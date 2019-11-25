These High-Quality Stocks Are Perfect For Your Short Strangle Portfolio (Part 1)

In the world of finance, it's not about getting the highest absolute returns, it's about producing consistent returns that deviate little from the mean return.

Introduction

Most people steadfastly believe that choosing aggressive stocks provides the best opportunities to reach financial success. However, in reality, the most boring investments have proven themselves to stand out from the rest. The reasoning behind that is both psychological but sometimes contradictory to comprehend. In the world of finance, it's not about getting the highest absolute returns, it's about producing consistent returns that deviate little from the mean return. When I started out investing in the stock market, I was immediately attracted to stocks showing high volatility because I believed I could take advantage of their whipsawing share prices. Guess what? I ended up watching them all time while receiving little reward afterwards. At that point in time, I didn't pay attention to the Sharpe ratio. Why would I care about a metric that gives you insight into the risk-adjusted returns of an asset? That's when everything started to change and resulted in two portfolios: a conservative low-beta buy and hold portfolio and short strangle portfolio focusing on a high probability of profit utilizing low-volatility stocks as the preferred vehicles. In this article, I'm going to highlight the first 10 stocks of the 30 companies that have a spot on our watchlist or are already part of our portfolio.

Low-Volatility Vs. High-Beta Stocks During A Bull Market

As a young investor, I was told that growth stocks were the place to be and that time was your friend. Just switch off your emotions and wait. The large number of investors I've spoken to over the past years didn't come up with the idea of solely investing in boring utility stocks, REITs or - to be more specific - low-volatility stocks. They thought biotech companies and aggressive high-beta stocks in general created the best opportunities in the investing space, especially during a bull market with such a magnitude like the one we've seen since 2009. By focusing on the concept of high risk in return for "potentially" high reward, I missed out on a lot of low-volatility opportunities. Fortunately, 70% of our buy and hold portfolio is now allocated to predictable, high-quality stocks (utilities, real estate, infrastructure) and we like the outstanding returns they've already produced without suffering gut-wrenching fluctuations.

One would expect the most aggressive stocks to outperform their low-beta rivals, but that's far from self-evident. Higher risk doesn't necessarily translate into higher long-term returns, though, most wealth managers become incentivized by possibly higher than market returns. In fact, during tough economic times and a complete melt-down, conservative stocks can withstand storms more easily than aggressive and fickle equities. So when investing in conservative stocks, we should see better returns during market corrections while lagging the normal index during bull markets. Let's take a look at the S&P-500 Low Volatility (SPLV) and the S&P-500 (SPY) to see how things have played out over the past years before unpacking the statistics that prove a low-risk strategy bears fruit. In addition to the SPLV, one can also utilize the USMV (Min Vol USA) constituents.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Based on the factsheet of Invesco, the SPLV's downcapture is 49%, indicating the SPLV suffers less than 50% of the S&P-500 losses. With more or less the same performance like the S&P-500 during the most hated bull market ever, that will inevitably lead to a substantially higher Sharpe ratio and Alpha. Since its inception, the SPLV returned an annualized 13.06% since May 5, 2011 while the S&P-500 was capable of generating an annualized return of 12.56%.This alone should persuade investors of turning to Low Volatility ETFs, but there's way more. The Sharpe Ratio, which is the average return earned in excess of the risk-free rate per unit of volatility or total risk, amounted to 1.36 for the SPLV and 1.01 for the S&P-500.

Besides offering a Low-Volatility ETF, Invesco also introduced one that tracks High-Beta stocks (SPHB) such as AMD (AMD) or Applied Materials (AMAT). It's quite funny to witness that the returns from highly volatile stocks have been inferior to the ones generated by predictable stocks during this massive bull run, namely an annualized 8.66% versus 13.06%. The Sharpe Ratio looks even more terrible: 0.78 vs. 1.36 for the SPLV. In other words, proportionally less return for the high amount of risk you take.

Taking It To A Whole Different Level: Option Selling And Low-Volatility Stocks

You might say, what's the difference between selecting the SPY and SPLV tracker as they have generated similar returns? It's all about the short-term price movements and understanding that investors are manic-depressive, meaning too much short-term noise can harm your portfolio if you don't know how to deal with it. Unless you look for boring stocks that don't often surprise the market/analysts and have a clear runway for moderate dividend growth, it's very hard to withstand these fluctuations. That's especially true when you are an option seller looking to control your outcomes and reduce your portfolio volatility. Low-volatility stocks are the best-in-breed underlyings for option selling courtesy of the following features:

Implied volatility is drastically overstated Less swings in their share prices Less swings in their implied volatility Decent option premia, higher than the SPY's

There are times when low-volatility stocks underperform the SPY and produce flat or negative returns. The question is: can we profit from these situations knowing that low-volatility stocks see moderate changes in their share prices? By selling options on both sides (calls and puts), we turn low-volatility stocks into short strangles with about 10%-14% room to the downside and 8%-10% room to the upside. As long as we stay inside that range, option prices are going to depreciate little by little as time goes by. If we get a pop in implied volatility, you can widen out the strikes to 15% and in some cases even 18% the following month, thereby increasing our probability of profit and reducing directional risk. We can always roll out in perpetuity if our assumptions remain the same and as long as we receive a net credit when rolling the options.

For low-volatility stocks, I target 60 days to expiration and roll out to the new cycle when we're approaching 30 days. Consequently, we frequently re-set our strike prices, deltas and collect more premium. I expect to count approximately 50%-65% as realized profit each month. So, if you sell 60-day options worth $1,000, you'd expect to effectively pocket $500-$650 after one month.

Overstated IV

Above-average implied volatility (IV) or IV that exceeds historical, and thus realized volatility stands out in our option selling guidelines. Right now, despite a low VIX level of 12, IV for most of our portfolio constituents is very likely to overstate realized volatility (computed on a monthly basis). Over the past five years, historical volatility has hovered around 17%, while implied volatility currently amounts to 19.60%. Especially for Atmos Energy (ATO), implied volatility is significantly surpassing its historical volatility of 10%-11%. Going forward, I want to check on the buy and hold performance of these underlyings compared to selling wide short strangles.

(Source: Author's work)

Not only do these stocks see overstated implied volatility, but volatility in their IV is also pretty constant, compared to the SPY and high-beta stocks. Let's consider WM for a moment and evaluate how its IV stacks up against the SPY's and SPHB's.

(Source: Marketchameleon)

As one can conclude from these three charts, WM's IV fluctuated less (4%-5%) than the SPY's (8%-10%) during mild corrections (May and August), while the SPHB's sees frequent spikes of 10+%. I surely choose stable IV and stable price action in preference to exciting short-term adventures.

The Stocks We've Chosen: Fundamental Analysis

Not every low-volatility stock is created equally, which is why we want to separate the wheat from the chaff. Generally speaking, the companies I want to utilize should provide investors with:

Visibility: Long-term growth plans and a clear runway for dividend growth are of key importance. A stock that I like a lot is Next Era Energy (NEE) as it generates predictable cash flows. It's just a 'boring' investment with an excellent management team executing on its strategy. Oftentimes, a regulated market provides you with exceptionally strong visibility. You know exactly what the cash flows will be, resulting in very few negative surprises and steadily increasing share prices.

Cyclicality: I want to avoid companies that are operating a cyclical business, unless they possess some sort of a monopoly like ASML (ASML) which enjoys competitive advantages and has more visibility than the ordinary chip maker. Ideally, I want to choose stocks that are less prone to economic shocks.

Solid margins: I always opt for companies that have solid and consistent margins such as Proctor & Gamble (PG) and Verisign (VRSN). I don't want their business to be much disruptive or sensitive to political events (such as health insurance companies) which can weigh on profitability.

Excellent shareholder returns: Sustainable dividend growth and buybacks to create shareholder wealth are precisely what I'm looking for as they result in more stable share prices. Yum Brands (YUM), for example, recently announced a new share repurchase program.

Fair valuation: For the short strangle portfolio, I'm not a bargain hunter. I just want to have quality stocks, but I'd like to see a pullback before selling premium.

Let's briefly evaluate each stock of our portfolio/watchlist. In this article, I'm going to dig deeper into the first 10 stocks that our portfolio is made up of. Striving for proper industry diversification, different betas, correlations (see later) are essential to successful option selling. Sectors that tend to be volatile by nature (banks, mining stocks, biotech) are excluded from the portfolio. If a stock becomes more volatile, it should be banned immediately from our watchlist. That basically means that the following list of stocks is not static but dynamic based on the type of market environment we're in. For example, a long time ago, tobacco companies were considered to be low-volatility stocks but due to stringent regulation and more uncertainty that isn't the case anymore.

(Source: Author's work)

1. Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing is the largest provider of payroll services in the United States. The company, which was founded in 1949, offers payroll services, human resources technology, and professional employer organization services, or PEO, to more than 700,000 medium and large businesses. Analyst expectations guide for an annualized EPS growth of 9% over the next 3 years and these expectations have been steadily revised to the upside. ADP's EBIT margin is expected to improve by 100 basispoints per year from now on, thereby reaching 25% by 2022. High cash conversion rates in excess of 75% should remain in place. The company recently hiked its dividend for the 45th consecutive year and announced a new share repurchase program worth 5 billion dollars. With a very sound balance sheet, these actions should support its share price.

As the adage goes: a picture is worth a thousand words. Below, you find a great overview of ADP's fundamentals. For more details, you can read Passive Income Pursuit's article.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Article)

ADP shares mainly show positive market correlation, but the declines during the latest corrections have been less pronounced. In fact, during the May and August pullbacks of this year, ADP shares rose slightly. Since June of this year, the stock has been rangebound between 156 and 170 dollars.

2. American Tower (REIT)">AMT)

American Tower Corporation operates telecommunications infrastructure real estate, providing cell towers to mobile carriers, with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites - 41,000 properties in the U.S. and 130,000 properties internationally. AMT generates the majority (98%) of its revenues from property operations by leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers and other tenants from various industries while services operations (~2% of revenues) offer tower-related services (site acquisition, zoning and permitting and structural analysis) in the U.S. AMT’s solid business model generates 98% of its revenues from long-term leasing contracts to mobile carriers. The business model encompasses leasing out space to mobile carriers to install and manage their equipment under long-term (10-years) and non-cancellable (resulting in low churn rate) contracts with rent escalations based on fixed percentage (averaging ~3% in the U.S.). AMT anticipates generating about $35 billion (5x of 2018 property revenues) of non-cancellable tenant lease revenues (includes Asia, EMEA and Latin America) over future periods, based upon FX rates and the tenant leases in place as of Dec. 31, 2018. Since 2012, AMT's dividend has grown by a CAGR of 20% which is expected to continue through - at least - 2021.

(Source: AMT Investor Presentation)

AMT shares tend to underperform the market during periods of excessive rallies/optimism when there's a shift from high-quality, lower-risk REITs to value/high-beta stocks. When investors are doubtful about the economic outlook, AMT shares are expected to outperform the broader market.

3. ASML (ASML)

ASML, which is one of the high-beta stocks in our portfolio but one that provides unique value, is the dominant supplier of photolithography machines with the competition pulling back. This could become even more pronounced in the age of EUV with ASML the sole supplier of EUV machines. ASML looks to be in an excellent position to benefit from the secular trend of increased demand for advanced semiconductor chips. These chips can only be manufactured in state-of-the-art fabs, which have to be equipped with the latest lithography machines from none other than ASML. The trade war between the US and China is definitely a threat, but given ASML's most recent guidance - strong revenue growth in combination with margin expansion - should support the share price. Its net cash position allows for smart share repurchase programs.

(Source: Marketscreener)

ASML is strongly positively correlated with the broader market courtesy of its relationship with the semiconductor industry. This stock is an exception to the rule of only looking at low-volatility companies.

4. Atmos Energy (ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the United States' largest natural-gas-only distributors, serving about three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in nine states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Over the past years, ATO's dividend growth has accelerated noticeably and management's 2020-2024 outlook indicates an annual EPS growth rate of 6%-8% is very likely. This is one of the lesser-known names in our portfolio.

(Source: ATO Investor Presentation)

ATO's debt-financing profile is very attractive with a weighted average maturity of 22 years which - along with a regulated income stream - provides investors with a lot of visibility.

(Source: ATO Investor Presentation)

The reason why ATO is a wonderful stock to diversify your portfolio with is because of its moderately positive correlation with the stock market, which turns negative when the market sells off. Stated differently: ATO should be seen as an interesting bond-proxy that holds up well in a troubled market environment.

5. Diageo (DEO)

Diageo is a global alcohol beverages company active in all regions and involved in a variety of spirits, beers and wines. Scotch is its most important category, with 25% of FY18 net sales; other whiskeys add up to 14%, beer is at 16% and vodka is at 11%. Diageo scores well in terms of safety and quality. The company has a long-term credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor’s, and A3 from Moody’s, with stable outlooks from both ratings agencies. These are high credit ratings that indicate a healthy balance sheet. Diageo’s numerous competitive advantages support its high-quality business model. Its top brands command pricing power. Its massive distribution network will allow the company to retain its industry position and expand in new geographic markets. Plus, its business model is highly resistant to recessions. Spirits and beer will always be in demand, even during economic downturns—and perhaps even more so during recessions. Diageo's dividend track record clearly demonstrates the power of creating shareholder value. Over the past decades, DEO's dividend has grown by an annualized 5%-6%.

Going forward, management targets 4-6% organic net sales growth and 5-7% organic EBIT growth.

During the latest corrections, DEO's positive market correlation has diminished and turned slightly negative/flat, indicating its share price has become less subject to fickle investor sentiment.

6. Danaher (DHR)

Danaher designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services worldwide. It is basically a holding company which currently owns 20 operating companies. Its three major products groups include Environmental and Applied Solutions, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics.The company has been very successful in integrating acquisitions and improving their profitability the subsequent years.

During the third quarter, sales grew 4% to $5 billion, with core revenue growth of 6% excluding the results of the dental segment. Gross margin during the third quarter increased 40 basispoints to 55.4%. Operating profit margin came in at 16.6%, with core operating margins increasing 70 basispoints.

Over the past years, DHR's top line has grown nicely while its net profit margins stagnated at 13%. Going forward, analysts expect the company to post high single-digit revenue growth over the next 3 years.

(Source: Marketscreener)

As of late - just like with most other low-volatility stocks - DHR shares have lagged the benchmark as investors started to participate in the rally in beaten-down stocks.

7. Digital Realty (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in carrier-neutral data centers and provides colocation and peering services. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 214 operating data center facilities totaling 34.5 million rentable square feet including 134 in the United States and 38 in Europe.

Since 2005, this REIT has managed to grow its core FFO by a CAGR of 13%. Along with an uninterrupted dividend growth streak through the Great Recession, these facts should stand out to every investor whose portfolio targets high-quality stocks that generate fat dividends and grow their cash flows year in, year out. The analyst consensus forecast for 2020 is $6.95 per share, resulting in a growth rate of 5.3%. With high retention rates of 70% courtesy of the high cost of switching to one of DLR's competitors, that objective is very likely to be achieved.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's always worth adding REITs to a short premium portfolio given their below-average volatility. DLR hasn't been that much positively correlated with the broader market during the latest corrections. Likewise, investors should praise its visibility during dark economic periods.

8. Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab is an American global provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to the food, energy, healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets. Ecolab specializes in the development and the marketing of cleaning and disinfection products and services. The activity is insured with hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, shops, commercial and industrial laundries, food factories, etc.

It's a rock-solid dividend aristocrat with an impressive growth streak of hiking its dividend by a CAGR of 12% over the past decade. This alone demonstrates its recession-proof business model and its track record of creating tremendous shareholder value. With a stabilizing FCF margin of 11% and a sound ROIC approximating the 10% level, Ecolab deserves a spot on your watchlist.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Article)

There's little doubt that ECL shares have drastically underperformed the SPY tracker since August. ECL's lofty valuation could serve as a logical explanation with its P/E reaching as high as 35. Anyway, the small downticks are easy to digest for a conservative short strangle portfolio.

9. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

FIS provides software, services and technology outsourcing to its core clients. Among the company’s main solutions are core processing; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic ePayment and digital solutions; securities processing and finance solutions, among others. The company has seen steady top line growth across both segments, with at least 80% recurring revenue. Overall, it managed to achieve at least mid single-digit top line growth, low teens earnings growth, as well as at least 2-3% capital return in the form of share buybacks and dividends. The Worldpay acquisition earlier this year is going to boost revenue growth (organic revenue growth outlook to 6 percent to 9 percent through 2021) and comes with a lot of synergies ($500 million of revenue synergies, $400 million of run-rate expense synergies). Given its reliable business model and vast cash conversion rates, FIS has still more room to integrate future acquisitions once it has absorbed the Worldpay takeover.

10. Hersey (HSY)

As you saw from the pie chart at the beginning of this article, roughly 23% of our watchlist/portfolio is dedicated to non-cyclical consumer companies, such as pure consumer staples (Proctor & Gamble) or industries that are not directly linked to the economy (water, disinfection technologies). As of today, Hersey has the lowest beta of all companies listed above. Stable profit margins and low single-digit revenue growth are inherent to this type of companies, which is very fine with me.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Article)

Conclusion

Most people steadfastly believe that choosing aggressive stocks provides the best opportunities to reach financial success. However, in reality, the most boring investments have proven themselves to stand out from the rest. Nevertheless, relying solely on historical data is never a good idea to make sound investment decisions and even low-volatility stocks are very likely to go through periods of underperformance as they did during the late 90s.

(Source: Option Generator)

Here's where our short strangle strategy starts to kick in to improve our risk-adjusted returns and probability of profit. My goal is not to post skyrocketing returns by picking a certain direction and making a short-term bet. Instead, my intention is to be delta-neutral right from the start and post small daily profits that will ultimately result in nice compounding returns.

Writing down your strategy guidelines and briefly discussing the names that have a spot on your watchlist assist you in making firm, non-emotional investment decisions. In this article, I laid out the first 10 stocks that are currently part of our short premium portfolio. They all have two things in common: high-quality and significantly overstated implied volatility which creates opportunities for the smart option seller.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STRANGLES, SPECIFIC STRIKES ARE SHARED WITH PREMIUM MEMBERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.