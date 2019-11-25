Norilsk Nickel: Planning Ahead

Investment Thesis

Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) is a low-cost producer of many key metals needed in the electrification and hybridisation of vehicles, as well as complying with tightening emission standards for petrol engines. The company owns the best mining asset in the base and precious metals industry, and is increasing CapEx to increase output. Dividends will be lowered from 2022-25 to fund projects and maintain an investment-grade balance sheet. I believe in the long run this will be beneficial. Once the new projects enter cash-generation phase and leverage will be brought down to lower levels, shareholders will reap the rewards of higher payouts from higher cash flows.

The Company

Norilsk Nickel is a Russian mining and smelting company founded in 1989 that produces various metals. The large majority (~95%) of Norilsk Nickel's revenues come from the sales of nickel, copper, palladium and platinum. Norilsk is the largest palladium miner, the largest refined nickel producer and 4th and 11th in platinum and copper production respectively.

Nickel is a key component in lithium batteries that are used in electric vehicles. It is also used in the production of stainless steel.

Copper is an excellent conductor of electricity and is therefore used in renewable energy systems to generate power from wind, solar, hydro and thermal energy.

Palladium is used in vehicle emission systems to reduce the harmful emissions from engines. Despite the slowdown in auto sales, palladium demand is increasing due to stricter vehicle emission standards. The company expects that to remain the main driver for demand growth over the next 10 years.

The company's crown jewel is the Talnakh mine. It the most valuable mining asset in the base and precious metals industry. The nickel deposits found there are the largest nickel-copper-palladium deposits in the world. Norilsk's costs of producing nickel are actually negative, thanks to the other metals they mine alongside nickel. The new CapEx cycle will look to upgrade the infrastructure to boost output and make the most of this wonderful asset.

NILSY shares have had a great year in 2019, with shares up around 47%. This was largely due to the large price increase in 2 of the many metals that Norilsk produces - nickel and palladium.

Nickel prices increased due to the Indonesian government's decision to ban nickel ore exports in 2019. As Indonesia is the largest nickel ore producer in the world, that reduced the global supply. Nickel also saw increased demand due to growing electric vehicle demand.

Palladium prices have also surged, hitting all-time highs in 2019 as more and more palladium is needed to comply with vehicle emission standards.

The company recently announced plans for a new investment cycle, to increase output. CapEx will be increased from 2019e levels of $1.3-1.5 billion to an average of $3.5-4.0 billion between 2022-25 after which it is estimated to return to an average of $2 billion per year.

Source: Norilsk Nickel Presentation

Dividend

Norilsk Nickel's ADR currently yields 9.54%. Whilst such high dividend might be seen as a red flag, investors should know that it is not uncommon for Norilsk Nickel to offer such high dividends, with the 5-yr average yield at 10.76%. However, income investors looking for a predictable growing dividend might not want NILSY as a part of their portfolio due to the fluctuations in dividend payouts. Dividends are expected to rise up until the CapEx hits its highest levels between 2022-25. The company will reduce dividend payments during 2022-25. They have a dividend policy in place that ties net debt/EBITDA to the dividend payout ratio as seen on the image below.

Source: Norilsk Nickel Investor Relations

The company expects the net debt/EBITDA ratio to hit the 1.8-2.2x range during the height of the CapEx cycle, which will temporarily reduce the dividend payout ratio and shareholders' dividend payments as a result. Source: Norilsk Nickel Presentation

Risks

Investing in a Russian company such as Norilsk Nickel comes with political risks attached as Russian companies are subject to sanctions. However, Norilsk Nickel's business has not been significantly affected by it, and it still has access to international debt markets as proven by its recent debt offering worth $750 million.

The shareholder structure is also a cause of concern. Russian oligarchs Oleg Deripaska (owner of Rusal) and Vladimir Potanin have fought for control over Norilsk Nickel for years. Potanin owns 30.5% of Norilsk Nickel's shares and Deripaska's company Rusal owns 27.8%. With Deripaska subject to sanctions, he had to agree to reduce his ownership in Rusal below 50% to get sanctions lifted off Rusal. This allowed Potanin to get the upper hand in this battle. Potanin wanted to increase output and reduce dividend payments and Deripaska's Rusal wanted to keep receiving high dividends to service Rusal's debt. The new announced CapEx structure is evidence of Potanin getting his wish. However, with Deripaska still having influence in Rusal, it can affect business going forward.

With China being one of the largest consumers of Norilsk Nickel's key metals, China's economic slowdown poses a risk for demand for Norilsk's products. The electric vehicle market is also dependent on government incentives for customers buying electric vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements might reduce the need for the metals that the company produces.

Valuations

Norilsk Nickel's ADR shares currently trade at 11 P/E compared to the 5-yr average of 12. On a P/FCF basis, it is slightly overvalued, as it currently trades at 8, compared to the 5-yr average of 7.

With NILSY stock appreciating by 47% YTD, investors might feel like they have missed the train here. When looking for the "perfect" entry point, investors should keep an eye on commodity prices, as NILSY's share price is correlated with the price of the metals it produces. However, I believe that this is extremely difficult to predict and time. I believe, that investors with decade-long time horizons buying at current levels will not be disappointed.

Summary

Norilsk Nickel is a mining giant set to benefit from the increased demand for the metals it produces. With management laying out a plan for the decade ahead, investors can decide for themselves, if they can stomach the reduced dividends for a greater gain in the future. My position in this stock is slightly lower than my usual investment, as its big dividend would otherwise be over the income threshold set for any individual stock in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NILSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in this company through the ticker NNIC listed in Frankfurt.