Comstock Resources: Financial Position Stretched Regardless Of Possible Acquisition

This situation is further worsened by a reliance on their credit agreement that is quickly being drawn down and may not be able to expand in the future.

During the last seven years, they have not produced any free cash flow and all their leverage ratios indicate severe financial strain.

Regardless of whether this acquisition proceeds, their financial position is already stretched and thus in a risky position.

Introduction

Recently, Comstock Resources (CRK) has entered into late stage discussions with the beleaguered Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to acquire their Hayneville shale assets for potentially north of $1b. Whilst this type of acquisition is not uncommon, with the oil and gas industry swapping assets on a regular basis. Regardless of whether this acquisition actually proceeds, their financial position is already stretched and thus raises further questions whether they should still be pursuing any acquisitions.

Cash Flows And Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Although they came very close during 2017, they have never produced any positive free cash flow during the last seven years, which includes two years before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $1.068b, despite their capital expenditure being massively reduced.

Given their constantly negative free cash flow, it should come as no surprise that their net debt has continued drifting higher and currently sits at a staggering 129.97% higher than at the end of 2013. Admittedly, this partly stems from their $693.869m acquisition of Covey Park Energy earlier in 2019; however, even if this is removed, their net debt would still be 64.96% higher across the same time period. It is very concerning that their cash balance currently sits relatively low and thus indicates their liquidity is weak and reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can be altered in the future and are already mostly drawn down.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has never turned positive for even one year, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these ratios, it is easily apparent that their financial position is very weak, with all of the most recent results from the first nine months of 2019 indicating severe financial strain. Quite possibly the most concerning metrics being their current ratio of 0.69 and interest coverage of 1.61, which indicates a toxic combination of weak liquidity and difficulty servicing their debt.

Their situation is especially concerning, as aside from their aforementioned negative free cash flow and low cash balance, the majority of their $1.575b credit agreement borrowing base is already drawn down with only $310m remaining. It also seems unlikely that they can simply increase their credit agreement because as stated below:

“Borrowings under the bank credit facility are secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries…” and “…is re-determined on a semi-annual basis and upon the occurrence of certain other events.” and also “…places certain restrictions upon the Company's and its restricted subsidiaries' ability to, among other things, incur additional indebtedness, pay cash dividends, repurchase common stock, make certain loans, investments and divestitures …”

- Comstock Resources’ Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

If a period of turbulent times were to strike global financial markets or their individual industry, then it is quite likely that the size of this credit agreement would be reduced significantly. Regardless of whether this eventuates, if their negative free cash flow continues, which seems likely, then they will soon exhaust the remaining undrawn borrowing base and have few options to issue new debt.

Naturally, there are scant details regarding the exact nature of how this acquisition will be funded, however, if it is funded through new debt secured against their new assets, then it will be critical for them to extract enough synergies to avoid ending up like Chesapeake Energy.

Conclusion

The combination of weak liquidity and a strained ability to service debt is a toxic cocktail for virtually any company, especially one whose credit agreement is almost drawn down and is operating in a highly cyclical, economically sensitive industry. One indebted shale oil and gas company that has never produced any free cash flow acquiring assets from another company that can be described the same way does not sound like a textbook recipe for success.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Comstock Resources’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

