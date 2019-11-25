Gulfport Energy: Should Have Never Even Started Their Share Buybacks

Given they have never produced any free cash flow in the last seven years and sported a weak financial position, these should never have even been considered.

Introduction

Recently, the gas focused shale oil and gas company Gulfport Energy (GPOR) announced steep reductions to their workforce that will see approximately 13% of their staff heading home with bad news. Aside from taking this difficult decision, they have also announced a suspension of their share buybacks, which were a financially reckless decision that never should have been pursued and casts doubts over their ability to allocate capital sensibly.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

Although they have shown improvements since 2013, they have never produced any positive free cash flow during the last seven years, which includes two years before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $3.981b, despite their capital expenditure being massively reduced.

Image Source: Author.

Their cash and debt position have undergone quite an amazing transformation since 2013, albeit unfortunately, a negative one that has seen their net cash position of $159.769m change to a net debt position of a daunting $2.067b. It is very concerning that their cash balance currently sits at a record low and thus indicates their liquidity is weak and reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can normally be altered and possibly even recalled at any time.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has been non-existent, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these ratios, it becomes easily apparent that their financial position remains weak and has also been deteriorating. Arguably, the most concerning metrics being their current ratio of 0.64 and interest coverage of 1.57, which indicates a vulnerable combination of weak liquidity and difficulty servicing their debt.

Although they still maintain an available balance of $616.4m on their credit agreement, this should not be relied upon because generally speaking, these are reviewed on a semi-annual basis and can be altered or even recalled at any time. If a period of turbulent times were to strike global financial markets or their individual industry, then it is quite likely that the size of this credit agreement would be reduced significantly.

Given their financial position and constantly negative free cash flow, they should have never even considered share buybacks, which has totaled $230.94m during the last two years. If this capital had been retained within the company, then their current ratio would be significantly stronger at 1.13, whilst their net debt would be a handy 11.17% lower.

Conclusion

Whilst there is nothing inherently wrong with share buybacks, they should be conducted when the company is overcapitalized, not when it is already materially indebted and operating in a highly cyclical industry and consistently fails to produce any free cash flow. Given this poor capital allocation performance, it seems appropriate to avoid owning their shares at least until there is a change in management, which a large shareholder is already calling to be implemented.

Note: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Gulfport Energy's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.