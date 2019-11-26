Corn Is In The Buying Zone

Corn is an essential staple, a cereal crop, and a member of the grass family. Varieties of corn are requirements for various food products and animal feed. High-fructose corn syrup, corn starch, corn oil, and lysine are all corn products. What would the movie-goers of the world do without popcorn?

Corn is also the primary ingredient in ethanol, a biofuel that is an ingredient in every gallon of gasoline sold in the United States. The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn each year. Since the turn of this century, the price of nearby corn futures on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has traded from $1.74 to $8.4375 per bushel. At around the $3.70 level on the nearby futures contract on November 25, the price was a lot closer to the low than the high over the past two decades.

The most direct route for a risk position in the corn market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT. The Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) replicates the price action of a diversified portfolio of corn futures contracts.

The price of corn sinks

As the December corn futures contract on the CBOT is rolling to March, the price remains near its recent low. March futures traded to a high at $4.10 per bushel on October 14, but the price has moved steadily lower over the past six weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March 2020 corn futures highlights, the price of the grain has dropped to a low at $3.7675 on November 20 and 21 and was still below the $3.80 level on Monday, November 25. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were both in oversold territory on the short-term chart. Daily historical volatility at 121.55% was appreciably below the October high at 34.80%. The total number of open long and short positions declined from 1.653 million contracts on November 20 to 1.57 million at the end of last week as December futures have rolled to March.

Each year is a new adventure for supplies

Now that the 2019 crop year is over in the US, the world's leading producer and exporter of corn will begin to prepare for the 2020 planting season next March and April. Each year always presents new challenges for the grain market. Corn tends to hit seasonal lows in December. Early in the year, the uncertainty of the planting, growing, and harvest seasons tends to lift the price of corn futures.

Source: CQG

As the long-term monthly chart illustrates, the price of corn moved higher from the end of the year, each year since late 2013. Since 2012, corn supplies have been sufficient to meet global demand. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength on the long-term chart are below neutral readings at the end of 2019.

Memories of the 2012 drought that lifted the price of corn futures to the all-time peak at $8.4375 per bushel have faded in the market's rearview mirror. However, the winter season is a reminder of the uncertainty of the level of supplies for the coming crop year. The annual crop is a function of the weather across the fertile plains of the United States.

Demand continues to rise

The supply side of the fundamental equation in the corn market is a function of the growing conditions each year. At the same time, the demand continues to grow each year, which is a function of the expanding population in the world. At the turn of this century, approximately six billion people inhabited the planet.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, the number of mouths to feed around the world has grown to over 7.613 billion as of November 25, almost 26.9% higher than two decades ago. With around 20 million more people that require nutrition each quarter, the pressure on the demand side of corn's fundamental equation is a consistent factor that underpins the price of the grain.

Source: CQG

The semi-annual chart dating back to 1968 displays the upward bias of prices, which is a function of growing demand. Eight years ago, when the drought in the US caused a shortage of corn, there were around 640 million fewer people in the world. The next time the corn market experiences a supply shortage, it is likely the price will rise above the 2012 high at $8.4375 per bushel.

Energy could be volatile in 2020, lifting demand for ethanol

One of the factors that could impact the price of corn next year is the price action in crude oil and gasoline markets. In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol. The government mandate means that each time you fill up your car with fuel, you consume corn.

The US has become the world's leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. Technological advances in fracking and regulatory reforms when it comes to extracting fossil fuels from the crust of the earth has put the US in the leadership position when it comes to other world producers.

The 2020 presidential election in the US could serve as a referendum on the future of energy production. The Democrats have embraced "the Green New Deal" that could have significant short-term ramifications for fracking. One of the leading candidates from the opposition party, Elizabeth Warren, pledged to ban fracking on day one of her administration if elected. Meanwhile, President Trump will run on a platform that continues to support energy independence and fossil fuel production in the United States.

The uncertainty of the future of energy production in the US could cause increased volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices next year. At the same time, more price variance in energy commodities would translate to the same in ethanol and corn prices next year. 2020 could be a wild year in the energy markets. The combination of the uncertainty of the weather next year and political ramifications of the upcoming election could cause lots of action in the corn market. Given the current price level and the seasonal pattern during the first months of the past years, the odds favor a corn recovery in early 2020.

CORN is the ETF that tracks the price of a portfolio of futures contracts

The most direct route for a risk position in the corn market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the volatile and leveraged world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Corn ETF product provides an alternative. The most recent top holdings of CORN include:

Source: CQG

CORN holds a portfolio of three of the most liquid corn futures contracts, including the new crop December 2020 contract. CORN has net assets of $85.66 million, trades an average of over 70,000 contracts each day, and charges a 1.11% expense ratio.

Since the CORN ETF holds a mix of contracts, it tends to underperform the price action in the nearby futures contract on the upside and outperform on the downside.

Source: CQG

The expiring December futures contract rose from $3.5225 on September 9 to a high at $4.025 on October 14, a rise of 14.3%. The price then fell to a low at $3.6575 last week or 9.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the CORN ETF moved from $14.25 to $15.45 per share or 8.4% as CORN underperformed the December futures on the upside. The price then fell to a low at $14.44 or 6.5% as the ETF outperformed on the downside.

Like each year, 2020 will be a new adventure in the corn market. The CORN ETF product will reflect the price action in the grain during what could turn out to be a wild year. The long-term demand trend in the corn market and the 2020 election make risk-reward favor the upside. I would be a buyer of corn futures, futures options, and the CORN ETF product on any price weakness over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.