Risking The Biscuit: Time Vs. Ensemble Averages

Both the time and ensemble average should be considered in situations of leveraging.

This calculation can be flawed as financial markets are dynamic, not stationary, systems.

The True Evaluation of Risk

Risk activities are a balance of risk and reward, a evaluation of probability and chance. According to Elementary Decision Theory, written by Chernoff and Moses in 1959,

If a gamble is 'favorable' from the point of view of the expectation value (ensemble average) and you have the choice of repeating it many times (time average), then it is wise to do so. For eventually, your amount of money (is) bound to increase. p.98, Chernoff and Moses

As a caveat, I do not think that investing and gambling are at all similar things. This article is written as a high-level analysis of the relationship between risk and expected values. Please do not conflate the two.

Chernoff and Moses' statement ties into a question posed by Ole Peters and others at the London Mathematical Laboratory:

Consider a coin flip: Heads you get 1.5 times your current wealth. Tails you lost 40%. Should you take it?

There is an expected value of (1/2)*0.6 + (1/2)*1.5 = 1.05x wealth. One should take the gamble. The expected returns are positive, so it would make sense to take the bets, right? One should always go after things that have an Net Present Value > 0. But the only issue is that this coin flip makes a very flawed assumption about the universe. It ignores the concept of time.

Flipping the coin once, twice, or fifty times is going to alter the returns. But the expected return that has been calculated, 1.05x wealth, comes from the probability of different possible outcomes, independent of time.

The coin flip assumes that we operate from the root node of a decision tree each time we act, as we are "imagining the world splitting with specific probabilities into parallel universes, one thing happening in each." It assumes that we are completely blank slates, operating completely oblivious to any decision that we made before that time. As we know, this is not how life works. We must move onto the internal node.

Source: Silva de Sa, et al

We can never return to the root node, nor can we evaluate each expected outcome from the same point. There is a permanence to each choice we make, and we make these decisions in a vacuum of the unknown.

Measuring Risk: Balancing the Unknown and the Uncertain

This is the thesis of risk.

Risk has two sources:

The future is uncertain Time is irreversible[1]

Our risk preferences consider much more than simple decisions. It considers our age, our income, and our current life situation. Theoretically, someone who provides for a family and has little flexibility in their budget is going to take less risk than someone who lives off a trust fund and has little responsibilities.

Source: Brain's Idea

Thus, when returns are evaluated, there must be an assumption that a rational actor is going to be aware 1) that their future is uncertain 2) that their past has happened and 3) each decision that they make will affect them presently and into the future.

The expected return that was calculated above, the 1.05x wealth, is also known as the ensemble average. The ensemble average doesn’t account for our past and doesn’t allow for the movement along the decision nodes.

By contrast, the time average doesn't consider "parallel universes" like the ensemble average, rather it's a singular universe with dispersed probabilities over several points in time. This is explained more in the example below.

Sometimes, the time and ensemble averages will be equal, converging to a common point. Simply put, this is known as ergodicity. But more complex systems (like economic forecasting models) are non-ergodic. Their time averages and ensemble averages are not the same.

Calculating the Expected Return of the Coin Flips

Taking a closer look at the game, which is non-ergodic:

Consider a coin flip bet: Heads you get 1.5 times your current wealth. Tails you lost 40%. Should you take it?

We put up $100, and flip the coin. It comes up as heads, earning us $50. We bet the whole $150. We get heads again, bringing the value up to $225. Then we get tails twice in a row, and watch our money drop from $225 to $135 to $81. We lost $19!

That doesn't seem like that good of a deal after all!

This is the problem of the game. In this game if you get the same number of heads and tails (we got 2 heads and 2 tails) then the value of the game changes.

Source: Squidarth

If you play the game long enough, you will get the same amount of heads and the same amount of tails due to the laws of probability. That means, if you play the game long enough, you will lose all your money. This is the time average, evaluating the probability of the flips over time.

This is shown in the graph below. The left graph shows the ensemble average of flipping the coin one million times compared to the time average on the right, depicting the decay in value of the flips over time.

Source: Ergodicity Economics

But what if we had 100 people play the game at the same time? This is the ensemble average, the expected return. Everything occurs at the same point in time and space.

We would expect 50% of the people to flip heads, and 50% to flip tails. Then the average return would be 1.05x the total wealth. This is the ensemble average, as described above and shown below. The left graph is a linear scale of the ensemble average and the right is a log scale - but both increase over time, as we would expect from the ensemble average.

Source: Ergodicity Economics

The time average shows that the average return is not positive, and you actually lose ~5% of your wealth. However, if we considered the ensemble average, when many people play the game a fixed number of times, the average return is positive at 5%. That discrepancy could play a huge role in evaluation of potential investments or portfolios.

Evaluating the Expected Returns of Investments

From this example, it is easy to see the problems that might arise from using ensemble averages in place of time averages. Ensemble averages smooth out asset prices because we assume some sort of reversion to the mean. We look at expected returns, which is a calculated by multiplying the probability of different situations by each expected return and summing the results.

Source: Educba

It was depicted in the example above that this approach has flaws. When asset prices are averaged out to appear less volatile, the risk appetite of investors tends to increase. When there is an average return of 1.05x total wealth, as seen in the example above, it would make sense to take out leverage to maximize that return opportunity even more.

But when we examine it from a time average perspective of a ~5% loss, taking out leverage would not be a good investment at all. We neglect this very important aspect of time when we use ensemble averages.

Conclusion: Use All the Tools in the Toolbox

When evaluating risk and the implementation of leverage, it is important to consider it from all angles. Most investments occur over a time frame, with events happening sequentially. It's important to evaluate from both a time average and ensemble average perspective.

With that caveat, Mike Harris wrote an excellent follow-up to Ole Peters' work noting that after 400 tosses of the coin, the average remains around $0.05, 1.05x wealth. Over a large amount of time, the ensemble and time averages converge.

However, this occurs over an extremely long time-frame, potentially outliving the average gambler or investor, whichever it may be. From a risk-reward perspective, it is still important to take into account ensemble and time averages.

Source: Mike Harris

The evaluation of financial theory is complex. But when we see high amounts of risk, high amounts of leverage, and high correlation in the markets, it becomes extremely important to consider how we interpret the ensemble average.

Of course, evaluating time is not the answer to an appropriate gauge of risk. There is an element of risk that can never be captured quantitatively, because we can’t truly measure motivations and reservations of each individual. But taking into account that decision making occurs on a horizontal timeline, rather than a single point, makes our evaluation of risk and risk-related performance that much more robust.

[1] Jeff Bezos is someone who proposes that there are reversible and irreversible decisions. If decisions are reversible, we can assume that the consequences of that decision can be erased, and we can return to a zero point. For the purposes of this analysis, we will assume that all decisions are irreversible.

