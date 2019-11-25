M&T Bank Maintaining Quality, But Lagging In Operating Performance

Investors in M&T Bank (MTB) generally appreciate the bank for its conservative approach, and that’s still a valid argument – particularly at this point in the credit cycle where credit costs are starting to rise. On the other hand, M&T doesn’t have a particularly attractive fee-generating business that can offset spread pressures, and the bank’s low-cost deposit base (an important positive over the full cycle) and asset sensitivity remain more problematic. What’s more, M&T’s recent misses at the opex line undermine one of the few areas banks can try to offset spread compression.

I wasn’t overly fond of the investment prospects of M&T last time I wrote about the stock, and the shares subsequently dropped more than 10% before a rally that has taken the price back into the $160’s. While management’s apparent incrementally greater willingness to consider M&A is arguably a positive, nothing much has changed on a fundamental basis. I don’t think M&T’s expense issues will prove long-lasting, but I also don’t see a particularly compelling valuation case here either.

Would M&T Consider An MOE?

With BB&T (BBT) and SunTrust (STI) about to close their merger of equals and First Horizon (FHN) and IBERIABANK (IBKC) having just announced one of their own, investors have started reconsidering the potential of M&A as a driver for banks that few other ways to generate earnings growth in the face of weakening spreads, limited opex leverage, and surplus capital. M&T Bank management has never been as “anti-M&A” as some bank executives, but recent commentary from management does seem to suggest an incrementally greater willingness to look for a deal.

What could M&T Bank look at for M&A?

Well, specific to mergers of equals, there aren’t that many options. As is, only Regions (RF) and Northern Trust (NTRS) are really equals in terms of asset size. KeyCorp (KEY) is about 17% larger, so “equalish”, and First Republic (FRC) and Huntington (HBAN) are likewise “equalish” on the other side.

Of that list, Regions makes sense to me, and M&T Bank could likely construct an accretive deal. You always have to balance a number of assumptions in accretion/dilution analysis, but I believe M&T could pay a healthy premium and still reap attractive EPS and book valuation accretion.

As far as more typical whole bank M&A – which tends to offer less integration risk and is certainly something M&T Bank is familiar with – M&T has plenty of options. Banks like People’s United (PBCT), First Citizens (FCNCA), Webster (WBS), and even Union Bankshares (UNB) could all make sense to varying degrees, but I really don’t get the sense that M&T will do a deal just to do a deal – most likely, M&T will look for a target that offers an attractive deposit franchise and/or a strong lending operation but lacks long-term scale.

Expense Mises Highlight One Of The Challenges For Banks

M&T Bank has missed sell-side expectations core operating expenses for more than four straight quarters, with the magnitude of the misses increasing. M&T missed by about 6% in the third quarter (taking $0.29 out of earnings relative to expectations), and M&T’s performance there was one of the weaker ones relative to expectations in its peer group.

Some of the outsized expenses were tied to the bank’s efforts to grow its mortgage banking business, where M&T did report over 55% yoy and 28% qoq growth in revenue this quarter. A lot of it, though, was tied to the bank’s ongoing investments in IT. While M&T has chosen to be a “fast follower” when it comes to bank IT/digitalization, I expect that the investments made by larger rivals like JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are starting to force M&T to move more quickly to improve its own systems and customer offerings.

M&T can afford these investments, though they do take an important counter-cyclical positive off the table in this period of rate pressure. Other banks will find this an increasingly difficult burden to bear, and I think a lot of “second tier” banks (those with around $75 billion to $200 billion in assets) will have the opportunity to selectively acquire regional/community franchises where the banks just can’t afford to make the same IT investments.

Credit Pressure Starting To Show Up, While Rate Pressure Is Here

I’ve been waiting for credit costs to start showing up as a bigger factor in bank earnings, and that is starting to happen at M&T. Provisioning expense nearly tripled in the third quarter, and M&T showed one of the biggest jumps in NPAs in its peer group. I want to be clear that I don’t believe M&T has a credit quality problem, but I do think credit costs are going to be more of a factor in bank earnings going forward than in the last couple of years.

Rate pressure is more of a known risk now, with analysts having dialed down expectations in response to Fed rate cuts. With a sequential decline in net interest margin of 13bp, M&T was on the worse end of the scale this quarter (with Comerica (CMA) and a few others). M&T did see a significant increase as well in its interest-bearing deposit costs (up 36bp yoy and 5bp qoq), though the company’s overall cost of deposits remains quite low.

M&T has relatively few options to offset rate pressure, as there’s not much you can do to lower costs in what is already one of the lowest-cost deposit franchises. Growing the balance sheet is one option, and M&T is doing okay here, with average loans up 3% yoy and 1% qoq, but I don’t think a major step up is likely. One other option is hedging, and M&T has been stepping up its activity here, adding almost $9B to its swap portfolio in the third quarter (bringing the total to over $30 billion). This isn’t a cost-free solution, but M&T has reduced its asset sensitivity relative to earlier in the year.

The Outlook

I’ve tweaked my estimates for M&T a little bit, largely because of the overspend on opex, but not much has changed from a long-term fundamental basis. I’m still expecting minimal growth in core earnings over the next five years, with low single-digit growth on a long-term basis. I believe that M&T’s core earnings outlook should support a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized total return for shareholders, and I’d also note that the shares do seem undervalued relative to the bank’s above-average ROTCE.

The Bottom Line

I can see an argument for continuing to hold M&T shares, but I don’t see the price as compelling enough to make this a must-buy for me. I do believe M&T could turn to M&A to create value for shareholders, but I do believe the core operating environment for banks remains challenging and I’d want a bigger discount to fair value before buying for my own portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.