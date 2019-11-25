Freehold Royalties: Not Free Of Risk, But Surely Worth To Hold

However, once you finish reading this article, we believe that you're likely to consider this hybrid stock as your next income play.

Therefore, you might be surprised to know that we just gave Freehold Royalties a BUY rating.

We believe that many energy plays are trading at attractive valuations, yet we don't like Exploration and Production related stocks.

Although we love the country, we're not big fans of Canadian stocks.

Background

We're not big fans (to say the least) of Canadian (EWC)-based or Exploration and Production ("E&P") stocks. So when we write (for the first time ever) on a Canadian E&P play, you know that there must be something good in it.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF) is an oil and gas royalty company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company's assets are located predominantly in western Canada, and its primary focus is to acquire and actively manage royalties. FRHLF has one of the largest independently owned portfolios of royalty lands in Canada, with land holdings totaling more than 6.8 million gross acres.

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

Truth must be said, though: FRHLF isn't a classic E&P operator, and this is probably part of the reason we like it.

Not Looking So Royalty

Don't get us wrong: FRHLF results (published yesterday, after the close) weren't something to (positively) report about, with most important aspects declining.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 FINANCIAL ($000s, except as noted) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Royalty and other revenue 33,068 40,587 -19% 104,010 119,705 -13% Net income (loss) 2,729 8,389 -67% (920 ) 18,198 -105% Per share, basic and diluted ($) 0.02 0.07 -71% (0.01 ) 0.15 -107% Funds from operations 27,996 35,900 -22% 87,439 102,824 -15% Per share, basic ($) 0.24 0.30 -20% 0.74 0.87 -15% Acquisitions and related expenditures 15,060 18,750 -20% 46,962 54,662 -14% Dividends declared 18,669 18,634 - 55,980 55,285 1% Per share ($) 0.1575 0.1575 - 0.4725 0.4675 1% Net debt 105,524 78,657 34% 105,524 78,657 34% Shares outstanding, period end (000s) 118,568 118,348 - 118,568 118,348 - Average shares outstanding (000s) 118,513 118,293 - 118,459 118,239 - OPERATING Royalty production (boe/d) 10,149 10,322 -2% 10,200 10,854 -6% Total production (boe/d) 10,482 11,002 -5% 10,591 11,572 -8% Oil and NGL (%) 56 54 4% 55 54 2% Average price realizations ($/boe) 33.87 38.95 -13% 35.35 36.76 -4% Operating netback ($/boe) 33.36 38.75 -14% 34.98 36.47 -4%

So what is it that we like in FRHLF? Here goes:

1. Business Model

The way FRHLF operates - leasing its lands to third parties (well known E&P operators) - means that it's in a less risky position than a traditional E&P operation.

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

Third-party drilling offsets most of the production decline on the company's royalty portfolio providing a stable production base without investing any of the company's capital

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

Royalties provide top-line revenue without exposure to capital, operating and environmental costs.

The company is leasing its energy-producing locations to pure E&P operators, so to a certain extent, it can be seen as a REIT just as much as it's an energy player.

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

2. Reliable Income

Royalties are a long-duration asset and have been providing dividends to Freehold’s shareholders since 1996

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

Following years of dividend cuts, as the company adjusted to the tough energy markets, the current distribution seems sustainable.

FRHLF pays CAD 0.0525/share monthly dividend, which translates into a dividend yield of ~9.5% right now.

3. Payout Ratio

The payout ratio was 67% for the third quarter and 64% for the first nine months of 2019. The company expects the dividend to remain within its guided payout thresholds of 60%-80% of annualized funds flow.

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

4. Low leverage

Net debt to funds from operations <1.0x.

2019 estimated net debt to trailing funds from operations 0.8x.

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

5. Valuation

Free cash flow yield of 12% in Q3/2019.

Over a five-year horizon, Freehold will generate between $4.00 and $5.00/share of funds flow for its shareholders.

With the stock price at $6.74 (in Canadian Dollars) and annual FCF of CAD$0.80-1.00, the P/FFO is between 6.74x to 8.43x. Either way, that's an attractive P/FFO ratio by any standard.

We also believe that the stock has gone through quite a remarkable journey, which "supposes" to come to an end now that we're back to the 2008 level.

2019 Guidance

Everything within the company guidance for 2019 remains the same, except for oil prices that are expected to ease by $1.50/bbl compared to the previous guidance.

With 89% of the 2019 estimated revenue derived from oil and NGL, it's no surprise that oil prices are the single most important element that directly affects the company's results (and, consequently, share price)

Naturally, the company's ability to generate (sufficient) cash flows is tied-up to oil prices. For example, a change in WTI price from $50 to $60/bbl increases free cash flow ~25%

Source: Freehold Royalties, November 2019 Presentation

Bottom Line

All in all, we look at FRHLF as an income-generating machine and we view the high 9.5% yield as relatively safe, unless oil prices move to $40.

Taking into consideration how unloved is the Energy sector (XLE) in recent years, it may take time for a meaningful price appreciation to take place when it comes to Freehold Royalties Ltd. Nevertheless, we believe that FRHLF has already contributed its "fair share" for that multi-year weakness, and there are enough reasons to believe that the future holds a better outlook for the company.

Between getting 9.5% from a retail REIT and an energy-REIT hybrid vehicle such as FRHLF is, we believe that the latter provides better clarity and safety.

As such, we are rating FRHLF a BUY at current levels, around the $5.00 mark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRHLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY FRHLF