Tiffany: Solid Deal For Investors Amidst Meaningful Macro Pressures

There are both industry-specific and company-specific headwinds that Tiffany will likely continue to face in the future.

At $135 per share, LMVH’s offer to acquire TIF should please investors, who faced many concerns about the company’s performance over the years.

Thoughts on Acquisition and Valuation:

In our November 4 note (See Article), we maintained that LMVH’s offer comes at a good time for Tiffany, whose shares have struggled to keep up with the broad market amidst economic pressures, trade war, and overall competition with other luxury brands. LMVH’s decision to close the transaction at a slightly higher price of $135 per share (approximately $16 billion) makes this deal even more solid for TIF investors. We continue to see TIF shares as fairly valued, at ~24-25x PE multiple on 2020 earnings.

In the present note, as an extension of our earlier one, we are highlighting four core headwinds Tiffany will likely face in the coming years. To the benefit of its shareholders, it will no longer face them as a public company:

Secular decline of the high-end jewelry business: While studies show that demand for engagement rings remains stable, around mid-single-digit Y/Y growth, demand for other types of jewels with a price tag of $2,000+ should face more challenging times in the medium-long run, likely facing flat or even slight decline in growth. Faux jewelry as a threat to developing markets: For Tiffany, one of the core pillars of growth has been in developing countries, particularly in China. At the same time, China faces the most prevalent emergence of faux (fake) diamonds that are essentially displacing nearly 20% of the total Tiffany market in that geography. It is not only about specious diamonds, but also about imitation of Tiffany’s brand color and the company’s core lines, such as T, Infinity, and 1837. While dismissed by some as invisible, we see it as more and more prevalent, with a growing chance it may spill over into developed markets, like the United States. Marketing expenses as a frequent hurdle: When we look back at Tiffany’s history of quarterly EPS misses, we see at least several times where there were more-than-expected advertisement expenses. Specifically, it appears that management frequently engaged in a debate on whether to increase marketing for the new lines, such as model T, or if to dig deeper into some legacy products. In our opinion, such debate did not go away; however, it will soon become the focus of the parent LMVH company. Likely Macro Pressures: The world economy is in the final years (if not – final year) of an expansion, which means that some or many core economies around the world may enter a recession very soon. Luxury goods, such as those sold by Tiffany, will be among the first to be sacrificed. True, these hard times shall likely pass and another economic expansion will follow; however, since the time horizon of many investors is 1-3 years, we do believe that those who own TIF shares got themselves a very good deal.

Basic Business/Product Analysis:

Founded in 1837 and going public 150 years later, Tiffany is one of the oldest jewelry brands in the world. To date, the company still positions its brand as one of high-quality gemstone jewelry, particularly diamond jewelry, which translates into “sophisticated style and romance; excellent customer service; an elegant store and online environment.” While over the decades TIF has branched out into other areas of retail, such as clothing and china, it is jewelry that has remained its dominant theme around the world.

Risk Factors:

We see the following business risks for TIF:

Macro risks are the biggest concern to any luxury retailer, since high-end goods are usually the first ones to be curtailed, once disposable income goes down. Fake brand risks, since there is a rising trend of “faux” jewelry and handbags, which could decrease Tiffany’s sales. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.