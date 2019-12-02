Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy REIT CEFs

We present an alternative approach to investors who are willing to tackle the challenges of active REIT investing.

In a recent article entitled "REIT Investors: The 5 Investment Rules that You Should Know," I go on to present how individual investors can seek to outperform the broader REIT indexes by following some simple rules to stock picking.

Most readers agreed that our strategy is posed to outperform, but quite a few also suggested that REIT CEFs are even better as they provide:

Wide diversification.

Professional management.

High distributions.

With a single CEF, investors can take care of all their REIT investing needs and be done with it. We believe that it's an attractive approach for "know-nothing" investors to gain broad exposure and earn passive income without all the hassle that comes with picking individual REITs. The Cohen & Steers (CNS) family of CEFs (RQI; RNP; RFI) are often cited as the gold-standard for the REIT sector.

Yet, unless we are able to get them at deep discounts to NAV, we are not interested in them. Why is that?

Too Heavily Exposed to Overvalued Large Caps

Most CEFs are very large in size and manage significant volumes of assets. Therefore, they have no other option than to invest heavily in large-cap REITs which offer adequate liquidity. In the Top 10 holdings you will commonly find American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR) and other large-cap REITs.

These are all high-quality companies, but they are richly valued and have little potential for alpha generation. We believe that this disproportionally-large allocation to large-cap REITs is especially dangerous today because the gap in valuation between small-cap REITs and large-cap REITs has rarely been this large. Large caps trade at over 20x FFO while small caps trade at only 12x FFO. That's a 40% discount for fairly similar companies!

Unfortunately, because CEFs are so big, they are often not able to heavily invest in small caps which lack liquidity. With little chance of generating alpha in large caps, we believe that we have a head start over CEFs by picking individual companies in the less crowded, yet more lucrative small-cap segment of the REIT market.

High Fees Dilute Returns

CEFs are almost always more expensive than other alternatives. The annual fee is generally 1-2% of assets, depending on the strategy. 1% may not sound like much to you, but it makes a world of difference when you assess your performance over a long-time horizon. This 1% then compounds into a lot of money.

We prefer to own individual publicly-traded REITs because it's the cheapest alternative available. After the initial purchase is made, individual REITs always will have an expense ratio of 0.00%. There's no cost to hold a REIT, regardless of the holding period.

Even small fees add up in the long run and can lead to large disparities in total performance.

Excessive Leverage in a Late Cycle Economy

Most CEFs also are leveraged. The common debt ratio is right around 25%. Now keep in mind that REITs already are leveraged entities and so this results in a double layer of leverage.

Charlie Munger likes to say that: "There is only three ways a smart person can go broke: Liquor, ladies, and leverage."

In good times, leverage can result in spectacular results. However, once the cycle reverses, you then get crushed because losses also are amplified. There's no point in making a killing for a few years just to go broke as soon as the cycle reverses:

source

Most REITs learned their lesson in 2008 and now follow a very prudent approach with leverage. This is not, however, the case of REIT CEFs which continue to add up excessive leverage to boost their yield and make up for their fees.

We are today in the 11th year to an already stretched bull market, unemployment is below 4% for the first time since 1969, and the yield curve recently inverted. We do not believe that now is the time to overleverage.

Closet Indexing, Window Dressing and Other Conflicts

Broadly speaking, CEFs also are famous for a lot of conflicts of interest. As an example, if you look at the top holdings of leading CEFs, you may be surprised to find that the holdings are very similar to those REIT ETFs such as the Vanguard Real Estate Fund (VNQ). This is because these CEF managers do not want to risk losing their jobs.

source

CEFs also are famous for window dressing which is the practice of selling big losers and retaining winners just to look good to investors. Again, the managers do not want to lose investors and they may let their greed for fees impact their investment strategy.

All these conflicts lead to costly behavior and the investor is the one paying for it.

A Better Approach to Outperform REIT CEFs and ETFs

Before we move on to present our market-beating approach, we want to make it clear that it's not suitable for everyone. We have access to superior resources, do this full time and have access to management teams because we represent nearly 1,200 REIT investors at High Yield Landlord.

Now that this disclosure is out of the way, this is what we do to target better investment results:

Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation is just 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just around 10x cash flow. This massive discount relative to large caps (20x FFO) gives us a head start over VNQ.

Focus on Quality Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that "not all REITs are created equal." We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due to poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value-approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. We are NOT happy with a 3%-4% dividend yield and target a sustainable 7%-8% dividend yield to generate high income while we wait for appreciation.

An Example

Back in May 2018, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) traded at an estimated ~20% discount to NAV and a 7.7% dividend yield. In hindsight, this was a fantastic opportunity for active REIT investors because it fits perfectly with the five previously discussed investment rules:

It's not a widely followed large cap.

It owns alpha-rich specialty assets.

It's not poorly managed by an external management team.

It fits well in the portfolio of a "landlord" with a long-term orientation.

It traded at a hefty discount to NAV despite strong qualities.

Since presenting our thesis, MPW has returned over 70% compared to 28% for the REIT Index over the past year:

Data by YCharts

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

Note that other active REIT investors have been implementing similar strategies for decades with great success. The annual outperformance after fees has been 100-200 basis points per year on average, with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year compared to "just" ~10% for indexes:

source

We believe that active individual investors can do better than CEFs by avoiding conflicts of interest, fees, and excessive leverage. For these reasons, we only invest in CEFs if available at a deep discount to NAV.

