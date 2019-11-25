Associated British Foods: High Quality Organically Growing Business At A Reasonable Price

Low financial leverage, high amount of cash available to be deployed by management with proven track record and high insider ownership.

Investment Thesis

Source: starcapital.de

Macroeconomic and political problems in Europe are many which makes some of the European countries attractive places to look for long-term investments. With a CAPE ratio of x15.8, the UK's stock market has been an attractive place to look for investments by many, including Warren Buffett.

Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) is an example of a conservatively valued company headquartered in the U.K., generating high free cash flow and contrary to the M&A spree going on in the food and retail sectors growing mostly organically.

Also, contrary to the food and retail sectors, ABF has a very low leverage which alongside the £1.5bn significantly reduce financial risk and could be utilized for future expansion.

The stock had been on a downtrend since 2015 when return on equity peaked, followed by the increased political risk of Brexit. As a result, valuation now is much more attractive, while scaling potential of the retail business and profitability expansion of the grocery and sugar businesses are not yet priced in.

The Business Model Generates A Lot Of Cash

АBF's business has been highly cash flow generating with low level of capital expenditure required to fund growth and sustain existing businesses.

Contrary to most peers in the Grocery business, ABF has taken a different strategy when it comes to M&A expansion. The company is primarily focused on small bolt-on acquisitions that could be easily integrated within existing operations while at the same time complementing some strategic parts of the product portfolio as opposed to large scale acquisitions that oftentimes end up badly.

As a family-owned business, the management is taking a much longer time horizon when deciding on any potential acquisitions thus aligning well with interests of long-term shareholders. The cash balance could also be used for Primark's expansion within the U.S., once the company has a sustainable and profitable business model in the country.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Even after returning cash to shareholders, ABF has historically had plenty of cash left at hand which after reducing debt has resulted in a large cash pile.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Free cash flow has been lower over the past few years as ABF has also spent more on increasing working capital and capital expenditure.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Nevertheless, higher free cash flow, combined with the fall in share price over the recent years has resulted in a free cash flow yield of 4.0%, compared to 2.2% in 2015.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from Yahoo! Finance

The main driver of free cash flow growth has been the retail segment - Primark. Revenue has grown sixfold since 2006 while operating margin has stayed at around 11% which is the highest for the group.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

On the other hand, profitability of the cyclical sugar business has declined significantly due to the falling sugar prices. This was not a problem as profits from Primark were more than enough to offset the decline.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Increased free cash flow did not come from lower quality earnings as the ratio of Cash Flow from Operations to EBITDA of around x1.0 for the past 10 years suggests.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

In comparison with major Grocery competitors Cash Flow from Operations to EBIT for ABF is also much higher.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

In a nutshell, ABF's business model is very different from that of its peers in the grocery and retail segments where growth is usually achieved through large scale acquisitions. On top of that, the more conservative approach towards top line growth has resulted in stable and more predictable free cash flow, higher efficiency and low debt.

Profitability Drivers

Providing some context

Return on Equity has been relatively stable with the drop in 2019 caused mainly by the lower profitability of the sugar business, which saw operating margin falling from 7.1% in FY 2018 to 1.6.% in FY 2019. This however was offset by the larger size of the high-margin retail segment.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Sugar aside, as Primark's business grew, its higher than the group average asset turnover was behind the improvement in the company's total Return on Equity, in spite of the management's decision to lower leverage.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

By improving store efficiency and carefully selecting new store locations, Primark management has managed to significantly improve Primark's asset turnover from 1.0x in 2007 to a stable 1.7x over the past few years. The business model built around very high turnover and extremely low prices has allowed Primark to remain unscratched form the online sales onslaught in the retail space.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

While asset turnover has been steadily improving, operating profitability has been more volatile as purchases are made in U.S. dollars while most of the sales are made in British Pounds and Euros.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from ofx.com

To sum up, the two main drivers of ABF's share price increase since 2006 have been:

1) Scaling up of the retail segment across the U.K. and Continental Europe, and

2) Multiple expansion brought by higher asset turnover of Primark which had a positive impact on Return on Equity

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from Yahoo! Finance

Future Drivers

As Primark's asset turnover flattened and sales growth cooled off, ABF's stock price started to decline, reaching a 5-year low last December.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

During this period of stock decline, as multiples stabilized, ABF management has been busy integrating a number of brands within its grocery business, focusing it on premium brands. Management has also been working on its Primark business in the U.S. which is expected to reach break-even next year. And finally, sugar prices seem to have reached a bottom.

1) Premiumization Of Grocery Business - Margin Expansion

Source: abf.co.uk

ABF has been building its Grocery business around premium, healthy and ethnic food. Almost all of the deals in the segment have been labelled as acquiring premium brands, while large and established brands such as Twinings, Tip Top and Patak's also have premium offerings.

On 6 September 2019 we completed the acquisition of Anthony’s Goods, a California-based blender and online marketer of specialty baking ingredients. This acquisition will complement ACH’s leading position in cooking and baking brands in North America and will provide a presence in the emerging, fast-growth market of premium organic foods. In September 2018 we acquired Yumi’s, a producer and marketer of premium chilled dips and snacks. Twinings has been a major tea business since 1706 and now sells premium teas and infusions in more than 100 countries. ... Acetum launched the Mazzetti brand into the UK during 2019. Three versions of this premium vinegar were sold in retail stores in the UK ... Annual Report 2019 By successfully focusing on health, convenience and premiumisation, Tip Top has delivered new ways to excite consumers about bread, grow the category, and deliver strong value for the business. Annual Report 2018 ABF built on the success of Westmill in ethnic foods with the purchases of Oriental food brand Blue Dragon in 2003 and, with much public interest, premium Indian food range Patak’s in 2007. Annual Report 2008

By expanding its premium product portfolio, ABF has significantly improved its operating margin in the Grocery segment.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Despite the increase, Grocery margins are still much lower than the peer group average.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from Yahoo! Finance

There is still plenty of room for improvement in operating profitability as the share of premium grocery products expand. As the second largest business of ABF, the Grocery business could have a significant impact on the company's total ROE.

2) Improvement Of Sugar Prices

Source: indexmundi.com

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

The sugar business is a highly cyclical one and as such operating margins of ABF Sugar are heavily dependent on #11 contract prices as well as European Spot Prices. There is usually a lag of 1 year between profitability and prices due contracting taking place a year earlier. Therefore, profitability for FY2020 is likely to be higher than the bottom reached this year.

There are experts in the field calling for the bottom in sugar prices, however, as with every regulated commodity subject to government subsidies prices could remain distorted for a long period of time. What is important in the case is that the division has retained its operating profitability even at a time when prices hit rock bottom. Scale and operating efficiency were crucial for ABF Sugar to remain one of the lowest cost producers.

Any meaningful improvement in sugar prices might take years, however in the meantime, ABF could easily afford to keep on improving this business while retaining its operational profitability.

3) Scaling Up U.S. Retail Business

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

Following the success in the U.K. and Continental Europe, ABF management has been busy building its strategy and logistics for expansion in the U.S. It has kept a minimal amount of stores across the ocean and has taken a very careful approach.

On the last conference call, CEO George Weston indicated that as far as Primark is concerned:

We are pushing the accelerator very deliberately now in the US.

He also indicated that break-even in the U.S. is possible over the next fiscal year. Once this is sorted, Primark could start expanding in the U.S. in a more meaningful way, while ABF's large cash pile could be used for growing this business organically.

Valuation

On a historical basis, ABF is fairly priced both on a book value and free cash flow basis. As shown above, the FCF Yield of 4.0% is also within the historical averages, while P/B ratio also seems to be supported by the current rate of return on equity. The fall in stock price since the heights reached in 2015 was caused by the extreme optimism that ROE could continue to improve upward in a linear trajectory. Pricing some of the risks around Brexit were also at play post-2016.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from Yahoo! Finance

Valuation

Operating profitability and ROE of the Grocery business has improved significantly over the past few years. However, due to the lower than peer average margins, ROE still remains below that of ABF's peers.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from Yahoo! Finance

Of course, ABF's much lower leverage is also responsible, but having low debt-to-equity could prove crucial in an economic downturn scenario.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from 10-K SEC Filings

Using the relationships between Return on Equity and P/B for six selected most comparable peers, both for 2019 and for the past 5 years, we could calculate an implied P/B multiple for ABF's Grocery business.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from 10K SEC Filings and Yahoo! Finance

Due to multiples compression within the sector over the past few years and to remain conservative in my estimates, I use the 2019 period to calculate an implied P/B multiple of 2.33x.

This would imply that £6.6 of ABF's stock price is to be attributed to the Grocery business.

Applying the same logic for the Primark business, £15.4 per ABF share could be attributed to the Retail business.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports and data from 10-K SEC Filings and Yahoo! Finance

Given the cyclical nature of the Sugar business and the ROE being much closer to the cost of equity for the Agriculture and Ingredients businesses, I value these at book value of equity.

Source: Author's calculations based on ABF Annual Reports

The calculated fair price at present for ABF is £26.2 which is 6.5% higher than the current price.

Conclusion

As valuations in the U.S. reach new heights, the embattled by Brexit U.K. stock market offers bargains for those daring to look beyond the U.S.

Associated British Foods is a conservatively valued and high cash flow generating business with a presence in the clothing retail, grocery, agriculture, ingredients and sugar sectors. On top of the short-term mispricing, there are three long-term catalysts that could propel the stock much higher - premiumisation of the grocery business, expansion of Primark in the U.S. and recovery of Sugar prices.

At the same time, ABF bears very low financial risk with a debt to equity ratio of 0.06, while at the same having a 1.9% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASBFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.