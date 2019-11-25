KeyCorp Getting More Credit For Loan Growth And Expense Leverage

KeyCorp is generating above-average loan growth, and I believe that can continue as the bank supports its middle-market lending efforts and tries to build its consumer loan book.

I had very mixed feelings about KeyCorp (KEY) back at the start of 2019, as I didn’t love the company’s far-flung franchise footprint, it’s lack of real deposit market share leverage, and largely middle-of-the-road financial metrics. On the other hand, I thought the share price and valuation was far too low even factoring all of those issues into the analysis. Since then, KeyCorp has been a strong outperformer, with the shares up 15% since that last article and outperforming its peer group by around 6% to 10% on a year-to-date basis depending on how you construct the peer list.

I still believe KeyCorp shares are undervalued. Yes, there is risk in the transition to a new CEO and the company has had its issues meeting operating leverage expectations, but loan growth is healthy and the bank’s liquidity should help partially offset some of its spread risk. I’d like to see KeyCorp take a stronger “get better or get out” hand with its footprint, but I do still see upside in the name.

Time For More M&A?

Banks have wavered back and forth on the subject of M&A. While more and more bank management teams were downplaying their interest in M&A over the past couple of years, that tone has changed with the sector facing difficult spread compression and few levers to drive earnings growth.

Although KeyCorp has been pretty active with M&A, including the 2019 acquisition of Laurel Road, I’m not sure KeyCorp would be as interested in large-scale merger-of-equal types of deals like U.S. Bancorp (USB), Regions (RF), and M&T Bank (MTB) might be. Pairing up with Regions or buying Zions (ZION) or the combined First Horizon (FHN)/IBERIABANK (IBKC) could make some sense in terms of achieving geographic diversification, adding scale, adding attractive deposit franchises, and repositioning to faster-growing markets, but I don’t think that’s likely nor the best option for the bank.

One of the ongoing issues with KeyCorp is that it has a large operating footprint, but one that lacks depth. KeyCorp is present in 16 states, including large states like New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida, but it has a top-five deposit share position in only six states (WA, UT, ME, ID, AK, and VT) and unappealing deposit-per-branch numbers for most of its business outside of New York, Ohio, and Washington. While strong deposit shares in less populated areas can still work out well in terms of lower-cost, stickier deposits (as is the case for Zions and Umpqua (UMPQ), for instance), KeyCorp hasn’t really gotten great leverage from that. With that in mind, I think it would make sense for KeyCorp to consider smaller regional/state-based acquisitions that would shore up its scale in many of the states where it already operates.

Some Positive Traits For Where We Are In The Cycle

I think KeyCorp is relatively well-placed for this more challenging part of the rate cycle where banks are seeing significant net interest margin headwinds. For starters, KeyCorp still has a loan/deposit ratio around 83%, which is quite a bit lower than its peer group. With that, KeyCorp can afford to both continue to grow its loan book at an above-average rate while also holding the line on deposit costs and shoring up/preserving its net interest margin.

KeyCorp has also been active on the hedging front. KeyCorp has over $28 billion in interest rate swaps on the balance sheet (up from $20 billion in the second quarter) and over $1 billion in net interest rate floors, making it one of the more active hedgers relative to the size of its loan book. Layering on these hedges has helped KeyCorp steadily reduce its asset sensitivity, meaning that its interest income is less vulnerable to lower rates.

KeyCorp has also been doing a better than average job of growing its loan book. Loans rose 1% qoq for the third quarter, putting the back on the better-than-average side of the range this quarter (where First Horizon was a standout), and management has reiterated its guidance for low single-digit growth in the fourth quarter, despite many other banks warning about shakier loan pipelines.

I believe KeyCorp has a good chance of continuing to grow loans. For starters, KeyCorp has the liquidity to lend (that low loan/deposit ratio). What’s more, KeyCorp has been actively looking to grow its middle-market lending across its broad geographic platform, but also increase its consumer lending business. With only around a quarter of its loans going to consumers, KeyCorp is under-exposed to this category and deals like Laurel Road will help.

Last and not least is expense leverage. When and if a bank can’t generate exceptional revenue growth, cutting costs is one way of boosting pre-provision profits. Although KeyCorp’s track record for meeting sell-side efficiency ratio targets has been spotty, it has made progress and the bank beat expectations by 30bp in the third quarter, with management pointing to meaningful improvement in 2020 (improvement which most sell-side analysts don’t have in their models).

The Outlook

As is the case for most super-regionals, I don’t expect huge core earnings growth from KeyCorp between 2018 and 2023, but I do expect this bank to do better than most. In fact, if KeyCorp can reach its expense-cutting targets, low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth over the next few years should support mid-to-high single-digit pre-provision profit growth, making this one of the better operating income growth stories in its peer group.

Longer term, the 3% to 4% core earnings growth I expect from KeyCorp is more ordinary (in line with my expectations for PNC (PNC), Regions, U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Zions), but there could be upside here if KeyCorp continues to execute on its operating leverage targets and succeeds in its efforts to grow share in middle-market corporate lending and in consumer lending.

The Bottom Line

Between the core earnings outlook and the bank’s mid-teens ROTCE, I believe KeyCorp should trade in the low $20’s. That leaves KeyCorp trading at a discount that makes it worth a closer look. Management has work to do when it comes to better leveraging its existing branch footprint and improving its margins and returns on capital, but there are signs of progress and KeyCorp looks better-placed than many peers to generate better growth through this tougher part of the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.