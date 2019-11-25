T-Mobile: Painful Loss

The official loss of a dynamic CEO by T-Mobile (TMUS) has been mostly ignored by the market this week. With the pending merger of Sprint (S), the move appears to suggest John Legere doesn't see the ability to generate the outsized gains of the past decade. The departure of several executives while the Sprint deal still faces regulatory hurdles makes the stock one to avoid.

Leaving May 1

John Legere became the CEO of T-Mobile back during September 2012 when the wireless service provider was an afterthought in a duopoly between AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ). About seven years later, he announced his departure effective May 1, 2020 with current COO Mike Sievert taking over.

CNBC has long reported that Sievert was expected to take the CEO reigns once the Sprint merger is complete. John Legere is only 61 and seems very energetic so one has to see the timing of his departure as a negative signal.

Similar to how the departure of CFO Sarah Friar and de-facto CEO at Square (SQ) in October 2018 top ticked the peak growth for the company and the high in the stock.

Investors only have to view the price change in the major wireless stocks since September 2012 to see the impact John Legere has had on the sector. Since his marketing genius took over, virtually all of the growth and stock gains in the sector have ended up at T-Mobile.

Another worrying part of the story is the simultaneous departure of the CFO. Similar to Legere, Braxton Carter is only 60 years old. World class executives just don't leave when staring at a massive opportunity.

Future

The timing of these departures may suggest both the CEO and CFO see the Sprint merger as necessary to compete with AT&T and Verizon in 5G, but the integration of Sprint and the eventual buildout of a combined network places the wireless industry players with no advantage in the game. As of now, the Sprint deal isn't approved and several state AGs are suing to block the merger.

The marketing success of John Legere might be most visible in the annual capital spending of the major players in the industry. T-Mobile has the smallest budget in the sector, yet the largest wireless services revenue growth. According to Bloomberg, the company went from a subscriber laggard to surpassing Sprint and closing a big gap with AT&T.

This year, T-Mobile expects to spend $6.1 billion on capex and the combination with Sprint is needed to match Verizon and even become comparable to the $21 billion spent annually by AT&T.

The issue is that the current 4G networks have no discernible difference while the coverage of the new 5G networks is a different story. The delay of the merger and ability to fully integrate 5G network plans is placing T-Mobile further behind the industry leaders. The issue reminds me of how AT&T entered the Time Warner merger with a leadership position in the SVOD market via HBO and exited the merger already behind Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL) and others.

The company forecasts needing the merger in order to ramp up capital spending in order to build the best 5G network. One can even argue the stock is cheap in comparison to AT&T and Verizon at only 5.8x forward EV/EBITDA estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that big executives don't leave without plans of actually retiring when big opportunities exist. Investors need to pay attention to the signal of John Legere leaving T-Mobile even before the regulators have signed off on the Sprint merger. His marketing prowess will be missed by the wireless company. His departure and the delays in the merger and hence the delays in the merger integration and buildout of the combined 5G network makes the stock one to avoid here while still trading close to all-time highs.

