Pluralsight: Promising Unified Offering Will Unlock More Values

Overview

We are turning bullish upon Pluralsight (PS)’s Q3 guidance beat and plan to launch a more holistic offering integrating Flow. The current loosely-integrated Pluralsight Flow has been proven to bump up total billings by 28% YoY. The unified offering will further increase Pluralsight's average deal size and eventually the overall gross margin.

In Q3, Pluralsight grew its revenue by 32.4% YoY to $82.62 million, which beat the guidance by $2.79 million. Another key highlight in Q3 was the appointment of a new CRO, Ross Meyercord, who spent a lot of time in Accenture and Salesforce (CRM). Having taken a major step in addressing the sales execution and our other relevant concerns in Q2, we expect Pluralsight to sustain its strong revenue growth under the new sales leadership.

Key Catalyst and Risk: Unified Offering Through Flow Integration in Q1 2020

Going into Q4 and Q1 2020, we believe that the unified offering combining Pluralsight core and Flow together will serve as a major catalyst for the stock. With that in mind, we expect the company to maintain a similar level of growth while expanding its margins at the same time.

Earlier this year, Pluralsight acquired GitPrime, an engineering intelligence tool. The acquisition is a strategic one for Pluralsight given its core business as an education platform for IT and engineering teams. The addition of GitPrime/Flow has made Pluralsight's overall solution package more competitive. With Pluralsight Skills and ProServe serving as its content platform and onboarding service respectively, GitPrime/Flow provides another intelligence layer that vertically integrates with both offerings that allow the company to strengthen its tech/IT-education positioning in the market. The integration between GitPrime/Flow and Pluralsight enables engineering leadership to gain a deeper level of understanding as to how consumption of the educational contents affect overall code quality.

Overall, it enhances the value proposition of the offering, and as such, we expect an equally strong demand for the product. So far, GitPrime has been loosely integrated into the platform as Pluralsight Flow, where the business units still operate separately. The unified offering will result in the merging of both sales teams into one cohesive unit and also in a larger average deal size to reflect the additional value. In Q3, we have learned of Pluralsight’s pricing power as a result of the unified offering from the CEO’s comment on the initial progress of ongoing Flow integration:

Yes. I mean look that the price increases given the value that we provide even prior to Flow has been going up over the last couple years. I think we've been open that a couple of years ago, our average billing rates were around 240 and now they've increased to well over 300. And they increased again in the third quarter relative to all the prior quarters. So we don't feel like, there's always no customer loves to have their price increase including me, when I'm a customer.

On an equally important note, we believe that one of the major inherent risks in the next few quarters would be the potentially slower sales cycle due to the overall increase in average deal sizes. In the past, we have seen how a sales-related issue adversely affected the price action in Q2. Given the potential risk of a growth slowdown, the balancing act would require the company to maintain its target gross margin of 80%, which the company achieved earlier than expected in Q3.

Valuation

Pluralsight currently trades at a TTM P/S of ~8.4. With ~39% YoY growth in FY 2018 and ~76% gross margin, we believe that the stock is fairly priced relative to its peers. In the comparable companies landscape, Anaplan (PLAN) is another cloud solution company operating in human resources function. Though Anaplan stock offers investors with interesting ~45% YoY growth and ~72% gross margin, we found it a little more challenging to justify its ~17.25 TTM P/S valuation.

Considering the tailwinds and strong fundamentals going into FY 2020, we expect the company to break the $400 million annual revenue barrier by the end of 2020. Our assumption of the unchanged ~140 million shares outstanding and P/S of 8.4 further give a target price estimate of ~$24 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.