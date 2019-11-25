The Nasdaq Could Be In Trouble Before 2019 Is Out

The markets are at all-time highs, so what gives?

Well, all-time highs don't necessarily mean things will continue on the rising path. New highs are made during bull economic cycles throughout decades of history. Right behind those new highs were higher lows.

Today those higher lows are of concern.

My readers and subscribers will know I don't only stand at the chart and yell out the next moves - I'm an investor primarily, but I use the chart as a tool in my methodology. So when something stands out as much as this as I reflect on the instability of the political and global situations both in the US and abroad, I put two and two together and see a recipe for bearish sentiment taking over. It doesn't take much to put the indexes into a dive, something as simple as a move from before Christmas to after the New Year's for a Phase 1 China-US trade deal does it.

Right now, the Nasdaq (QQQ) may be in a bit of a pickle when it comes to the chart.

Jumping right in, I told my subscribers in September the Nasdaq had been working in an ascending (rising) wedge pattern. This pattern is considered a bearish reversal pattern, as noted by the steeper angled bottom trend line versus the upper trend line - both pointed upward.

But let's zoom out and understand what exactly it'd be reversing.

Ah yes, the rally from the bottom formed back in December of 2018 - a 31% rise from then to the first high in the pattern. So that is the rally it would be reversing.

Let's move onto the drop we see outside of the pattern in October since you're likely saying, "Well, it's negated there, Joe."

The ascending wedge pattern is notorious for being noisy and having false breakdowns. What's important to note here is where the false breakout stopped - not only the 200-day moving average but the prior higher low. Breaking the higher low here would have cut the pattern short, but instead, it bounced off of it and reentered the pattern. It was a test of the sentiment. It was also not the correct time to break out.

Because the idea of the ascending wedge is buyers aren't as enthusiastic, it becomes more difficult to push the chart past the previous high, which is what we see now with this third touch. This brings us to a critical point and sets the pattern up to break down to the first high of the pattern level.

With the Nasdaq topping out this week at the upper trendline, there's a serious consideration as both the MACD and RSI are showing a turn in sentiment. Sellers are likely to step in, and there's far less of a cushion for the index to drop before reaching the important blue line. The blue line marks the first high in the wedge after two top and two bottom touches (meaning the high reached in July was before the two low touches required). Therefore, the high we have reached in the past week has met the prerequisites to continue with a breakdown. This is why the breakdown in October was not the correct time - there were two top and two bottom touches, but it didn't breach the blue line.

With the setup complete, we await the test of the blue line, which will be outside the pattern by the time it reaches it. A break to the downside of the pattern will trigger an alert to the test of the blue line. A failure to hold the blue line will tee up the confirmation event. The confirmation will be a test of the blue line from the underside - meaning it will test the blue line as resistance. Rejection of it and thus confirmation of resistance means the pattern is confirmed, and the most substantial part of the downside will ensue. Typically, this break of the blue line support will come with heavier trading volume.

In some cases, the retest comes at the lower trendline from the outside of the pattern. In this case, with the Nasdaq, it means it could regain the blue line but get rejected at the rising trendline. Be careful not to jump back in too quickly. I will wait for a rejection of the lower trendline if it does regain the blue line of resistance.

The target of this breakdown is typically the first low in the pattern. This means the Nasdaq could lose 14% from today's level of 8,500 or 10.7% from the breakout confirmation area. Now, the realization of these losses is unlikely to happen in 2019. My title refers to the Nasdaq is in trouble with those losses as I expect the confirmation of breakout to occur in 2019. There are quite a few gaps in the index, too, which would be filled by this drop.

I don't guarantee the outcome of technical analysis, but it does give me a heads up that I may want to hedge my portfolio so I'm not reacting behind the 8-ball. If this never materializes, then I haven't lost anything; my portfolio hasn't been touched. This is why heads ups and confirmations allow for being prepared - I only need to react if the requirements all come together for a breakdown.

A catalyst, you say? Have you looked at the state of the US's tensions economically with the world - say China? A failed resolution would be the spark to this fire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.