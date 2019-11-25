Kirkland Lake Buys Detour: How The Acqusition Stacks Up Against Prior Takeovers

It's been a relatively quiet couple of months on the M&A front in the resource sector, given the excitement around precious metals prices since rate-cut season started in July. The most recent two acquisitions were a takeover of private Russian company N-Mining by Kinross Gold and the Barkerville acquisition by Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). However, as of this morning, we've got the first whiff of animal spirits back in the sector following Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) acquisition of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF). This is the largest acquisition we've seen since the Goldcorp (GG) takeover by Newmont (NEM), and a massive deal for Kirkland Lake as this works out to nearly 35% of their current market cap. While the 60% bump in total annual production that Kirkland Lake will enjoy is undoubtedly a positive, I would be highly surprised if the stock did not see a decent hit to its multiple after changing its stripes. Given the $240.00~/oz. paid for the deal, I see the acquisition as expensive, especially given that it will affect Kirkland Lake Gold's multiple going forward.

(Source: Author's Photo)

As we can see from the above image examining the most recent acquisition of Detour Gold by Kirkland Lake, Kirkland Lake has added significantly to its reserve base, more than tripling this figure on a company-wide basis. Kirkland Lake Gold's two flagship projects, Macassa and Fosterville, currently hold a reserve base of roughly 5 million ounces, and Detour Lake has a 15.4 million ounce resource. While this is a massive increase to Kirkland Lake Gold's mine life and allows them to continue to grow production, I would argue that not all reserves are the same. Kirkland Lake Gold's reserve grades before the deal were over 25 grams per ton gold on a consolidated basis, and Detour Gold's reserve grade is 0.96 grams per ton gold. Therefore, the company is transitioning from an ultra-low-cost, high-grade producer, to a larger producer but with higher costs and lower grades on a consolidated basis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Detour Gold Company Presentation)

Many investors likely realized that an acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold was inevitable, but I don't think that Detour Gold was at the top of anyone's list. Not only is the company was one of the highest cost producers in the sector, but it's also an open-pit mine vs. the underground operations that Kirkland Lake Gold has generally specialized in. Given that Kirkland Lake Gold's annual production growth was tapering off, a deal had to be done. However, I'm not elated with the deal, nor the price that was paid to acquire Detour Gold. Let's take a closer look at past acquisitions below:

As we can see from the below table I've built of past acquisitions of gold producers under $5 billion market caps, we can see that the average price paid per ounce was $133.71/oz. It's certainly worth pointing out that most of these deals were done at lower gold prices, and the most recent and applicable comparable was the Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) acquisition by St. Barbara Mines earlier this year at a price tag of $239.13/oz. However, St. Barbara was getting a world-class asset by acquiring Atlantic Gold's Moose River Project in Nova Scotia, as the trailing-twelve-month all-in sustaining costs at the project were below $600/oz. Therefore, while it may have looked like St. Barbara was paying an arm and a leg to acquire Atlantic Gold, it was getting the 2nd lowest cost producer in a tier-1 jurisdiction in the mining sector at the time.

(Source: Author's Table)

(Source: Author's Table)

If we take a look at the Kirkland Lake acquisition of Detour Gold, we've got the same price paid per ounce, but Atlantic Gold's costs were half what Detour Gold's costs are. Detour Gold's all-in sustaining costs on a trailing-twelve-month basis are $1,121/oz, more than double Atlantic Gold's costs of $550/oz. Therefore, while Kirkland Lake Gold is paying a deserved premium for an asset in a tier-1 jurisdiction, this should be discounted by the fact that they are buying a cost-leader. Whether Kirkland Lake Gold believes they can get all-in sustaining costs down below $900/oz. long-term is irrelevant, as they are paying for what Detour is today, and I think they overpaid on this basis. Thus far, the market seems to agree with me, with Kirkland Lake Gold tumbling 15% in early trade.

(Source: Detour Gold Presentation) (Source: TC2000.com)

So what is the good news about the acquisition? Let's take a look:

As we can see from the below table of Kirkland Lake Gold's annual production and guidance, the company has squeezed just about as much of the juice out of its current assets as was possible. This is why production growth had tapered on near 1.0 - 1.1 million ounces in FY-2020 and FY-2021, and it wasn't likely to increase past this without a new discovery. The company has transformed Fosterville from an average mine to a world-class asset, and Macassa continues to fire on all cylinders with annual gold production up 30% the past three years and expected to reach 400,000 ounces by 2022 (up from 240,000 ounces this year). Therefore, the decision to acquire Detour Gold allows the company to continue to grow annual production by nearly 60%, and to make a move into the gold major space as the next 1.5 plus million-ounce producer. The deal also allows them to retain their status as a tier-1 producer, with operations all contained to Canada and Australia. If there's one massive silver lining to this deal, it's that Kirkland Lake Gold recognized that it has received a premium for its exceptional jurisdictions, and stayed within its core competency here. An acquisition in a tier-2 jurisdiction would have seen the market throwing the book at Kirkland Lake Gold.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold Presentation) (Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to the growth in annual production and maintaining the company's status in tier-1 jurisdictions, Detour Gold may not be the unattractive asset that it looks like on paper. In the conference call, both Kirkland Lake and Detour Gold management discussed that costs should improve considerably at Detour Lake, and we've seen some evidence of operational improvements already in the most recent quarter. As the below chart shows, gold recoveries are up trending up over the past two years, albeit slightly, and all-in sustaining costs are trending down. While this trend down in all-in sustaining costs is already from exorbitantly high levels, it is a step in the right direction.

Ultimately, I see the potential for Detour Lake to produce at below $1,000/oz. all-in sustaining costs, but this is still quite a drag on Kirkland Lake Gold's currently all-in sustaining costs of $584/oz. for the first nine months of 2019. If we apply a weighted average assuming production at Detour Lake is 40% of Kirkland Lake Gold's total output, that leaves us with a current consolidated all-in sustaining cost of $798/oz. for the pro-forma company. Assuming Kirkland Lake Gold can help to drive costs down to $1,000/oz. at Detour Lake, this would give the company a consolidated all-in sustaining cost profile of $750/oz. This is still a nearly 30% jump from the company's current cost basis and justifies a contraction in Kirkland Lake Gold's premium multiple it has enjoyed in the past. I see it as highly unlikely that the market is going to value Kirkland Lake at the same multiple when it's transitioning from the cost-leader in the industry to a slightly better than average cost producer.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other benefit worth noting, and discussed on the conference call, is the $100 million in synergies the company expects it can achieve on an annual basis. It's worth noting that these synergies should take a minimum of 18 months to realize, but this is significant and indeed a benefit to long-term shareholders if correct.

There are both positives and negatives to the deal, but one must realize that an acquisition of some sort was required to boost Kirkland Lake Gold's reserve life. This reserve life was already dwindling down with only 5 million ounces in reserves left, and a 1-million ounce annual production profile. However, I am not enamored with this acquisition choice, and also believe they overpaid on a relative basis to past acquisitions. For this reason, some short-term turbulence and the market's disapproval is not surprising. Long-term, however, I believe we can give credit to Kirkland Lake Gold CEO Tony Makuch that he made the right choice. The team at Kirkland Lake Gold clearly has a past of under-promising and over-delivering, and I expect that they can drive costs down at Detour Lake while also increasing throughput to the 85,000 - 90,000 ton per day goal at the Detour Lake Mine. It's important to note, though, that these synergies and optimizations are not going to show up overnight. Instead, they should take at least 18 months to play out, and Kirkland Lake Gold is undoubtedly playing the long game.

While Kirkland Lake Gold can now continue its growth strategy given the bump in annual production and 8-year increase in reserve life, this has come at a cost to the company's premium multiple it's received in the past. In addition, the deal has come at a cost to diluting the company's average reserve grade and the company's all-in sustaining cost margins from $580~/oz. to likely $750/oz. at a minimum. In summary, I do not hate the Detour Gold acquisition by Kirkland Lake, but I do think they overpaid and could have got a better price. Based on this, some punishment from the market is not surprising, but long-term shareholders should be fine here if they can sit through some short to medium-term turbulence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.