Medtronic: Relying On Operational Improvements And A Strong Pipeline

Medtronic (MDT) posted positive results in the quarter, topping estimates as operational efficiencies underpinned earnings growth. Going forward, we have a positive view on the company as a diversified pipeline of new launches in the next quarters are expected to drive growth and support share prices to new highs.

Q2 2020 Earnings Highlights

Revenue was $7.706 billion in the quarter, 0.6% above estimates and up 3% over a year ago, led by strength in the Restorative Therapies and Minimally Invasive Therapies segments, which grew 6% and 4.6%, respectively.

Growth in Restorative Therapies was driven by double-digit growth in neurovascular and neurosurgery, with strong uptake of new products, while Minimally Invasive Therapies saw well-balanced mid-single-digit growth across surgical innovations, respiratory, gastrointestinal and renal areas.

Meanwhile, the Cardiac and Vascular segment delivered mixed results and was slightly negative in the quarter, influenced by declines in LVAD and arrhythmia management ICD, due to replacement cycle headwinds, while TAVR grew low twenty percent as Evolut platform showed strong adoption, including younger and more active patients.

Finally, the Diabetes segment delivered modest 2.2% growth, with 19% growth in international markets, driven by the increase in the customer base of the continuous glucose monitoring system and insulin pumps. On the other hand, the U.S. market saw a nearly 7% decline, as competition gained market share in the region. Meanwhile, Medtronic's new product MiniMed 780G, with advanced hybrid closed loop system and Bluetooth connectivity, is expected to have relative pivotal data to be presented at the ATTD Conference in February 2020.

As a point of note, this quarter was driven by continued expansion in emerging markets, growing 9.4% over a year ago and 11.6% on a constant currency basis, well-distributed across Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, benefiting from the development of healthcare in these countries.

Non-GAAP gross margin declined 150 bps to 69.4%, influenced by currency headwinds and China tariffs. On the other hand, internal efficiencies led to 90 bps SG&A improvement and adjusted operating margin growth of nearly 20 bps to 28.1% in the quarter.

Adjusted interest expense declined given recent debt issuance and tender transactions, offsetting higher tax rates from U.S. tax reform, and finally earnings per share came in $1.31 in the quarter, $0.03 above estimates and up 7.4% over a year ago, as a result of the company's operational execution.

Going forward, innovation should continue to be a key growth driver, especially in the U.S. market, as it enables new therapies to attend unmet chronic diseases and minimally invasive procedures. Therefore, Medtronic's management team expects to accelerate top line growth, following product launches planned for next quarters, since the company is anticipating several new launches until the beginning of next year in U.S. and European markets in several segments, encompassing cardiac, vascular, pelvic, brain and pain therapies, as well as the next CGM generation for diabetes, which is intended to be a cornerstone to improve competitiveness in the segment.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

In order to compare Medtronic's financial and valuation metrics with the peer group, we selected the top 15 holdings of IHI - the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF - as listed below:

Source: Data from iShares, consolidated by the author

Starting with earnings quality, we see on the table below that Medtronic's gross profit margin of 69.6% is 14.9% above the peer group and ranks 4th among the 15 selected companies. Medtronic is also positioned at 6th for gross profit 5-year CAGR, 2nd for EBITDA margin and 1st for free cash flow yield, evidencing the company's high-margin business. However, EBITDA growth has been modest and return on invested capital is at the low end of the peer group. In aggregate, Medtronic is ranked 6th, as high margins and improvements in gross profit and ROIC are distinct advantages over the peer group.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Shifting to the financial health, Medtronic's Debt/EBITDA of 2.7x ranks 8th, in the middle of the peer group. Meanwhile, interest coverage ratio is considerably lower than peers.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Although Medtronic ranked 8th on average regarding the financial health, we see a positive development moving forward, as Medtronic has issued new debt earlier in the year and saw interest expense declines during the quarter, according to the company's management team at the earnings conference call. In addition, Debt/EBITDA multiple is trending down, according to the chart below, and CFO/current liabilities is declining, meaning that debt is becoming less representative compared to the company's earnings and cash flow. Besides, goodwill & intangible assets have been stable as a percentage of assets, which suggests that future write-offs would be potentially less significant in terms of the monetary value involved.

Source: YCharts

In terms of valuation, looking at the table below, Medtronic seems undervalued based on forward P/E, EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples. However, its earnings and revenue growth estimates are lagging behind the peer group.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

On balance, it means that while lower multiples should represent a decent upside, as valuations can converge to the average in the long run, current growth expectations indicate that it may be limited, absent the company is able to outpace growth estimates. The good news is that Medtronic has consistently surpassed earnings growth forecasts in the past quarters and can represent an enticing opportunity for investors who can add positions in the stock in advance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, Medtronic's dividend policy is an additional reason to hold its shares, as it offers the highest dividend yield of peer group, with over 30% annualized growth in past 5-year period, although the payout ratio is considerably higher than the average.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

As long as Medtronic continues to deliver operational efficiencies and successfully execute on its product pipeline, the company is poised to see earnings growth in the years ahead.

On the other hand, Medtronic's financial metrics are generally healthy, as some specific issues such as debt profile and low ROIC have been improved over the recent quarters. Therefore, we have a buy rate on the company as earnings can continue to beat estimates and drive shares higher in light of relatively low valuation multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.