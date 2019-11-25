South Africa Embarks On Its Own Greek Odyssey

In this article we return to South Africa (NYSE:EZA), a country that is currently experiencing a “perfect economic storm” as a combination of structural defects and delusional policy-making combine to produce a toxic economic cocktail comparable in nature to the Greek debt crisis. Why are we comparing Greece with South Africa? Like Greece, South Africa is now experiencing a fiscal crisis, thanks to protracted economic stagnation (declining tax revenues) and repeated bailouts for failing state-owned entities (SOEs) like Eskom.

As a result of this fiscal crisis, South African policymakers face some difficult choices. It would seem that a priority right now would be the implementation of austerity measures (although many would say that ship has already sailed) and a retrenchment in the size of the public sector (much like the reform programme Greece was forced into as part of its bailout conditionality). The major source of South Africa’ s fiscal crisis (apart from the bailout funding for insolvent SOEs) has been the significant growth in the size of the public sector workforce.

According to the National Treasury’ s own data, state employee compensation has more than tripled since 2006, growing from around ZAR 150bn per annum to over ZAR 500bn in 2019. State employee compensation now accounts for 35% of total consolidated national expenditure. What is perhaps more striking about this data is that the actual number of state employees only increased marginally during this period from 1.2mn to 1.3mn, indicating that most of the increase in compensation expense was attributable to large annual salary increases.

*Readers should note this data excludes compensation expenditure for employees employed by the various SOE’ s or local and municipal governments.

Source: National Treasury (PERSAL data)

The other major similarity between South Africa and Greece is that much like Greece, South Africa’ s economy is unable to receive any assistance from monetary or exchange rate devaluation (reflation in short). In Greece’ s case this was not their fault, given that they are part of the single currency and thus have given up their monetary sovereignty to the European Central Bank (ECB). Greece also exhibited an extraordinary determination to remain a member of the single currency, thus negating the return to the Drachma and regaining its monetary independence.

In South Africa’ s case, policymakers do have monetary independence in the form of their own central bank and currency. In short, a policy of reflation should be easy to implement. More importantly, South Africa has very little foreign currency denominated debt, meaning that reflation and devaluation would immediately narrow the country’s income deficit and not lead to a persistent balance of payments crisis (like in Argentina as an example).

However, for reasons which seem difficult to fathom, South African monetary policy makers seem disconnected from the country’ s underlying reality, almost like they are living in a parallel universe. Their intransigent ideological pursuit of the lower band of their inflation target, despite largely structural driven price increases for certain administered prices like electricity, has meant that the country’ s monetary policy may as well be held hostage by a foreign authority.

This apparent detachment from reality was once again illustrated at the most recent central bank meeting held last week, at which the central bank’ s monetary policy committee decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 6.5%. This is despite the fact that data published the day before the committee announced its decision, showed a further surprising decline in the official inflation rate.

South African inflation rate (Y/y)

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Now if the economy was performing robustly with the unemployment rate declining, such a decision would be perfectly understandable. However, GDP data for the third quarter (due December 3) is likely to disappoint yet again, showing little or no growth on a q/q basis. For the year as a whole, without a strong recovery in the final quarter of the year, it appears likely that growth this calendar year will come in lower than was the case in 2018 (0.8% growth).

More notably, forward-looking indicators such as business confidence and building plan approvals suggest that fixed investment spending (important for job creation) is likely to remain under significant pressure. A key business confidence survey recently plunged to its lowest levels in two decades.

RMB/BER Business Confidence Index

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Meanwhile, the real value of building plans passed has declined back to the levels last seen in the aftermath of the 2009 recession, which followed an intensive rate hike campaign from the central bank. In a series of hikes between 2006 and 2008, the central bank raised its key policy rate by 500bps to 12%. In contrast, the collapse in building plan approvals over the past two years has occurred during a period in which interest rates have remained largely unchanged at around 6.5%. This is quite striking or frightening depending on your perspective.

Source: Statistics South Africa

Following the publication of the recent Mid-term budget statement (MTBS), the national treasury unveiled yet another significant deterioration in the country’ s fiscal metrics. Apart from additional funding for Eskom, the treasury lowered its GDP projection for 2019 to just 0.5% and indicated that that as a result, revenue collections would fall at least 3% below prior forecasts (ZAR 50bn shortfall).

As a result, the country’ s public debt trajectory as depicted below has blown out completely. A mere ten months ago during the 2019 February budget address, the public debt to GDP ratio was expected to peak at around 60% before embarking on a gentle declining trajectory. Now the ratio is expected to continue to climb and reach around 80% (or 90% including Eskom’ s debt) by 2028. Just to be clear, the financial support provided to Eskom will not reduce the parastatal’ s debt, it merely covers the interest due and payable on this debt as well as some capital expenditure.

Source: National Treasury of South Africa

In a desperate attempt to try and maintain the country’s last remaining investment grade rating (from the eternally optimistic Moody’ s), finance minister Tito Mboweni has outlined plans to cut public spending by ZAR 150bn or ZAR 50bn per annum over the next three years starting in 2020. However admirable this may be, the reality is that such a large cut in spending will inevitably impart a further negative fiscal impulse on the economy. With growth already so weak and the outlook poor (based on investment spending intentions), a further negative fiscal impulse of this magnitude would very likely ensure that real growth averages close to zero all the way through to 2023.

So in short, we have a South African economy already on its knees and now about to face three years of fiscal austerity, without the prospect of any monetary or reflationary stimulus as the central bank continues on its dogmatic path (targeting some of the highest real rates on the planet) comfortably detached from an ever rising tide of unemployment and poverty. In its own unique way this South African odyssey feels eerily reminiscent to that of the Greece debt crisis, which began 10 years ago BUT with one important difference.

Unlike Greece, South Africa's odyssey may end in real tragedy

Having listed the key similarities between South Africa and Greece, let’ s conclude this article by outlining a significant difference between South Africa today and Greece. 10 years ago Greece was close to full employment before its crisis with an unemployment rate at around 7%. More importantly, the unemployment rate in Greece peaked at around 27% in 2014 and has been trending lower since then reaching 17% most recently.

Greece Unemployment Rate

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

In contrast, South Africa’ s unemployment rate is already near the peak level registered during Greece’ s crisis, currently at around 27% and still trending higher.

South Africa Unemployment Rate

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Therefore, while Greece’ s Socio-political institutions managed (just barely) to survive, if South Africa like Greece is only now entering the real and painful part of an austerity-driven adjustment but in the absence of any reflationary salvation, we doubt that the same will be said about South Africa in five years time.

