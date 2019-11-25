Pharma Still Stressed

Look to the nervous system as the key to maximum health. - Galen

The US is the largest manufacturer and consumer of pharmaceuticals and spends the most on research & development. The most logical result follows. American companies are fetching the most revenues from around the world.

The industry comprises of patented drugs, generics, and biosimilars. Generics are drugs identical in chemical composition to the original medicines, and biosimilars are close enough.

In the absence of direct competition, patented drugs are destined to be more expensive, which is why government policy mandates the existence of generics after that threshold period. But, in recent times, prices of generics have also jumped to as much as 20 times the earlier tags, and there have been thousands of lawsuits filed against generics manufacturers for colluding to manipulate prices. Both individuals and businesses are concerned about the high cost of healthcare.

The Trump administration has been prioritizing more generic approvals, which has increased competition, causing those drug prices to plummet. This fall is beneficial to the population in general, but the generics business has explicitly thin margins and faces vast competition.

The industry is looking at reducing prices without compromising quality. The complexity of the pharmaceutical supply chain, along with the incentive and rebate system, makes it harder to bring down drug prices. Many companies have moved their manufacturing to India and China to cut back on labor costs.

The industry has also been facing headwinds in the form of thousands of opioid lawsuits. These, along with allegations of market manipulation and collusion, subject the whole sector to a contingent liability. The opioid settlement is valued at around $48 billion for the industry as a whole. Even the FBI has got involved in the collusion investigations.

All of it puts cash flows under the scanner - revenues can fall, and outflows can surge. This industry-wide uncertainty makes it much more necessary to dig deeper into company specifics.

Lure on the other side

Pharmaceutical companies used to develop drugs that could treat multiple diseases, but recently, they have moved to narrow segments where they believe they can be leaders.

The market has been rampant for cancer drugs, estimated to reach $237 billion in 2024 from $138 billion in 2019. Many budding companies are looking for new treatments with strong commercial potential, perhaps just to be acquired by the larger cash cows at a later stage.

The big players are indeed bulking up through both organic and inorganic channels.

These deals have been on the rise due to a fall in valuations of biotechnology companies. The fall in tax rates from 35% to 21% has left extra cash with the big guns.

This consolidation is not just to expand and lead the market but to sustain their offerings themselves. Since health insurers are looking to outcome-based contracting, where costs are tied to whether patients respond to drugs, companies need to offer multiple products for the same cancer ailment to ensure those results.

The market is developing, and the operating margins can run as high as 60-70%. But the intensity of the competition can create a squeeze on returns as targeting smaller customer base increases unit costs, and rising prices run a risk of cost control from health plans if the total treatment costs run too high.

Conclusion

With so many intermingling factors, it will be interesting to see how each company plays around with the product mix. Till then, we need to pursue a thorough company-specific risk analysis before putting our money on the coaster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.