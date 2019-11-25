PayPal's Honey Acquisition Makes No Sense

I invested in PayPal (PYPL) in 2017 and exited my investment in October last year and swapped it with Mastercard (MA). I also have a small stake in Visa (VISA), as I wrote in a previous article. I exited the company because I started worrying about its growth prospects as the payment industry approaches a saturation point. So many companies like Square (SQ), Apple (AAPL), Transferwise, Alibaba (BABA), and banks (Zelle) have entered the industry.

Good Company

PayPal is a great company with an exciting model. The company operates a number of leading fintech brands that have a significant market share in the United States and around the world. The company owns Braintree, which it acquired in 2013. Today, Braintree helps provide payment services to some of the leading brands in the world, like Uber (UBER), and DropBox (DBX).

It also owns Venmo, which is a beloved payment platform with more than 40 million users. It also owns Xoom, a company that makes transborder transfers easy and cheap. Other companies that PayPal owns are iZettle, Paydiant, and HyperWallet.

All these companies have helped PayPal become one of the biggest payment companies in the world, with a market value of more than $122 billion. The company made more than $15 billion last year and is expected to make $17.7 billion this year and $20 billion and $24 billion in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In the most recent quarter, the company said that it had more than 295 million active users. This was 9.5 million more than what it had in the previous quarter. It expects to end the year with more than 304 million users.

PayPal is also not overvalued. At the current valuation, investors are paying 5.8x next year’s sales, which is lower than that of Mastercard and Visa. They are also paying 29x next year’s earnings, which is lower than Mastercard’s 31 but slightly higher than Visa’s 25. This is a good valuation for a profitable, fast-growing company that is actively buying back its stock. The company also has a good market share in the payment industry, as explained above.

PayPal Buys Honey

While PayPal is a good company, with a substantial market share, the reality is that it is also going through a challenging period. The company faces competitive pressure in all industries that it competes with. On Venmo, Square’s Cash App has continued to take market share. On Braintree, companies like Stripe and Square are taking share. Also, companies like TransferWise and WorldRemit are competing with Xoom and PayPal. A quick Google Trends comparison shows that new companies like Cash App and Transferwise are outdoing PayPal’s assets.

Yesterday, we received news that PayPal was acquiring Honey Science Corporation for $4 billion. The company will use part of its $5 billion cash hoard and stock. This will be PayPal’s biggest acquisition ever. To starters, Honey offers extensions that help users find the best deals when they shop online. It does this by finding coupons and scouring its partners’ websites for the best offers. The company has about 17 million MAUs. This means that PayPal paid about $235 per active user. In the statement, PayPal’s CEO said:

Honey is amongst the most transformative acquisitions in PayPal's history. It provides a broad portfolio of services to simplify the consumer shopping experience, while at the same time making it more affordable and rewarding. The combination of Honey's complementary consumer products with our platform will significantly enhance our ability to drive engagement and play a more meaningful role in the daily lives of our consumers. As a partner of choice for our merchants, this is another way that we can help them build and strengthen their customer relationships, provide personalized offers, and drive incremental sales.

Honey was always an under-the-radar company that many people in the tech community have never heard of. According to Crunchbase, the company had raised more than $31 million from investors. While its financials are not public, the company is said to be profitable. This is uncommon among many VC funded companies.

Honey seems like a good company that helps solve real problems, as evidenced by its 17 million users. The company has achieved this growth with minimal advertisement. As a result of the acquisition, I expect PayPal to invest more money in making the brand a household name. However, I was not pleased with this acquisition.

First, I believe that $4 billion is a lot of money for a company like Honey. As mentioned, it is almost impossible to calculate the company’s real valuation because we don’t have its numbers. According to WSJ, the company expects to make between $250 million and $300 million this year. It is possible that the company’s margins are extremely narrow because of its business model. Also, the WSJ wrote that the company was valued at about $700 million in its latest funding last year. Therefore, it is impossible to comprehend what happened since that acquisition to value the company at $4 billion.

Second, the coupon industry is greatly competitive because of the low barriers to entry in the business. A quick look at similar extensions in Google Chrome shows many similar applications. Obviously, Honey is well-positioned because of its new hoard of money. In addition, I don’t see how Honey’s acquisition will help improve PayPal’s GMV. In the announcement, the company said that it would incorporate Honey with its other products like Venmo and PayPal.

Source: Google

Third, Honey will continue operating independently, and its founders will continue heading the company. The question is whether these founders will continue running the company with the zeal they had before the acquisition. Previously, these founders managed the company with zeal and dedication because they hoped for an exit someday. This could have been through an IPO or acquisition. This dedication will likely wane as they move to start other ventures with the current windfall. We have seen this happen in the past. We saw this when Instagram founders left Facebook. Jan Koum, the Whatsapp founder, also left Facebook after disagreements on its future. At PayPal, Bill Ready, who was the Chief Executive of Braintree announced that he would leave this year.

Finally, there is the issue of data, which is one reason I believe PayPal made the purchase. As we head to the next year’s election, there is general distaste of how big companies use data. As a payment company, PayPal has been a bit immune mostly because it does not offer any advertisements. Honey is different and could bring some data concerns to PayPal. The company collects and shares data with its business partners as outlined in this privacy policy. This could lead to significant issues in future for PayPal.

Final Thoughts

PayPal is a good company that is valued reasonably. However, I believe that the company’s management expects growth to slow as the payment industry reaches saturation point. This is probably why the CEO, Dan Schulman, has committed to continue with the acquisition binge. I also believe that the Honey acquisition will not add significant value to PayPal. This does not mean that investors should short PayPal. While I won’t be buying its stock any time soon, I recommend that you wait for its stock to drop further before you invest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V, GOOG, UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.