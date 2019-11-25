Omega Healthcare Investors' Risky Dividend Strategy

Expected Dividend Growth

The market does not expect Omega's (OHI) dividend to grow. We will highlight this by extracting the implied growth rate using a dividend discount model. A single-stage dividend discount model is appropriate for a stable low-growth dividend paying stock. The model states that next year's dividend divided by the discount rate less growth equals value and looks like this:

Value = Dividend / (r-g)

We are estimating the implied growth rate expected at today's stock price. We need an equity discount rate ('r). Our estimate the discount rate is 6.73%. The 3 drivers of the discount rate are:

Risk free rate ('Rf) - 10-year treasury rate of 1.75% Beta ('b)- we estimated a re-levered beta of .92 Equity Risk Premium ('ERP) - we used 5.44%

The discount rate ('r) was estimated as r = rf + b x ERP:

(Source: Author estimates)

We can now extract the market expected growth rate using the dividend discount model from above. The market implied expected dividend growth rate is g = 0.18%

$41.00 = $2.68 / (6.73% - g)

g = .18%

Story #1 - A Free Cash Flow Analysis

Free cash flow to equity ('FCFE) owners is after reinvestment in the business and debt issuance (repayment). This analysis highlights the source of dividend funding. We estimated Omega's FCFE from 2010 - 2018. Free cash flow to equity is the potential dividend, as we focused on in our recent research estimating the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. The FCFE estimate is followed by the actual amount of common dividends paid. Focusing on the 'total' column on the right-hand side, OHI generated $1.1B of FCFE and paid out dividends of $2.8B, a cash deficit of $1.7B. How is this possible? The deficit was financed with new equity issued raising $1.7B: (Source: Author estimates)

The bottom two rows highlight:

'Cash deficit', which is the difference between the 'FCFE' and the 'common dividend paid' 'Common equity issued', which is the amount of equity issued per year.

Note that the amount of equity issued almost exactly offsets the deficit created by paying dividends in excess of free cash flow.

Story #2 - The Real Estate Version

A critique of the above FCFE analysis might go something like this. REITS are required to payout a large dividend and it's typical for them to continuously access capital markets for incremental equity and debt to invest for external growth. The real estate free cash flow story looks like this:

Omega (OHI) generated $3.3B of cash flow from operations Omega paid out $3.0B of dividends (common & other) and retained $0.3B of surplus cash from operations Omega raised $1.7B of new equity and $2.1B of new debt along with the $0.3B of cash to fund the $4.1B of investment

This version of the story is fine, but it is reliant on access to debt and equity markets and at prices set by the markets. This version also doesn't allow for much of a buffer if a decline in Cash from Operations were to occur for an extended period of time. In FY 2018 note that even in the real estate approach to cash flow, Cash From Operations of $499 did not cover the dividend of $529.

2019 Year To Date Free Cash Flow

Year to date FCFE does not cover the dividend. Cash From Operating Activities is only slightly less than the dividend, but OHI paid back a chunk of debt, driving FCFE lower. The cash deficit has been funded via equity issuance:

(Source: Author estimates)

Valuation - Dividend Discount Model

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) pays a dividend of $0.67 per Q or $2.68 per-year. If the dividend isn't covered then the dividend discount model ('DDM) will probably overvalue the stock. I'm using no growth in the valuation estimate and assuming OHI management keeps the dividend funded as a priority. The resulting valuation is $39.83:

(Source: Author estimates)

Valuation - FCFE

We can value FCFE rather than dividends but need to estimate a normalized run rate. I'm using consensus revenue estimates (Bloomberg) for the next four quarters and forecasting FCFE based on normalized operating fundamentals. In this valuation the growth rate is set to 1.65%, the expected inflation rate from the bond market. The resulting valuation is $22.07 per-share:

(Source: Author estimates)

Management Signaling

Bernard J Korman, a retired director, purchased 100,000 shares of OHI on 12/22/2017 for $26.89 per-share. This is a considerable investment of over $2.6M and suggests that Mr. Korman had a strong belief that shares were undervalued at the time. This investment has gained around 52%.

During Q3 2019 management completed a forward-equity sale for 7.5M shares at $40.32. This will raise $300M of new equity for the business. In 2015, OHI issued 10.93M shares at $42 per-share.

Mr. Korman may have a good idea of what the business is worth, and at the time of his purchase he probably estimated the value to be at or above $26.89 per-share given the size of his investment. Management probably has a good idea of what the business is worth as well. I interpret the large share issuance at $40.32 as a sign that shares are richly priced to overvalued here. The sale at $40.32 is in-line with our DDM valuation of $39.83, which we consider to be overvalued or a ceiling on the fair value range.

Conclusion

We estimated a market implied dividend growth rate of zero (0.18%) for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). A true free cash flow analysis highlights the sources of dividend payments and suggests that the dividend is not covered. The real estate version of cash flow shows that the dividend was covered by a small margin over the time period. Valuing the dividend directly suggests a value of $39.83. However, valuing an uncovered dividend will probably overestimate the fair value of the equity. At best, we think this is the ceiling of the fair value range. Reinforcing our belief are large equity issues at $40 or above by Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). Next, we valued an estimate of FCFE, in place of dividends, and estimated a fair value of $22.07 per-share, considerably lower than the current market price. This estimated value is also below a large insider purchase (2017) made by Mr. Korman at $26.89 per-share. We estimate that OHI is overvalued here trading north of the DDM value. Your interpretation of our analysis will depend on which cash flow story you believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.