of September 30th) after €1.88 billion as of the end of 2018.

Rocket Internet's Role

Notably, one of United Internet's major shareholders recently acquired a substantial stake in Tele Columbus. Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) now owns almost 12.3 percent of the company. It furthermore announced its intention to increase its stake in the coming months. Rocket Internet holds a 5.46 percent stake in United Internet - which in turn owns about 9 percent of Rocket Internet.

Together the two companies already control more than 42 percent of Tele Columbus. This would make a takeover rather easy. Even more so if Rocket Internet further increases its stake. Joint action seems not unlikely given that there is not only considerable cross shareholding between the companies but also attack record of past cooperation on several occasions. Especially the respective founders and CEOs, Ralph Dommermuth and Oliver Samwer are believed to have a close and cordial relationship.

I also believe - and I should caution at this point that this is pure speculation on my point - that it might be an interesting option for Rocket Internet to exchange its share in Tele Columbus for its own shares held by United Internet, essentially resulting in a de facto buyback. This would be especially interesting for Rocket Internet, if it would pursue a privatization via buybacks.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that there is a good chance for a takeover of Tele Columbus by United Internet, maybe in partnership with Rocket Internet. Buying Tele Columbus would provide United Internet with a helpful tool to help its long-term strategy. It would also be rather easy to execute a takeover, given that it already has more than just a foot in the door.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.