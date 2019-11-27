Behind The Idea: Unit Corp. - Bond Exchange A Golden Asset-Backed Opportunity

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Michael Boyd's original Top Idea on Unit Corp. (NYSE:UNT). Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Michael Boyd: I think those following the energy industry, even on the fringes, know that capital access has begun to tighten. Unit Corporation is a small-cap, integrated energy firm that has some very interesting and profitable business lines that have come under duress because of this. It raised $650mm in debt at the height of the market and is now faced with refinancing just as it has begun to struggle to generate free cash.

Long story short, Unit Corporation could not refinance traditionally. While an option, management also does not want to sell anything at what could be a market bottom. So, it has offered bondholders a deal: take a haircut on the principal and extend the maturities and we will pay you a higher interest rate going forward (the "debt exchange"). The bonds were already trading weak and as this is technically a strategic default as defined by ratings agencies, sellers more than overwhelmed buyers. The bonds now trade at fifty cents on the dollar.

In my view, that reaction is overdone. Clear comps are present that show likelihood of even full recovery for the bonds - even in this environment. As capital spending tails off next year and Unit Corporation stops burning cash, there is also little likelihood of the sum of the parts story getting impaired by borrowing to keep the lights on. The market is missing a lot of positive aspects here by my eye.

SA: Can you discuss the asymmetry here as it appears the exact opposite of most fixed income trades (in a good way)?

MB: I'm traditionally not a bond investor. If I'm bullish, quite often I'm way more willing to risk a position in the equity versus the implied returns available in the bond markets. I think to a large part that's due to the fact that institutional investors are 1) generally pretty smart and forward-looking and 2) yield starved in this interest rate environment. High yield spreads versus investment grade are at lows not seen in more than a decade, likely bolstered by the fact that defaults remain incredibly light.

The asymmetry (healthy asset backing even as the bonds trade weak) stems from this. I think most traditional fixed income traders just are not used to dealing with situations like Unit Corporation. Most are not used to seeing potential defaults all that often, even in the junk markets. Remember that Unit was rated B-grade credit earlier this year, a ratings tranche where default rates are in the low single digits. Unit was unique in that its leverage (which is still true) was quite low compared to most energy issuers rated this poorly - it likely lured in a lot of bondowners that did not make large energy allocations. It's easy to push the sell button rather than own a bond through a debt exchange and potential strategic review.

SA: Can you discuss how a SOTP thesis (such as this and in general) is much stronger when part or all of the values are based on what others are actually willing to pay, and not a theoretical value?

MB: We all love playing around with sum of the parts models, but just like anything else (discounted cash flow, peer valuation tables, etc.) it's highly subject to the inputs an analyst uses. What makes Unit Corporation great is that it has clear valuations in place. It sold a 50% interest in its midstream assets for $300mm just last year - a buyer that was rumored to want it all. That's about as clean of a comp as you can get. Likewise, it has been a buyer of high spec drilling rigs. While Unit has its own proprietary technology, there is a liquid market for this equipment out there and willing buyers. What many investors tend to miss in these distressed stories is the importance of liquidity. A liquid market for assets makes it easy to 1) for an analyst to uncover the right asset value and 2) ensure that there is no haircut taken if assets have to be sold fast.

SA: You made a great point about there being a bit (or a lot) of game theory here in terms of the exchange - what do you see as the bigger risk and most likely outcome - too many opt for the exchange or not enough and why?

MB: Investors here have three options: exchange into the Senior Secureds, the new Junior Secureds, or do nothing. There are some little issues playing into this like proration, I get into that in the article. But at a high level, those are the three main options. Look, no one wants to be told they have to forgive principal. Several of the major bondholders that are out there right now likely have done substantially similar math as I have and see that the business could very well be worth more than the bonds. Why should they give up anything?

That brings about the game theory. Opting into the Seniors - which is what I've done - positions me above everyone else, but the small Revolving Credit Facility if I get a full allocation. The Juniors are willing to take on more risk. But what about those doing nothing? Not everyone has to opt into the exchange. There will be some that don't vote because they just don't know any better (small investors) and there will be some that want the fattest payout. If the exchange is successful - and by successful, I'd say more than three-quarters of the notes vote into taking longer maturities - then Unit Corporation can soldier on for several years. But that also means that those bonds that did not vote will get their notes settled at par on maturity in 2021: no haircut and much higher implied returns. However, the risk of not voting is that the exchange takes place and then all of these new bonds now are senior to the Old Notes. Anyone with a big ego just shot themselves in the foot and let hundreds of millions of dollars in claims slide in front of them when Unit Corp. then eventually defaults because they all held out.

Do the big holders hold out for a better deal or do they agree to the swap? I know several large owners are upset with the terms. My hope - and gut - is that these guys end up agreeing to the exchange. The Juniors get a marginally better coupon and even as a long term holder, the Seniors are not that capital destructive even with the principal cut because of the new 10% coupon. At the end of the day it comes down to money and I don't think buyers are willing to shoot themselves in the foot over this. In my opinion, if they were truly that ballsy and believed getting a better deal was a cakewalk, they'd be buying bonds in the open market today hand over fist and getting an even larger negotiating position.

My view remains the same: of the $650mm outstanding, roughly $575-600mm votes in the exchange. While I think most will opt into the Seniors, there are some research shops advocating juniors out there. I think anyone that votes 100% Senior likely ends up with only a small allocation of junior bonds (20% or so) which I think is just fine as those are also money good. We'll see what happens in the end.

***

Thanks to Michael Boyd for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNT BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.