Valaris: Luminus Management Increases Stake And Reveals Its Proposals

At this time, these proposals are rather vague. However, this may be just the first ball flying towards the Board, and more action may be coming in the future.

Back in June, when Valaris (VAL) was still called Ensco Rowan, a company's shareholder Luminus Management came up with a strange proposal. The shareholder proposed that the company should borrow $2.5 billion to pay a special dividend to shareholders. I wrote at that time: "[…] who in his right mind will lend Ensco Rowan $2.5 billion that will be paid as a dividend rather than invested into the company's future? […] At times of market panic, such proposal does not highlight value in Ensco Rowan shares - it highlights Luminus Management's panic over an underwater position".

Frankly, I've almost forgotten about this proposal when Valaris revealed that it was in discussions with Luminus Management and that these discussions ended with nothing. As it turned out, this was just a prelude for the real story - Luminus Management took an 18.7% stake in Valaris and sent a letter to the company's Board. Not surprisingly, the beaten shares reacted positively to the emergence of an activist:

In Luminus Management's view, the company made the following blunders.

Acquisition of Atwood Oceanics. I was negative on the deal from the time it was announced back in 2017, writing that "Ensco shareholders should question the price and the timing of the deal". In my opinion, the poorly timed and poorly priced acquisition is the main root of the company's current problems. Recent bond tender - Luminus argues that the tender was too premature. The bond tender looks premature indeed now that we have seen the Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 reports. At the time the tender was announced, it did not look like such a big blunder. However, the company's management knew what kind of results it would be presenting to the market, so the timing of the tender looks dubious. Draining liquidity without securing replacement financing. The company maintains access to the credit facility, so this looks like exaggeration from Luminus' part. Valaris expects to miss its 2019 EBITDA guidance (provided in its January proxy statement) by more than 50%. This year, the offshore drilling market recovery is definitely below initial expectations - that's true for the whole industry, and Valaris is no exception.

Here's what Luminus Management believes is the right path forward:

Improve operational execution, including in marketing, capital markets, public disclosures, M&A and capital allocation. Take advantage of embedded opportunities in the capital structure through a holistic approach to balance sheet management. Refresh and enhance the Board's composition.

Note that the word "dividend" has absolutely disappeared - apparently, Luminus Management is no longer seeking a $2.5 billion debt raise to fund the special dividend. Obviously, anyone who lends a penny to Valaris in the future will include major restrictions on dividends in debt covenants to prevent Luminus from trying its initial special dividend idea.

Source: Valaris October 2019 presentation

The "opportunities in the capital structure" have been outlined by the company itself - with no secured debt, its desire to raise more money backed by its strongest assets is completely understandable. However, Valaris will also need longer-term contracts for these assets for the whole scheme to work out properly. As of the latest fleet status report, finding such contracts is a material challenge for the company. However, the situation may change sometime in 2020 if the recovery gets some more speed - in this case, Valaris will still be in time to start dealing with its debt problems.

Interestingly, Luminus mentioned a rumor that Valaris' bondholders approached the company and proposed new senior debt securities containing restrictive covenants. Obviously, Luminus argues against taking debt with restrictive covenants since we are already at the point where shareholder and bondholder interests start to differ materially.

The creditors are in a much stronger position than shareholders right now not only because their claims are ranked higher in restructuring but also because they can provide additional money and/or refinancing - I guess that a stock equity raise at current levels is completely off the table at current levels:

Anyway, a presence of an activist is a supportive catalyst for the stock. It looks like Luminus dropped its dividend idea and is trying to apply pressure on Valaris to perform better. However, there's only so much that Luminus can do. The shareholder can say "improve operational execution, including in marketing," but if new contracts do not emerge, or they emerge at poor dayrates, Valaris would still be in trouble. I'd also note that Luminus proposals are vague - in my opinion, the shareholder itself does not see a clear way out of the current mess and understands that the speed of the market recovery will be a crucial factor for Valaris.

In all likelihood, this is not the last time we've heard from Luminus, and more action awaits us in the future. Fundamentally, the situation stays the same - Valaris is a speculative stock of a company that has found itself in a challenging situation due to high debt and sub-par pace of the market recovery. The company's shares will be volatile for the time being and better suited for trading rather than for buy-and-hold investing - adjust your position sizes and manage your risks accordingly.

