A Segment Of Junk Bonds Signals Stress

While equity markets are moving ever higher, a segment of the high yield corporate bond market is pricing in increasing degrees of credit stress. Bonds rated CCC, the lowest rated cohort of junk bonds, now have an average credit spread over Treasuries that exceeds 10%. It is the first time that the credit spread for the CCC cohort has hit that level since 2016 after briefly flirting with that level at the end of 2018.

Source: Barclays Capital

In mid-2016, high yield corporate bond spreads were easing after an eighteen month onslaught on commodity-centric credits driven by lower prices of oil and industrial metals. Perhaps more salient for investors is that CCC spreads are now just wider than the heights reached at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Just under a year ago equity markets were producing their worst quarterly performance in 7 years and high yield corporate bond spreads were ballooning into a low liquidity vacuum. With stocks near all-time highs, the equity market does not feel nearly as fragile as the two market environments - mid-2016 and end of 201 - but CCC spreads are pricing the same degree of stress.

Importantly, the stress in CCC-rated credits is a departure from the pricing in the BB-rated part of the below investment grade universe. While CCC-rated spreads are at multi-year wides, spreads on BB-rated credits, the highest quality bonds in the junk bond universe, are just 30bp wide to their post-crisis tights reached at the end of October. For contrast, BB rated spreads were in the mid-to-high 300s during episodes at which CCC spreads last approached 1,000 in late 2018 and mid-2016. Today, BB spreads are at 210bp over Treasuries on average - roughly where BBB spreads were to start 2019. This divergence can be seen in year-to-date returns with the average BB up 13.6% and the average CCC up just 3.8% despite their much higher average coupons.

In a low rate environment, buoyed by an easing Fed, investors have looked for high quality carry. They have found that carry in BB's even while investors remain skittish about the lowest quality credits. It sets up a fascinating dynamic where different parts of the high yield bond market are alternatively trading at multi-year tights and wides.

In the post-crisis era, junk bonds have become more of a retail investment class given the "search for yield" and the proliferation of junk bond ETFs like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). If the rise of ETFs in equities have made for a "stock picker's market", then that sentiment is especially acute for junk bonds. As the junk bond market diverges, better returns are available for investors that can discern quality among lower rated credits.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.