Americas Gold And Silver Corp. - A Base And Precious Metals Exploration Company

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a company that explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper. Gold is a small bonus for the company as it is present in the ores. The company has been around since 1998 and changed its name in 2019. USAS's headquarters are in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The shares have traded in a range from $0.48 to $37.20 since 2003. At around $2.48 per share on November 25, the price of the stock is off its low, but appreciably below its high over the past sixteen years.

The company acquires, evaluates, explores, develops, and operates mineral properties. When it comes to companies in the metals arena, USAS falls into the highly speculative category. While gold and silver prices have moved higher in 2019, copper, lead, and zinc prices have suffered under the weight of the trade war between the US and China.

Properties across the Americas

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation principally owns 100% interests in 67 mining concessions that cover 19,385 hectares of land located at the Cosala Area in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. USAS also has properties at the Galena Complex near the town of Wallace in Idaho.

The company recently acquired and funded Relief Canyon in Nevada, a heap-leach gold property. The company expects the first gold pour will occur by the end of this year.

According to its website, the Relief Canyon property has the potential to produce between 80,000 and 90,000 ounces of gold each year once the property reaches its capacity.

A small-cap stock

USAS is a small-cap exploration company with a market cap of $206.135 million as of November 22. The average trading volume is 427,935 shares.

The chart highlights the price action in the stock, which remains significantly below its all-time high at $37.20 per share in 2004. However, after falling to a low at $0.48 in early 2016, when metals prices were at multiyear lows, the shares have made a comeback.

The shorter-term chart shows that USAS reached a peak at $3.92 per share in August of this year around the time gold and silver prices were heading towards their respective highs. Short-term support is at the $2.45 level, the September 30 low. At under $2.50 on November 25, the stock was threatening to challenge the first technical support level.

Growing revenues, but profits remain elusive

According to the latest quarterly report on November 13, revenues have increased for USAS, but the loss increased.

Source: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Relief Canyon Update

Revenues of $12.5 million in Q3 compared to $11.8 million during the same quarter in 2018. The company lost $8.8 million for the three months compared to a $5.8 million loss during the same period in 2018. Silver and lead production declined, but zinc output climbed. The all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver was at just over $23, which was above the current market price.

The data does not include any revenues from the gold output at Relief Canyon, which could add to the bottom line of the company in future earnings reports.

USAS can double in a bull market for the metals

The prices of gold and silver are consolidating after the rallies that took both of the precious metals to highs in early September. The zinc market has been weak as global production increased in response to a deficit that took the price of the base metal well above $3000 per ton in 2018. In 2019, the high in three-month LME zinc forwards was at $2948 per ton, and the metal was at around $2290 per ton last week.

Meanwhile, the prospects for the price of lead on the LME are better than for zinc. The increased demand from electric automobile production lifted the price of lead metal to a high at $2265 per ton in October, before a correction took it to $1957 last week on the three-month forwards. The prospects for increased demand for EVs could eventually take the price of lead to the $2800 per ton level.

Both lead and zinc are industrial metals, and China is the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the LME metals. The trade war between the US and China has weighed on the Chinese economy and the prices of the metals. Any de-escalation of the trade dispute could lift the prices of industrial commodities, and lead and zinc are no exception.

A bull market in base metals prices and a continuation of strength in precious metals prices has the potential to lift the price of the stock above the 2019 high and cause could it to move to $5 per share or higher. According to Yahoo Finance, two analysts have buy ratings on USAS shares with an average price target of $5.33 per share, a little over double the current price.

The Mexican assets are in a dangerous area

The state of Sinaloa in Mexico is a dangerous area of the country, given the influence of drug cartels in the region. The recent murders of nine members of a Mormon family in Sonora was a reminder of the challenge for companies and people in the country. Sinaloa borders the state of Sonora to the south and has been a notorious region for drug-related violence and kidnappings. USAS's diversification when it comes to its properties in Idaho and Nevada in the United States mitigates some of the risks of the company's asset portfolio. However, the Sinaloa holdings continue to pose a risk for the company's shares.

Darren Blasutti is the President and CEO of USAS. He was formerly the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Barrick Gold Corporation, one of the leading producers in the world. The company's CFO, Warren Varga, also held a senior position at Barrick.

USAS is a highly speculative stock. However, if things go according to the company's plans at its Nevada gold property, it could boost the price of USAS shares over the coming months.

