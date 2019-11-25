Fortinet: Strong Momentum With Macro Concerns

I will be reiterating a BUY rating with a price target of $124 due to the strong demand for Fortinet's offerings, and its solid financials.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) delivered strong results last quarter. Demand for its products remains strong while operating cash flow improved y/y driven by flow-through in operating margin to the net income line. I remain bullish on Fortinet due to its large appliance installed base and the competitive TCO (total cost of ownership) of its devices. This will continue to drive a higher average deal size going forward. As a result, I will be reiterating a BUY rating with a price target of $124.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Fortinet

According to Gartner, total worldwide SD-WAN equipment revenue in 2Q19 was $417M, up 30% quarter-over-quarter. In 2Q19, Fortinet's SD-WAN revenue is reported to have grown 234% quarter-over-quarter to $46M. This represents the third highest revenue market share at 11.1%.

Global spending on security-related hardware, software, and services will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2018 and 2022 to a total of $133.8 billion in 2022. The figures come from the latest Worldwide Semiannual Security Spending Guide compiled by IDC.

Fortinet's market leadership in the network security market driven by the lower TCO of its security appliance and 30% market share of global appliance shipment will continue to drive near-term demand for its products and services. As a result, I'm bullish on the global demand for Fortinet's products in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Fortinet recorded strong revenue (+21% y/y/) growth driven by its fabric and cloud initiatives. The transition of workloads by SMBs and enterprises to the cloud is driving demand for Fortinet's network, endpoint, cloud, and SD-WAN solutions. Product revenue grew by 20% y/y, while service revenue grew by 21% y/y. This was driven by strong contributions across all verticals and geographies.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

COGS improved y/y due to the lower TCO of Fortinet's products, driving more value per product. Operating margins improved due to favorable discounting, and a mix shift into high-margin service revenue. Going forward, management is guiding for normalization in gross margins.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Operating cash flow grew due to increasing flow-through from operating margins to net income. Capital expenditure came in below expectations, and it is expected to ramp up in Q4, with further growth in 2020 due to real estate activities. Share repurchase continues to drive EPS growth. The company now has $616m left in its share repurchase authorization program. This will be accretive to EPS in the near term.

Fortinet has a strong balance sheet with a cash position of $1.9 billion and a debt position of $42m. The strong cash position puts Fortinet in a strong position to acquire promising startups in the security space.

Going forward, management is guiding for revenue of $2.13b-2.15b in FY'19. This will be driven by strong demand for its SD-WAN, cloud, IoT, and endpoint solutions. I don't expect operating margins to improve meaningfully in the near term. Adding the expected ramp in capital expenditure in 2020, I am projecting free cash flow to be in line in the near term.

Overall, I have a net bullish rating on Fortinet's business and financials.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Fortinet's valuation appears expensive to its sector median. This is because Fortinet is expected to grow twice as fast as the sector median.

Analysts have an average price target of $99, though they came out more positive after the last investor day. This was driven by Fortinet reiterating a 15% revenue growth and operating margin of 25% between 2020 and 2022. If you've followed Fortinet for the past three years, you'll agree with me that the Street has been more conservative when valuing Fortinet compared to competitors. Fortinet has had to prove itself time and time again. The Street has an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion in FY'19 at the midpoint of management's guidance. This is projected to grow to $2.45 billion (+14.2% y/y). This is a conservative estimate.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

My valuation assumes revenue growth of 17% in 2019 and 12% in 2020. This will be driven by strong demand for Fortinet's network, cloud, and IoT products and services. This is coming off tailwinds from the launch of 5G in 2020 and the proliferation of IoT devices, which will help drive more demand for Fortinet's SD-WAN and IoT solutions.

Source: Fortinet

Given the compelling TCO of its appliances based on its proprietary ASIC chip, which powers Fortinet's appliances at 30% of global network device shipment, I project operating margin to continue to expand. This will help drive strong FCF % of revenue from 28% in 2019 to 41% in 2024, which is the exit year for my DCF model. I will be using a weighted average cost of capital of 10% to discount my cash flow and growth till perpetuity of 2%. This gives an enterprise value of $19.7 billion. Adding a net cash position of $1.9 billion, we get a market cap of $21.6 billion. Using shares outstanding of 175 million, this gives a share price of $124. I consider this a bullish estimate given the moderate WACC of 10%. If we use a WACC of 12% to normalize for the general oversubscription to tech stocks, we get a share price of $107.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Fortinet

The superior computing power of Fortinet's appliances, driven by its proprietary ASIC chip, continues to drive its competitive positioning. This has positioned Fortinet as a market leader in Gartner's magic quadrant for SD-WAN, UTMs, and next-generation firewalls. Fortinet sees some competitive pressure from Zscaler (ZS) in the services vertical. This is to be expected, given Zscaler's strong momentum and niche strategy in the cloud security space. Fortinet continues to trail Palo Alto Networks (PANW) in terms of market share growth. Lastly, the company highlighted weaknesses in the UK and Germany, which wasn't pronounced due to Fortinet's global revenue diversification.

In all, Fortinet's competitive and macro positioning isn't the most compelling. Further risks will expose Fortinet to revenue slips in the near term. As a result, I'm not bullish on Fortinet's macro and competitive positioning due to strong momentum from competitors like Zscaler and Palo Alto.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: BUY, PT: $124)

Source: F1

Fortinet is strongly positioned in the expanding network and cloud security market. Though the company needs to keep investing to starve off competitors. I will be reiterating a BUY rating due to Fortinet's strong financials and compelling ability to generate sustainable free cash flow.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.