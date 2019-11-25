Splunk: Full Steam Ahead

Margins and profitability are also on the rise, and expected to continue growing via the cloud transition.

Splunk (SPLK), the machine data company known best for its use of predictive algorithms to harvest insights from internal system data, is in the early stages of a long rally. The company just reported third-quarter results that massively outperformed Wall Street's expectations, giving the stock a ~10% lift:

Last quarter, I highlighted Splunk as a strong buy due to the following drivers:

Strong growth despite a subscription transition. Like many "legacy" technology companies, Splunk is in the midst of a successful transition to cloud-based, subscription bookings. Though this is supposed to detract from revenues in the short term, Splunk has managed to retain >30% y/y revenue growth.

Like some of the best-returning stocks in the software sector, Splunk prices on a usage basis. Over time as Splunk's customers rely more and more on its services, the company "lands and expands" for virtually no incremental cost, boosting margins. Unique product with a varied array of use cases. There are few machine data companies that do what Splunk does, and the number of use cases for its product span from business intelligence to security. Splunk has become a true platform product that is relevant to customers across industries and functions.

In addition to strong third-quarter financial results that validated this thesis, Splunk also introduced some new bullish drivers for investors to dig into.

The first is a pricing change, one that has powered revenue growth in Q3 and will continue to be an important driver of customer expansion in future quarters. CEO Doug Merritt, on the Q3 earnings call, describes it as follows:

With the rollout of our Data-to-Everything platform, we introduced a new pricing approach so customers can focus on the value that data brings to their organizations. Our new pricing options, predictive pricing, infrastructure-based pricing and rapid adoption packages meaningfully expand our opportunity worldwide while simultaneously making it easier to do business with us. Customer feedback so far has been extremely positive."

The second is FedRAMP approval. As veteran software investors are aware, some of the largest deals to be had in the business are with the federal government - in the past, Salesforce.com (CRM) has signed nine-figure deals with federal agencies. In Q3, Splunk Cloud received FedRAMP approval, which is the first step to entering into government bake-offs, and giving it the chance to win huge cloud deals. See the press release announcing FedRAMP certification here.

With so many tailwinds behind Splunk, the stock remains a strong buy - even though it's gained double-digits since last quarter. At present share prices near $140, Splunk trades at a market cap of $21.68 billion. After netting off the $1.89 billion of cash and $1.69 billion of convertible debt on the company's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $21.48 billion.

For the next fiscal year (FY21), Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $2.82 billion, representing fairly conservative 22% y/y growth (per Yahoo Finance). Against this revenue estimate, Splunk trades at a still-reasonable valuation of 7.6x EV/FY21 estimated revenues. In my view, the company can stretch up to a 9x forward revenue valuation, implying a price target of $164 and 17% upside to current levels.

Stay long here and ride the upward momentum.

Enviable progress in cloud

Splunk performed well overall in Q3 - total revenues of $626.3 million grew 30% y/y and blasted past Wall Street's expectations of $605.2 million (+26% y/y) by a solid four-point margin. But underneath the hood, what's critical to highlight is the fact that Splunk is achieving better-than-expected revenue growth despite faster-than expected cloud progress, which typically run counter to each other (a deal signed in the cloud generally means revenues that would typically have been recognized upfront as a license deal will now get spread out over several future quarters).

Splunk's transformation from legacy, expensive license product into a cloud-native, modern SaaS application is one of the underpinning bullish drivers in its arsenal.

Figure 1. Splunk renewable revenue mix Source: Splunk Q3 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, the company's year-to-date revenues are now 91% renewable, up fourteen points from 77% in the year-ago quarter. This gives Splunk not only excellent revenue visibility, but also means that it's not starting each year from scratch. New business only tacks onto the existing revenue base that the company already has.

Another metric that helps to showcase Splunk's cloud prowess: its subscription ARR has seen accelerating revenue growth. In Q3, Splunk's subscription ARR grew 86% y/y to $368 million, accelerating five points from last quarter's 81% y/y ARR growth. As previously mentioned, one of the driving catalysts behind this was a change in Splunk's pricing schema, which has encouraged deeper usage by its customer base.

Figure 2. Splunk ARR

Splunk customers are also signing on for longer deployments. As shown in the chart below, average contract durations keep unchains upward, hitting an all-time high of 33.2 months for cloud deals in Q3 (and even license deals saw a record-high near 38 months this quarter).

Figure 3. Splunk contract durations Source: Splunk Q3 earnings deck

Splunk's "land and expand" business model, has also greatly boosted the company's margins, as customers that retain for longer are far more profitable customers as they cost comparatively little in incremental expenses relative to new business. Gross margins hit a sky-high 85.8% this quarter on a pro forma basis, growing 130bps y/y, while operating margins also jumped 320bps y/y to 16.8%.

Equally important to note: while Splunk's cloud investments have diminished cash flows in the short-term, the company also issued an incredibly bullish cash flow prediction for FY23 (three fiscal years out). By then, the company expects to generate ~$1 billion in operating cash flows per year, more than 3x what the company was able to generate previously:

Figure 4. Splunk OCF forecast Source: Splunk Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Splunk exiting the third quarter. The company has continued to retain impressive growth rates despite an ever-increasing mix of cloud bookings, while pricing changes have prompted a re-acceleration in subscription ARR growth. Moreover, we have the prospects from FedRAMP certification to look forward to in the cloud space, which could trigger large deals in the near future. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.