M&T Bank: Too Soon To Call The Turn

Street EPS expectations have fallen sharply in recent months and probably haven't bottomed. Until they do, it's too early to call a turn in the share price.

Exacerbating the problem, M&T is seeing cost pressures at a time when investors fear the company has systematically under-invested in IT.

But its exposure to LIBOR is problematic at this point in the rate cycle and the near-term outlook for NIM is highly uncertain as a consequence.

In ordinary circumstances, M&T (MTB) is exactly the sort of defensive banking stock I'd want to own in uncertain economic times. However, the stock has lagged badly in recent months being down -0.5% on a 6-mth view against a +10% rally in the US regional banks index. The market is still struggling to digest a sharper drop-off in interest margin and a spike in expense growth that led to 3Q numbers missing Street estimates by 8%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The problem I have with M&T is twofold. First, although management have given as much clarity as they could on the issues around 3Q margin and expense performance, there are still a lot of risks on both fronts in the near term. This means the potential downside to 2020 estimates remains higher for M&T than for other regionals.

Second, M&T is not cheap, so if we get another earnings miss in 4Q, the share price reaction could be severe. P/TNAV is highest of the peer group on 2.2x and 2020 PE is 12x, about 20% above the regional banking average. A long history of generating peer-leading returns with much lower-than-average credit risk can justify this premium but only if M&T continues to deliver the goods. Over the next few quarters, that's looking like an uncertain prospect.

In sum, much as I like M&T's defensive characteristics, I think it's too soon to think about buying the dip.

Key valuation data

Source: author's calculations based on SA consensus data

M&T should be a great defensive pick in the current climate

M&T's history tells us it's among the most defensive of US regional banks, which would ordinarily put it straight on my buy list given the tougher economic times we appear to be entering.

The company had the lowest percentage credit losses of any large money-center or super-regional US bank during the financial crisis. It was also one of only two banks in the S&P not to cut its dividend during the crisis and it has not posted a loss in any quarter since 1976.

Despite having a large Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lending bias M&T's credit quality metrics are much better than the peer group, partly because the C&I book includes a big chunk of secured commercial real estate loans. The 10-year trailing loan loss charge is just 37bps and the peak 2009 charge just 120bps. This compares to peers averages of 90bps and 470bps.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Strong credit quality and a tight expensive management mean M&T's ROTCE has been consistently above the industry average.

Source: M&T presentation

But the near-term outlook is problematic

The problem is not the past, it's the future, particularly the immediate future. Having missed 3Q Street estimates by a wide margin the risk of a repeat in 4Q looks real and I wouldn't be buying the stock until we get some earnings stability.

The recent problems have resulted in 2020 Street estimates falling by 9% YTD and this is the main reason the shares have struggled. Most of these cuts have come in the last quarter.

Source: author's calculations based on SA consensus data

Net interest margin is driving negative sentiment

The main immediate uncertainty is where M&T's interest margin will level out. NIM was 3.78% in 3Q, a 6ppt decline from the peak level in 1Q and the largest decline of the peer group.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

M&T has a strong deposit franchise meaning it has higher than average balances of non-interesting bearing deposits as well as paying lower-than-average rates on its interest-bearing balances. This is good news when rates go up but bad news when rates go down because the squeeze on lending yields can't be offset by cutting deposit rates.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

In addition, a large portion of M&T's loans is priced off LIBOR. In total, M&T estimates that up to 37% of its assets are pegged to floating rates, even after hedging. This is a high number and, with LIBOR still falling, it suggests we may not be at the bottom for M&T's NIM.

Source: M&T presentation

Management haven't tried to shy away from these issues. In fact, they've been very proactive in explaining the sensitivities within the balance sheet and how future rate declines could impact NIM. In 3Q, they said that every 25bps fall in rates lowers NIM by 4-9bps.

The unresolved question is how much of two Fed cuts we saw in July and September were already reflected in the 3Q reported NIM and how quickly the additional 25bps cut in October will feed through to NIM in 4Q and beyond. NIM will almost certainly fall further, but the question is by what amount. In all probability if the 4Q decline is anything greater than management's 4-9bps guidance, it will spook investors already unnerved by the 13bps fall we saw last quarter.

The fundamental problem is that with the rate outlook changing so quickly and with many moving parts to M&T's sensitivity, it's very hard to be confident about where the numbers will settle over the next few quarters. Until we get some stability on this issue, it's hard to be bullish on the shares.

Expense trajectory is an additional concern

The other area creating uncertainty in the near term is the pace of expense growth. 3Q saw a sharp uptick with M&T reporting 6% underlying QoQ growth and missing Street estimates for this line.

Part of the explanation was that M&T booked another increase to its valuation allowance for mortgage servicing rights, reflecting the negative impact of lower interest rates (and higher refinancing assumptions).

But even ironing out the 3Q and 2Q numbers for MSR adjustments, the underlying pace of expense growth was still close to 6%. The company said a further $20m of the 3Q number reflected higher expenses related to the strength of mortgage originations in the quarter, which obviously has a revenue payback. But that would still leave the underlying QoQ growth rate above 3% or c.12% annualised.

This all comes at an awkward time for M&T because it feeds the concern of many investors that the company has serially under-invested in IT in recent years and that this is the key reason it has such a good cost:income ratio. Cost:income was below 56% last quarter and 57% for 9m19, the lowest of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

IT spend is very hard to isolate in a bank's P&L, so it is difficult to compare levels of spend between banks and to say whether there has been systematic under-spend in the past.

But it is noticeable that the fastest-growing chunk of M&T's cost base in 3Q was software and data processing, where expenses rose 19% YoY.

Source: M&T 10-Qs

Again, management haven't shied away from the issue and they gave extensive explanations of the drivers behind the expense movements on the 3Q earnings call. Crucially, they also gave a hard cost guidance number for 4Q of $830-835m. Alongside NIM performance, it will be very important for the shares that this guidance is held to and delivered.

Conclusions

M&T isn't priced for disappointments with P/TNAV of 2.2x being a 45% premium to the regional peer group and 2020e PE of 12x being a 20% premium.

It's possible to justify these premia by the fact that M&T has a long track record of delivering superior returns at lower risk. However, you can't rest on past glories for long and what matters for the share price is where M&T is going in the future, particularly the near-future.

On this point, I see bigger risks than I'm comfortable with. The 4Q numbers will be pivotal for setting investor sentiment into 2020 and any further disappointments on NIM or expense growth are likely to be harshly punished. Until we get clarity on the outlook for these key issues, I won't be buying the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.