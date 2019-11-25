Tencent: Worst May Be Over

Tencent 3Q 2019 results disappointed the Street, but the company remains formidable, leveraging its massive WeChat ecosystem - a key competitive advantage over peers amid macro-headwinds and heightened competition. Near-term concerns have been played out and I feel the market may be ignoring the long-term drivers - mobile game revenue acceleration, media ads stabilization, and the emerging fintech & business service segment should drive strong growth ahead, supported by its entrenched moat within the Chinese tech ecosystem. At the lower-end of its historical trading range, I believe shares are undervalued, with the potential to appreciate to low-end estimates of HKD 460 per share by FY 2020, offering upside of 43%.

Revisiting Q3

Total revenues in 3Q 2019 reached RMB 97.2 billion, up 20.6% YoY, and 9.5% QoQ, primarily driven by increased commercial payment transactions and other Fintech services, mobile games, and social & others advertising. Net profit (IFRS) did decline to RMB 20.4 billion (-15.6% YoY), though this was largely the result of one-offs (fair value gains from Meituan Dianping's IPO) in the 2018 quarter. Excluding the impact of these gains, Tencent's non-IFRS net profit would have grown 24% YoY.

Leveraging a Formidable Ecosystem

The billion-strong Tencent ecosystem continues to gain momentum – WeChat’s number of monthly active users (MAU) grew to 1.15 billion in 3Q 2019 (+6.3% YoY). Mapping out the historical data (see chart below) highlights the staggering pace at which MAU has grown across both WeChat and QQ - rising from 549.4 million in 1Q 2015 to 1.15 billion in 3Q 2019.

Source: Tencent Historical Operating Metrics

Also noteworthy was the WeChat Mini program performance, reaching 300 million daily active users (DAU), steered by a 60% YoY growth in the number of mid-to-long-tail mini-programs.

Source: Tencent 3Q 2019 Presentation

Mobile Games Emerging as a Key Growth Driver

Online game revenues was still strong overall, reaching RMB 28.6 billion in 3Q 2019 (+10.8% YoY) growth owing to the solid growth in mobile games, albeit partly offset by the decline in PC games' performance. Mobile game revenues (including revenues allocated to SNS) is emerging as the key driver of the segment, posting RMB 24.3 billion in 3Q 2019 (+24.6% YoY).

Tencent's flagship game, Honour of Kings, is the linchpin of the segment and should continue to benefit from healthy user growth and engagement from the rising adoption of new enhancements such as season passes, new skins, and new play modes. The company's other leading title, PUBG, is also generating solid revenue, with MAU doubling YoY globally. The big news, though, was that Call of Duty Mobile achieved a staggering 100 million downloads within its launch in October, with the Chinese version of the mobile game pending approval.

Conversely, PC game revenues have been a drag for a while now (relatively speaking), posting a sequential contraction in revenue contribution (-1.7% QoQ) to RMB 11.5 billion following a lukewarm reception to its Dungeon & Fighter (D&F) anniversary update. Tencent's PC game business continues to rely on League of Legends (LoL) with upcoming drivers including the launch of a new playing mode for Team Fight Tactics. The PC gaming revenue stream does, however, provide an important proxy to the growing eSports trend. The Chinese eSports team FunPlus Phoenix winning the LoL S9 world championship in Paris could signal upcoming traction in this regard.

While the company faces regulatory headwinds related to stricter regulations to curb online game addictions on minors, this should have a limited impact on game revenues. Management is working closely with regulators, implementing and upgrading measures such as the "Healthy Gameplay System" to address these any concerns.

Source: Tencent 3Q 2019 Presentation

Online advertising: Chugging Along Despite External Pressures

Online advertising revenue also reported double-digit growth of 13% YoY and 11.9% QoQ to reach RMB 18.4 billion in 3Q 2019. Despite a tough macroeconomic environment, solid demand from games, education, and e-commerce verticals offset the weakness in the auto end-market during the period. Social & other ads accelerated by 32% YoY mainly attributed to the following: (1) More inventories and increased impressions of WeChat Moment ads, and (2) WeChat Mini Programs advertising revenues grew on the back of DAU and impression growth and new formats. On the contrary, Media advertising revenues decline by 28% YoY due to incrementally weaker video advertising amid regulatory headwinds, i.e. a prolonged content review cycle.

While the advertising segment faces pressures on its top-line, the segment delivered gross profit growth of 50.1% YoY to reach RMB 9 billion, as advertising segment GPM reached 48.8%, up 12 percentage points from increased contribution from the higher-margin social advertising revenue stream. Charting the margin trends highlights the consistent improvement in Tencent's online ad segment's gross margins, rising from 36.3% in 3Q 2016 to 48.8% in 3Q 2019:

Source: Tencent 3Q 2019 Presentation

Fintech and Business Services: Solid Expansion in Commercial Payment Transactions

The fintech & business service segment is proving to be a key future growth driver, reaching RMB 26.8 billion in revenue for the quarter (+35.9% YoY). Revenue from fintech services (ex-cloud revenues) grew 29.1% YoY to RMB 22.1 billion, driven by robust growth in commercial payment transaction volumes derived from higher DAU, active merchants, and transactions per user – the number of Licaitong users more than doubled, driving the hike in aggregated customer assets. Despite the volume expansion, gross margins were impacted by the removal of interest income on custodian deposits in 3Q 2019, though the impact will cease fully in 1Q 2020. Overall, Fintech’s gross margins were still up to 27.7% in 3Q 2019 from 26.1% in 1Q 2018.

Source: Tencent 3Q 2019 Presentation

Meanwhile, cloud revenues surged to RMB 4.7 billion, an 80% YoY growth – driven by expanded customer base in education, financial, municipal services, and retail sectors, as well increased consumption from existing customers. Tencent also cooperated with SaaS companies to develop solutions to connect their services with Tencent Cloud and WeChat Work.

Financial Outlook & Valuation

While it would be tough to replicate past revenue growth trends, a review of the Tencent state of play indicates the group is still capable of generating greater than 20% a year growth rates, supported by its entrenched moat (i.e., the WeChat ecosystem). At current price levels of HKD 323.2 per share, Tencent shares are trading at 21x forward EBITDA, at the low end of the company's EV/EBITDA range over the past five years.

Based on three scenarios described below, I believe the fair value of Tencent's equity ranges between HKD 460 to HKD 607, using FY 2020 consensus EBITDA and bull/base/bear case EV/EBITDA multiples of 21X to 27.5X:

Scenario Fair Value Assumptions Best Case HKD 607 27.5X EV/EBITDA multiple, i.e. mid-point of historical EV/EBITDA for the past five years. Market re-rates and multiples revert to historical levels as revenue growth continues to exceed expectations and concerns on ads revenue deceleration and margin deterioration on fintech ease. Base Case HKD 555 25X EV/EBITDA based on Facebook's EV/EBITDA multiples in recent years prior to the stock declining from privacy issues. Market re-rate Tencent modestly below the mid-historical range and similar to its peers. Worst Case HKD 460 21X EV/EBITDA. Revenue will continue to grow with EBITDA margins at a steady state. No market re-rating as concerns on growth persists.

Source: Author's Est

Tencent shares provides an opportunity for capital appreciation of 43% in FY 2020 based on a conservative fair value estimate of HKD 460 per share derived from the “low-end” 21X EV/EBITDA multiple – which could well be the “floor price” considering the company’s recent repurchase transactions (circa US$148 million in 2 months) provide support and should limit the downside in the near term. The market has already discounted much of the bad news (near-term PC and ad business headwinds) and looking ahead, things should begin to normalize gradually.

