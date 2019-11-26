Canopy, Tilray, And Trulieve: Three Cannabis Companies - But Only One Is A Buy, Two Are Holds

Strong growth rates for an industry do not necessarily mean that every company that is active in this industry is an attractive investment.

The cannabis industry will experience explosive growth over the coming years, but this does not mean that all cannabis companies are great investments right here. The outlook for the respective company, as well as its valuation, matters a lot. In this article, I will look at three cannabis companies - Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (TLRY), and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCPK:TCNNF) - that I believe have a different outlook over the coming years. Despite being the smallest of the three, Trulieve Cannabis has the best outlook at current prices, I believe.

Growth Tailwinds For The Whole Industry

A couple of years ago, the cannabis industry was a very small niche market, but things have been moving fast in the recent past. A growing amount of countries have legalized the production, distribution, and consumption of cannabis products in one form or another, for medical purposes and/or for recreational purposes.

Source: mysanantonio.com

In the US, ten states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana already, while another 20+ states have legalized the medical use of marijuana products, although the recreational use of marijuana is not (yet) legal in these states. Globally, a growing number of countries have made similar moves to legalize marijuana over the last couple of years, with Canada being the most prominent example of a country that has legalized both the medical as well as the recreational use of the drug.

This global shift towards legalization, coupled with a rising amount of indications for which medical cannabis products can be used, results in a huge demand tailwind for the cannabis industry. Analysts are forecasting that the legal cannabis market, which includes the legal use of recreational cannabis and the legal use of medical cannabis, will grow to $66 billion by the mid-2020s, representing a market growth rate well ahead of 20% annually from the current level. This growth will be based on a range of factors, including increasing adoption of cannabis as a legal recreational drug, especially once next-generation products such as beverages are rolled out on a wider scale. Increasing usage of cannabis-based products as a (supplemental) treatment in oncology, Parkinson's, etc. will lead to growing demand from the medical space.

Strong growth for an industry obviously is positive for the players that are competing in this industry, but it should be noted that positive industry growth rates do not necessarily equate to strong returns for shareholders. Other factors, such as the margins that will be generated across the industry, the valuations shares are trading at right now, and management's policies regarding shareholder returns play a large role as well. I thus do not believe that every cannabis company is attractive right here, although they are not all unattractive, either.

Canopy Growth: Not Profitable, But A Strong Position Versus Peers Thanks To Its Scale

Canada-based Canopy Growth is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, trading with a market capitalization of more than $6 billion. Canopy Growth's enterprise value is lower than its market cap, thanks to its huge cash position:

Data by YCharts

Canopy Growth is, I believe, well-positioned for growth in its industry, thanks to strong scale advantages over most of its peers. During the most recent quarter, Canopy Growth generated revenues of C$77 million, which was up 230% year over year. Canopy Growth is the market leader in Canada, the biggest market for recreational marijuana. Canopy Growth's adjusted revenues, which back out some one-time restructuring charges, would have been even higher, at C$118 million, which shows the company's leading scale.

Canopy Growth also has one of the strongest balance sheets in its industry, mainly due to the massive cash infusion from selling a stake to Constellation Brands (STZ):

Source: Canopy Growth earnings results

The company holds a cash position totaling more than C$2.7 billion, which will allow Canopy Growth to invest heavily over the coming years, while further acquisitions are possible as well. Canopy Growth also has a huge pipeline of cannabis 2.0 products, including beverages and snacks, which should help drive its sales and increase its advantage versus peers. The combination of strong scale and size, and its huge cash pile make Canopy Growth one of the most likely leaders in its industry going forward, I believe.

There are also some headwinds, though: The Canadian market is battling with some oversupply, and Canopy Growth is not able to operate profitably so far. During the most recent quarter alone, Canopy Growth has generated an EBITDA loss of more than C$150 million, or more than C$600 million annualized. This will not be possible forever, and the company's cash pile will be hurt due to its heavy spending.

In total, I thus believe that Canopy Growth will benefit from its connection to Constellation Brands and from its strong market position in Canada, but as long as the company is trading with an enterprise value of more than $5 billion while still generating losses, I don't rate Canopy Growth a buy, but rather a hold.

Tilray: Boom And Bust

Tilray is one of the cannabis companies that saw its shares rise massively prior to legalization in Canada, but shares have gone down a lot since then:

Data by YCharts

Tilray's share price, market cap, and enterprise value have dropped by almost 90% from the peak that was set in 2018, as its shares had been bid up to absurdly unreasonable levels.

Tilray has, like other cannabis companies, seen strong revenue growth over the last couple of quarters. During the most recent quarter, Tilray's revenues totaled C$68 million, which was up by several hundred percents from a much lower level during the previous year's quarter. Like Canopy Growth, Tilray was not profitable during the quarter, racking up a net loss of C$47 million, which was twice as much as the net loss from the previous year's quarter.

Tilray's shares are less expensive than those of Canopy Growth on an enterprise value to sales basis, and Tilray has also generated smaller losses during the most recent quarter:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, Canopy Growth is the bigger producer, and Tilray does not have the balance sheet strength that Canopy Growth possesses, as Tilray only holds $100 million in cash. To top things off, Tilray does not have the connections that Canopy Growth has thanks to being partially owned by Constellation Brands, and Tilray's cannabis 2.0 product portfolio does not look as strong as that of Canopy Growth, either.

In total, Tilray is a smaller cannabis company compared to Canopy Growth, with less potential to grow inorganically, but its shares are cheaper, which is why its shares are not necessarily a weaker investment at current prices. I rate Tilray a hold as well.

Trulieve Cannabis: Small, Growing Like A Weed, And Profitable

This brings us to the third cannabis company I will look at in this report, which is Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The company, which has only gone public in late 2018, is trading at a lower market capitalization than Canopy Growth and Tilray, being valued at just $1.35 billion.

Data by YCharts

Its shares have performed much better than those of Tilray and Canopy Growth, as they trade less than 30% below their all-time high, which is mainly due to the fact that its shares did not participate in 2018's bubble to the same extent. It has a somewhat different focus than Tilray and Canopy Growth, as its business consists of selling medical cannabis primarily, through branded stores and through delivery to patient's homes. Being active across the whole value line, from growing the product to selling it to the consumer, allows the company to capture a wider amount of the potential profits compared to peers.

Trulieve's operating performance has been very convincing since the company went public:

Source: Trulieve Cannabis earnings results

Its most recent earnings results showcase revenues that were higher than those of both Canopy Growth and Tilray, at more than $70 million. Revenues were also up by double digits on a quarter-to-quarter basis, whereas its Canadian peers did report a revenue decline on a quarter-to-quarter basis, due to too much inventory in Canada. This is an issue that does not impact Trulieve Cannabis. On top of this, Trulieve Cannabis is also operating profitably, unlike its much bigger peers, as the company has generated EBITDA of $37 million, or ~$150 million on an annualized basis.

Trulieve Cannabis also continues to invest in its operations, by opening 6 new dispensaries during the most recent quarter, it has grown its store count by 21% in just three months. This strong pace of opening new stores should allow the company to keep its revenues and EBITDA growing at a fast pace going forward. Trulieve Cannabis also generates margins that are significantly higher than those of its peers, its gross margin was 62% during the most recent quarter, versus a gross margin of just 31% for Tilray, while Canopy Growth's gross margin was even lower.

Despite generating the highest sales versus its peers and having better fundamentals and financials, Trulieve Cannabis' shares are not expensive at all:

Data by YCharts

Based on current forecasts, the company will generate EBITDA of ~$160 million in 2020, and ~$210 million in 2021, according to the analyst community. Due to the fact that Trulieve Cannabis is already generating EBITDA on an annualized level of ~$150 million right now while growing at more than 20% per quarter, these estimates could be way too low.

But even if there is no upside surprise, Trulieve Cannabis' valuation, in terms of enterprise value to EBITDA, stands at just 9.0 for 2020, and at an even lower level of 6.7 for 2021. This would be a rather low valuation for shares of a low-growth, or even a no-growth stock, but for a company that has been growing its top line and its bottom line at a double digits pace on a quarter-to-quarter basis, this valuation does seem astonishingly cheap.

Final Thoughts

It is very likely that the cannabis industry will continue to experience strong growth over the coming years, in Canada, in the US, and on a global scale. I don't believe that every cannabis stock is an attractive buy at the current level, though.

Canopy Growth and Tilray both look too expensive right here for my taste, but Trulieve Cannabis could be attractive at the current level, I believe, due to strong growth, high margins, and a low valuation.

