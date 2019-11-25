Lakeland Bancorp Appears To Be A Worthwhile Investment

Lakeland Bancorp's (LBAI) earnings are projected to increase by approximately 5% next year partly due to modest loan growth. Absence of merger-related expenses next year is also likely to boost the bottom line. On the other hand, compression in net interest margin following the three Fed rate cuts is expected to constrain earnings.

Loan Growth to be Modest Next Year

LBAI operates mainly in New Jersey with some presence in New York; consequently, the economy of New Jersey is a major driver of the company's balance sheet growth. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's latest report, New Jersey's leading index was 1.5 in September, meaning that expansion can be expected in the state's economy through the first quarter of 2020. The chart below shows the leading index of New Jersey compared with the national average.

Due to the decent health of the state's economy, I'm expecting LBAI's loan growth to slightly recover in the coming quarters after remaining flat over the second and third quarters of 2019. The loan growth will be much lower in 2020 compared to 2019 due to an absence of any announcements of merger and acquisition plans (LBAI acquired Highlands Bank in early 2019). Moreover, the overall dampening of business sentiment in the country on the back of trade uncertainties can constrain loan growth in the coming quarters.

In light of the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting LBAI's loan portfolio to grow by 0.25% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and 2% year over year in 2020. I'm expecting other earning assets, deposits, and borrowings to grow in tandem with loans. The table below shows my estimates for LBAI's key balance sheet items next year.

Net Interest Income to Rise Very Slightly as Margin Compression Mostly Offsets Loan Growth

LBAI's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to come under pressure in the coming quarters due to the lagged effect of the 75bps Fed funds rate cut in 2019. I'm not expecting any further cuts in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 as the recent monetary easing appears sufficient to counter the pressures on the economy from trade tensions. I may change my interest rate assumption in the future as more economic data is released.

A simulation analysis conducted by the management shows that LBAI's net interest income is not very sensitive to interest rate movement. If interest rates are gradually decreased by a total of 200bps in equal increments over 12 months, then the company's net interest income will decline by only 0.7% over the period. A shock (i.e. all 200bps are cut simultaneously) has a much larger effect of -3.5% over the 12 months. The results of this simulation are given in the third-quarter 10-Q filing.

Keeping in mind my interest rate assumption and the sensitivity of net interest income to interest rates, I'm expecting margins to decline by a basis point in 4QFY19 on linked-quarter basis and 10bps in 2020 on year-over-year basis.

Upon combining the effects of an increase in loans and decrease in NIM, I get an estimated increase of 0.5% in net interest income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Earnings Likely to Rise by 5% Next Year

Growth in net interest income is expected to drive up earnings in 2020. The bottom-line is also expected to receive support from lower non-interest expense in 2020 compared to 2019 due to an absence of merger-related expenses. Meanwhile, non-interest income, which had risen following the business combination earlier this year, is expected to remain at an elevated level in 2020, thereby driving earnings growth.

Combining the effect of all of the above factors leads to 5% growth in net income for 2020 on year-over-year basis. The per-share earnings are expected to be reported at $1.46, as shown in the table below.

LBAI Offering High Dividend Yield of 3.19%

Based on prospects of earnings growth and the upwards trend of LBAI's dividend, I'm expecting the company to increase dividends again in 2020. I'm expecting LBAI to increase quarterly dividend in 2QFY20 by $0.01 to $0.135 per share. For the full year, I'm expecting LBAI to increase dividends to $0.53 per share in 2020 from $0.49 in 2019 (expected) and $0.45 in 2018 (actual). The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a forward dividend yield of 3.19%.

There is hardly any threat of a dividend cut as the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a comfortable ratio of 36.3% in 2020. Moreover, LBAI is well capitalized which eliminates any threats to dividends from regulatory requirements. The company's Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio was reported at 11.24% at the end of September 2019 versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.50% (including capital conservation buffer).

Equity Book Value Expected at $15.2 by December 2020

LBAI's equity is expected to be driven up by retained earnings in 2020, and somewhat restrained by its new share repurchase program. Along with its third-quarter results, LBAI announced a plan under which the company may repurchase up to 2,524,458 shares of its common stock. As the market price currently appears attractive (details on valuation are given in the next section), I'm assuming that LBAI will repurchase 10,000 shares in 4QFY19 at an estimated average price of $16. The increase in Treasury shares is expected to reduce total equity book value by $160,000, but book value per share will remain mostly unaffected due to a corresponding decrease in number of shares outstanding.

As a result of the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting LBAI's equity to increase by 6.5% in 2020, and its book value per share to stand at $15.16 by the end of next year.

Target Price Estimate Implies Potential for Capital Appreciation

To value LBAI, I'm using its historical price to book multiple, which has averaged 1.23x in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average price to book ratio with the forecast book value per share of $15.2 gives a target price of $18.6 for December 2020. This target implies an upside of 12.4%. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to price-to-book ratio.

Conclusion: Maintaining Bullish Rating

Due to the double-digit potential for price upside, I'm maintaining a bullish stance on LBAI (my previous rating was also bullish). Adding the dividend yield estimate to the potential price upside gives a total expected return of 15.6% for the next one year; hence, I believe LBAI is a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.