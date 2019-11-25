11% Yielding Dynagas Preferred: An Attractive Investment For Your Income Portfolio

Nevertheless, the Dynagas Preferred continues to trade well below par, $19.83 as of this writing, whereas similar Teekay and Golar preferred both trade above par ($25).

In its last refinance, Dynagas LNG Partners was able to lower the rate on its debt below that of primary peers, Teekay LNG Partners and Golar LNG Partners.

Dynagas Preferred offers an 11% yield at today's price and a 14.7% YTM if paid off with the next debt refinance in Q3 2024.

Not to beat a dead horse, but having received a year's worth of very nice dividends from Dynagas Preferred (DLNG.PB), I thought I'd once again review the security. A year ago, I wrote, "Dynagas Preferred Is The Lowest Risk Way I Can Think Of To Make A 10% Yield". Today, despite the firm having successfully refinanced its debt, thereby making that preferred more secure, you can buy it with an even better 11% yield.

In the last November's article, I wrote, "Dynagas enjoys profitable lease contracts with solid counterparties locked in for an average 9.9 years."

Source: Dynagas Presentation

Today, other than a year passing and $2.19 in dividends having been collected, that hasn't changed. In that article, I also wrote,

"...(Dynagas) has a $250M note coming due in October 2019 which it needs to refinance while carrying a debt/EBITDA ratio of about 6.4x. Source: Earnings Release and 10Q's Dynagas shouldn't have any trouble doing this refinance. It had $59.5 million in cash at the end of Q3, and raised another $53 million in the subsequent preferred B issuance for a total of about $112.5 million. This is probably why its 2019 6.25% bonds trade very near par: Bondholders realize there's really not much solvency risk here. However, the bank may require some pay-down of the debt in the refinance ($50 million?)...".

Subsequently, the debt was successfully refinanced (albeit with a whole lot of investor angst in between). In fact, Dynagas (NYSE:DLNG) didn't just refinance their note, they actually accomplished a grand refinance of all their debt into one facility while also lowering their rate meaningfully in the process. They also paid down just about the $50 million expected ($45 million to be specific). Going forward, the new debt and amortization payments look like this:

Source: Earnings Release and 10Q's

$12 million per quarter in debt reduction represents pretty significant 14-year amortization (7% per year of debt paydown with a $434 million balloon causing the need to refinance again in 5 years). Given the average ship age of 9 years, this implies 23 years of useful life on the ships, or as I think about it, 20 years plus scrap value. However, 20 years is much less than reality for this type of ship.

As an example, the old steam technology LNG ship Tellier operated for 38 years before being scrapped. Drewry in turn cautioned, "conventional wisdom that the average economic life of an LNG carrier is 35-40 years" is a bit too long due to the switch to more efficient TFDE engines. Appropriate useful life of a steamship LNG carrier may be closer to 30 years.

Understand, however, that 3 of Dynagas 6 LNG carriers are already modern TFDE carriers, and 5 of the 6 are 1A ice class carriers to boot. The actual useful life of a 1A ice class DFDE LNG carrier is likely 40 years. Thus, the average useful life for the Dynagas Partners fleet is going to be between 30 and 40 years, not 20 plus scrap.

This means, on the current amortization schedule, Dynagas ships would in theory be completely paid off while still enjoying 10-20 years of useful operation. Thus, when Dynagas has to refinance again in 5 years, I don't expect there to be an issue. High amortization is causing the debt to decline at a significantly faster rate than the usefulness of the ships. The specific Debt/NAV will depend on the value of LNG ice class ships at the time, but again, these are very in demand, long lived ships. NAV is very unlikely to fall as fast as the ships are being paid down.

In "13.7% Yield With Over 9 Years Of Coverage: Dynagas Partners Preferred" and the comment section under that article, I tried to explain that a consortium refinance of all debt was going to be much more complicated than simply rolling over a $250 million note with one party. In part, this was because the total being refinanced was about 70% of the estimated NAV of the entire firm. However, what was probably even more important from a time perspective was the relatively high number of lenders involved in the consortium, many of which had never dealt with Dynagas before. The CEO also tried to make this clear in a conference call, but many investors either didn't listen or simply didn't understand. Instead, they assumed the refinance was taking a long time because it was iffy and bid the stock down. Thus, they got very concerned, and the price on DLNG.PB dropped as low as $14.50 at one point (I maxed out too early hitting my allocation limit in June with a final $16.20 purchase). Even today, DLNG.pB shares trade at only $19.83, indicating investors still haven't fully gotten over their angst.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) ultimately achieved a rate of LIBOR +3%. That is a very good rate for a shipping firm. In fact, it's a better rate than Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) received on its debt, L +3.25%, and lower rate than Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) got on its debt, L +3.5%. Yet, Teekay LNG preferred (NYSE:TGP.PB) trade well above par, $26.10, as do Golar LNG preferred (NASDAQ:GMLPP), $25.37.

Banks are telling you they think Dynagas LNG cash flows are similar or even slightly less risky than Teekay LNG or Golar LNG cash flows, yet Dynagas LNG preferred still trade well below par with a double-digit yield. This is an opportunity to capture alpha, excess return relative to the level of risk being taken on.

Admittedly, I too started to get nervous as we moved closer to Dynagas Partners debt maturity date with no deal being announced. However, enough is enough, the deal is done. We got notification the refinance was complete two months ago, time to get over it. That DLNG.pB remains priced so far under TGP.PB and GMLPP is inappropriate.

To help put this in context for investors, let's step back and review what the CFO of Dynagas sought to do and ultimately accomplished. He was trying to capture the lowest interest rate possible, the lowest rate of any shipping firm, by offering to make the maximum debt amortization payments possible while still covering the preferred. This was only possible because he had highly in demand ships on long-term contracts to repudiable counterparties, no special surveys coming up for years (2022 & 2023), and known expenses. Because of these advantages, he could predict how much cash he would have available to pay down debt each quarter very accurately.

Source: Earnings Release and Author's Calculations

In addition, he knew he had a rainy day buffer of $47 million, should he ever need it.

Source: Earnings Release and Author's Calculations

Understand, we have a pretty good idea of the financials here. Adjusted EBITDA isn't going to change much until the Arctic Aurora lease comes up for its first option renewal in Q3 2021 (the next ship, the Clean Energy, doesn't come up until 2026). There are no special surveys until 2022 and 2023. The next debt refinance isn't until Q3 2024. Thus, Adj EBITDA is likely to remain about $95 million per year allowing the next debt refinance to be done at 4.5x net Debt/EBITDA (5.5x if they also pay off preferred).

Risks

Thinly traded: Dynagas only has a $74 million market cap and its preferred (DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB) only trade 16-18 thousand shares per day. This is too small for institutions to be able to trade efficiently. As a result, individual investor fear and greed tends to play a bigger part in the pricing of these securities than they would a larger security. Prices can change quickly, and it can be difficult to enter or exit a sizeable position without affecting price significantly.

Revenue Variability: The Arctic Aurora comes up for its first option renewal 2 years from now, in Q3 2021. This is one of only 11 Ice Class 1A FS Fully winterized LNG ships in the world. Dynagas Partners owns 5, Dynagas (the parent) owns another 4, and TGP owns 2. These ships are purpose built for their terminal use, highly in demand, and thus the option is very likely to be renewed. Russian LNG production continues to expand, targeting an increase from the current 28 million tonnes to 120 million tonnes per year by 2035 (9.5% annual growth rate).

Expense Variability: Interest rates are based on LIBOR, and, thus, are now probably the largest variable expense item. By my calculation, rates would have to see an almost immediate 200 basis point increase for it to become an issue, and even then, they have the $47 million buffer which would cover it for years. In fact, since Dynagas is paying down over $12 million of debt each quarter, if rates stay the same there, net interest cost drops an additional $700k each and every quarter. Looked at from the other direction, given the steep paydown in debt, rates could rise 45 basis points per year, and Dynagas Partners interest expense would still decline each quarter.

Cash Flow: It is important to understand cash flows are tight because the CFO purposely chose to make them that way. He had the rare luxury of a high degree of certainty what future revenues and expenses would be* plus a more than sufficient $47 million rainy day buffer. Thus, the CFO purposely designed a deal which paid down the maximum amount of debt in order to secure a lower interest rate than any of his competition. (*One of the benefits of having ships on TCE is you don't have to bear most of the variable expenses such as fuel cost, canal and/or terminal fees.)

to make them that way. He had the rare luxury of a high degree of certainty what future revenues and expenses would be* plus a more than sufficient $47 million rainy day buffer. Thus, the CFO purposely designed a deal which paid down the maximum amount of debt in order to secure a lower interest rate than any of his competition. (*One of the benefits of having ships on TCE is you don't have to bear most of the variable expenses such as fuel cost, canal and/or terminal fees.) Debt: Current net debt to book capitalization is approximately 50%. As debt gets paid down aggressively, a few wonderful things happen. The preferred gets less risky with each and every payment as a meaningful amount of debt above it in the pecking order gets retired. Like clockwork, DLNG.PB will become less risky with time. The preferred is now higher in rate than other debt. They won't have the $100 million in capital necessary to pay this off anytime soon, but there's a chance it gets repaid at par when debt gets refinanced again in Q3 2024. DLNG.PB can be redeemed and goes floating at L+5.6% in November 2023 (vs. current debt at L+3%). Yield to maturity 'YTM' if redeemed in Q3 2024 would be 14.7%. DLNG.PA yield on par is 9%. It becomes redeemable on 8/2020. If redeemed in Q3 2024 YTM is 12%. For those more interested in the common, DLNG (current price $2.08), each quarterly debt paydown builds 34¢ worth of equity. I however do not expect any dividends on the common until at least the Artic Aurora comes up on its renewal option in Q3 2021, and probably until debt is refinanced again in Q3 2024.



Final Thoughts

Dynagas Preferred (DLNG.PB) has been beaten down in price by individual investor uncertainty and fear. With its debt successfully refinanced and its financials fairly predictable for the next few years, that fear is no longer warranted. In fact, investors should find the high level of debt paydown reassuring since each quarterly payment meaningfully reduces debt and interest expense. At $19.83, DLNG.PB is priced at a very attractive 11% effective dividend yield, plus there is another 26% in potential price upside to $25 par (remember its closest peers, TGP.PB and GMLPP, already trade above par).

This is why Dynagas Preferred (DLNG.PB) has been Cash Flow Kingdom's featured income portfolio investment for the last two months running. YTD 2019 the CFK Income portfolio has returned 25.1% (vs. 15.9% for the Russell 2000). Expected forward yield is 9.7%. Source: Etrade The primary goal of the CFK Income Portfolio is to produce a steady income stream in the 7% - 9% range. By focusing on underlying cash flows, and overlaying sound money management strategy, we seek to produce a steady long-term income flow to fund retirement and/or distribution reinvestment. Cash Flow Kingdom - "where Cash Flow is King".

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG.PB, TGP.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article discusses a thinly traded investment in the shipping industry. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.