Mid Penn Bancorp's Loan Growth Appears Resilient

MPB's loan growth is expected to remain somewhat resilient in the face of economic slowdown in Pennsylvania. This growth is expected to drive earnings next year.

Mid Penn Bancorp's (MPB) earnings are expected to increase by 1.3% year over year in 2020 on the back of loan growth. On the other hand, a compression in net interest margin and slight rise in non-interest expense is expected to constrain earnings growth.

Loan Growth to Remain Somewhat Resilient

MPB is based in Pennsylvania, whose economic outlook is quite bleak. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's (Philly Fed) latest release of the leading index for the state of Pennsylvania suggests contraction in the state’s economy through the first quarter of 2020. Philly Fed estimated Pennsylvania's leading index at -0.1 in September. The chart below shows the three year history of the leading index for Pennsylvania. For reference, the leading index for the whole nation has also been included in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Despite the economic slowdown, MPB's loan portfolio growth increased by 1.3% in 3QFY19 on linked quarter basis. I'm expecting the resilience to continue in the remainder of 2019, with an increase of 1.2% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19. However, the expected contraction in Philadelphia's economy is anticipated to lead to a decline in MPB's loan growth next year. I'm expecting loan growth to drop to 4.1% next year, as shown in the table below.

Sticky Cost of Funds to Exacerbate Pressure on Margin

MPB's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to get pressurized in the coming quarters by a lagged effect of the three Fed rate cuts this year. The situation is expected to be worsened by downward stickiness of the company's funding cost. MPB has a high amount of debt that the company previously took to finance loans and its First Priority Bank acquisition. Due to the debt, MPB's cost of funds is expected to remain high and downward sticky in the coming quarters. While the company has reduced its expensive borrowing by 10% from the end of March 2019 to September 2019, the proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total funds has also declined to 14.9% by the end of September from 15.2% at the end of March. Therefore, on a net basis there has been little improvement in funding mix.

According to an interest rate sensitivity simulation run by the management, a 100bps reduction in interest rates would result in a 2.51% decline in net interest income over a one-year time frame. The simulation results are shown in the table below that has been taken from the third quarter 10-Q filing.

I'm expecting Fed to hold its target rate steady in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. Considering this rate assumption and the interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting MPB's NIM to decline by 4bps in 4QFY19, 5bps in 1QFY20, and another 5bps in 2QFY20 on linked quarter basis. For full year 2020 I'm expecting NIM to be on average 15bps below the 2019 average. The table below shows my estimates for MPB's yield, cost, and margin.

Non-Interest Expense to Limit Earnings Growth

Non-interest expenses declined in the third quarter following heightened expenses booked in the first half of 2019 due to the addition of First Priority staff and branches. Next year's expenses are expected to grow at a low rate of 0.5% every quarter on linked quarter basis, which will lead to full year expenses being only 1.3% higher in 2020 compared to 2019.

Coupled with NIM compression, the low growth in non-interest expense is expected to constrain earnings next year. On the other hand loan growth will drive earnings in 2020, leading to an overall increase of 1.3% year over year. As shown in the table below, I'm expecting MPB to report earnings of $2.19 per share next year.

MPB Offering Dividend Yield of 3.1%

I expect quarterly dividends to be maintained at $0.18 throughout 2020 with a special dividend of $0.10, which will take the full year dividend to $0.82 per share. This expected payout implies a dividend yield of 3.1%.

MPB has given a special dividend quite frequently in the past, and it seems that the company will pay another such dividend in 2020. This expectation is based on a comfortable estimated payout ratio of 37.5% for next year. I would like to warn investors here that the closeness of MPB's tier I capital ratio to the minimum required ratio under relevant regulations presents some threat to dividends. MPB's tier I ratio was reported at 9.9% at the end of September 2019, which was only 140bps above the regulatory requirement of 8.5%. MPB's peer banks enjoy a much higher cushion.

Valuing at $28.1

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value MPB. The company has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.03 since 2013. Instead of taking this simple average, it is better to take a trimmed average due to the outlier in FY17. Excluding the outlier gives an average of 0.95x, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the trimmed average P/B ratio with forecast book value per share of $29.6 gives a December 2020 target price of $28.1. This price target implies only a 4.7% upside from MPB's November 21, 2019 closing market price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Rating

I'm maintaining a neutral stance on MPB because its potential for capital appreciation is not high enough. My previous rating on the stock was also neutral. I think the stock will become attractive if its price dips to $25.5, which is 10% below the target price. Therefore, I think investors should wait for MPB's stock price to dip before investing in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.