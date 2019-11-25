CenturyLink: Successful Execution Will Result In Substantial Share Price Gain

CenturyLink (CTL) is a global communications and IT services company. CTL has TTM revenue of $22.6B. CTL has about 1.09B shares outstanding, trading recently at around $15 per share, giving it a market cap of about $16.4B. Net debt at the end of 3Q2019 is $33.7B. Hence, EV is roughly $50.1B. It pays a dividend of $1 per share annually, with the shares yielding roughly 6.7%. CTL’s share price was around $24 per share when the acquisition was consummated. Its share price dropped to below $10 and has since rebounded to the current level as 3Q2019 results showed revenue growth inflection and deleveraging continues to progress.

In its current form, CTL was formed when CTL acquired Level 3 Communications in November 2017. Senior executives from Level 3 are now running CTL. Mr. Jeffrey Storey, CEO of Level 3 at the time of the acquisition has been the CEO of CTL since May, 2018. Mr. Neel Dev, who has been with Level 3 for 13 years prior to the acquisition, has been its CFO since November 2018. Mr. Storey had built and transformed Level 3 in his tenure there. Since they started to lead CTL, Mr. Storey and Mr. Dev have done a good job in improving product mix, building a foundation for growth, instilling financial discipline and driving efficiency in CTL.

CTL is undergoing a multiyear transformation and investment for growth, as well as deleveraging the balance sheet. If successful, share price could potentially double from here in three years. The dividend appears to be safe, providing investors a good income while they wait.

3Q2019 exhibited revenue growth inflection

CTL has galvanized its strategy around four key areas: invest for growth, enhance customer experience, transform the operations for improved efficiency and deleverage the balance sheet. For metrics to track success of the strategy, I would focus on the following: (1) Revenue growth, (2) Transformation Adj EBITDA savings and how they translate to actual Adj EBITDA margin expansion, and (3) Debt leverage ratio reduction. Other indicators that I also focus on are FCF, FCF net of dividend and fixed charge or call on cash flow.

CTL recently reorganized its reporting segments based on customers rather than services provided. Its new business segments are shown in Table 1, with a synopsis of the current trend and outlook.

Table 1: CTL business segment synopsis. Source: 10-Q report and 3Q2019 CC.

Overall revenue and segment revenue have been on the decline since the merger in late 2017. 3Q2019 is the first quarter where growth materialized in the Enterprise and iGAM segments. The Broadband business inside the Consumer segment has seen growth for the last three quarters. Figure 1 shows the revenue of CTL since the Level 3 acquisition. It does appear that 3Q2019 is the inflection point where CTL has finally arrested the revenue decline.

Figure 1: Revenue trend. Source: 10-Q and 10-K reports.

A simple math exercise using the data from Table 1 shows that CTL is targeting and investing for growth in four segments that currently represent about 70% of its revenue (green colored bars in Figure 2). The three segments that are actually growing or started to grow in 3Q (Enterprise, iGAM and Broadband, dark green bars in Figure 2) represent about 57% of total revenue. The major headwind to growth in SMB is the voice service in this segment, which is declining and represents about 22% of SMB segment revenue. Figure 2 provides a bird’s-eye view of the opportunities and challenges in growing revenue.

Figure 2: Growth characteristics of segments. Green bars are segments where CTL is investing for growth. Dark green bars are segments where growth has materialized. There is also investment in the Wholesales segment to maintain scale of the overall business. Source: 10-Q report and 3Q2019 CC.

CTL has ramped up capex investment to drive revenue growth in the targeted segments. The primary investment is focused on its strength: its vast conduit and fiber networks. While the fiber network is where the technology is manifested, the conduit network makes it possible for CTL to expand its fiber network at relatively low cost, providing competitive differentiation. CTL is also investing to connect office buildings to its fiber network, which will enable selling various services to the tenants of these buildings. At the end of 3Q, CTL has added roughly 14,500 new fiber-fed buildings to its network year-to-date, thereby expanding its potential customer base. For the Broadband services, CTL has recently started to invest in fiber-to-the-home capability to compete for high speed services to the residence. The ramp up in the capex is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Capex investment has increased to fund growth. Source: 10-Q and 10-K reports.

With the increased investment in the network and the fine tuning of the service offerings, sales momentum has been building. The sales conversion cycle can be long. A typically sales cycle can range from six to twelve months. Larger and more complex sales will take longer. Even after a contract is booked, CTL has to schedule with the customer for installation. After installation, service provisioning starts and CTL can recognize revenue. As such, I expect sales momentum will continue to build. CTL reported in its 3Q2019 CC that sales momentum is expected to extend into 4Q.

Adj EBITDA margin continues to improve

In 2018, CTL captured about $850M of integration synergy after the acquisition of Level 3. Going into 2019, CTL established a goal of transforming the operations to enhance customer experience as well as improving efficiency. CTL has established a target to capture $800M to $1B of transformation efficiency savings in three years. By the end of 3Q2019, CTL has already achieved $360M of annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA savings from the transformation efficiency work. It appears that CTL is well on its way to achieving this goal. The capture of the integration synergy in 2018 and transformation efficiency in 2019 helped CTL to improve its Adj EBITDA margin as it works through its growth strategy. Since the acquisition, CTL has been working to improve its product mix to improve its profitability. As it sheds unprofitable services, CTL’s Adj EBITDA margin has improved overall as a company (Figure 4). The Adj EBITDA margin for the consumer segment has noticeably improved while that of the business segments has been relatively flat or slightly declining (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Adj EBITDA Margin. Source: 10-Q and 10-K reports.

Balance sheet deleveraging continues to progress

CTL incurred about $18B of debt when it acquired Level 3, causing the balance sheet to be leveraged. To pay for the increased investment in capex and to accelerate deleveraging of the balance sheet, the BOD cut the quarterly dividend from $0.54 to the current $0.25 in early 2019. This action reduced the fixed charge by about $1.26B per year. CTL is using part of this savings to fund capex. The balance is used to pay down debt. Even though Adj EBITDA has been relatively flat, net debt reduction results in deleverage, as measured by the net debt to Adj EBITDA ratio. This is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Declining net debt and leverage ratio. Source: 10-Q and 10-K reports.

CTL’s goal is to reduce the leverage ratio to between 3.25 and 2.75 by the end of 2021. Given the trajectory and assuming Adj EBITDA is maintained at the current or higher level, the goal is well within reach (see later).

In addition to reducing debt, CTL is taking advantage of the current rate environment to refinance its debt at lower rate. Both actions reduce interest expense and hence the call on Adj EBITDA. Figure 6 shows that the reduction in dividend more than pays for the increase in capex investment. All these actions result in a declining call on Adj EBITDA, freeing up funds to reduce debt.

Figure 6: Declining call on Adj EBITDA from fix charge. Source: 10-Q and 10-K reports.

With the reduction of dividend from $0.54 to $0.25 per share per quarter, the dividend is about 30% of FCF, a very comfortable level. In addition, management has continued to reiterate that the dividend is the capital return policy at this time and has given no indication that it will change. Hence, I believe that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Share price could potentially double in three years

At the current share price, the market is valuing CTL at 5.65x EV to TTM Adj EBITDA. As a comparison, AT&A (T) is valued at 9.1x and Verizon (VZ) is valued at 7.7x. I am not arguing that CTL should be valued at the same multiple. Nonetheless, should the valuation gap close due to successful execution of CTL’s strategy, share gain could be substantial. In addition, as CTL pays down debt, the market cap portion of the EV will grow concomitant with the shrinking of the net debt portion. Hence, a CTL investor benefits both from a growing market cap as well as a potential growing multiple. This is shown in Table 2.

Table 2: Model of deleverage and concomitant increase in share price. Source: Author’s model.

Table 2 shows a very conservative model for deleveraging and the concomitant increase in share price. In this model, I assume no increase in Adj EBITDA, FCF and dividend. Reduction in interest expense is modeled as debt is reduced and refinancing strategy continues. I also modeled two scenarios for EV/Adj EBITDA multiple. The first scenario is no multiple expansion. The second scenario is one where multiple is expanded to 7x. A first thing to note is that under this conservative model, CTL reaches the high end of its deleveraging goal of between 3.25 to 2.75 by the end of 2021. Even in the case of no expansion in the multiple, an investor achieves a 11.4% ROR in share appreciation with the dividend as the kicker. In the case of an expansion to a 7x multiple, share price more than doubles with a ROR of 28% plus the dividend. In either case, an investor’s return is attractive.

Risks

There are risks to CTL’s execution of its strategy. The biggest risk is a potential slowing of the economy, which will impact business investment. The voice services may decline much faster than expected, causing both revenue and Adj EBITDA to decline. The revenue inflection in 3Q could be a head-fake. If that is the case, share price may decline rapidly as disappointed investors exit. Figure 4 shows that the business segment Adj EBITDA has been very slowly trending down. This could be a result of competitive requirement to gain share. CTL may have to sacrifice more margin to continue to gain share. If the margin loss cannot be covered by the efficiency improvement, CTL's Adj EBITDA margin may decline.

Takeaway

CTL’s revenue may have hit an inflection point in 3Q2019 and management reported continued momentum into Q4. With continued disciplined execution to grow revenue, improve efficiency, pay down debt and reduce interest expense, share gain could be substantial. The dividend is well covered by FCF and CTL has reiterated that the dividend is the preferred approach to return capital to shareholders at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.