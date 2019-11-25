Lowe's: Long-Term Measures Continue To Pay Off

It's a couple of months ago since I wrote my last article covering DIY giant Lowe's (LOW). Home Depot's (HD) smaller and less profitable peer just released its earnings. The company reported robust earnings growth thanks to strong comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps'), better gross margins, and successful growth measures. The stock price had a good half year with a performance of more than 24%, and I believe there is more to come. In this article, I will tell you why.

Another Good Quarter - And More To Come

As usual, I am going to start things off by mentioning that adjusted EPS has sharply risen. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.41. This is 36% above the prior-year result of $1.04 and $0.06 above expectations of $1.35. The company has managed to grow EPS for four quarters straight after EPS has been in somewhat choppy waters throughout the past few years.

Unfortunately, besides the fact that the company seems to be doing fine, adjusted EPS does not tell us a lot about the company's way of doing business. I also care about details as this company could tell us a lot about the health of the consumer and building/housing industry.

With that said, the company's bottom line was strong. Total company comps were up 2.2%. In the US, home improvement comps were up 3% despite low single digit online growth and higher than expected lumber deflation. Home Depot ran into the same problems. In Home Depot's case, lumber deflation pressured comps by 65 basis points. Lowe's reported a 95 basis points headwind due to falling commodity prices. Anyhow, Lowe's saw consistent growth across its business with all three US divisions and all 15 US geographic regions generating positive comps growth. Unfortunately, however, comps growth was only supported by higher ticket. Average ticket increased by 2.4%, which was partially offset by 0.1% lower comps transactions. In the US, however, comps were up thanks to 2.7% higher ticket and 0.2% more transactions.

Four out of five performing geographic regions were in the West as pro customers, appliances, outdoor project category products, improve in-stocks, and customer service caused a strong tailwind.

Adjusted gross margin for the third quarter came in at 32.4%. This is an increase of 153 basis points compared to the previous-year quarter and 94 basis points higher compared to the prior quarter. These gains reflect the growth measures the company has implemented including retail price adjustments that had a minimal impact on units. The company also pivoted to more strategic and targeted promotions, greater vendor partnerships for key promotional activities and further aggressive product cost management.

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales improved by 53 basis points to 21.4%. Or to use a more fancy way of saying the very same: the company levered SG&A by 53 basis points. 40 basis points were provided by lower payroll expenses while roughly 10 basis points came from improved advertising efficiencies. As a result, operating margin improved by 215 basis points to 9.3% of sales.

Both operating income and operating margin are clearly recovering. Note that the numbers below are on a GAAP basis. This means GAAP operating margin was slightly more than 30 basis points below adjusted operating margin.

These results are the effect on a set of growth measures as I discussed in my previous article as well. One of the measures to enhance long-term growth and to enhance customer satisfaction is the upgrade of the Lowes.com website. The company is working to move its website to the Google Cloud from a decade-old platform. This is expected to increase the stability and agility of the online 'ecosystem' and should be completed in the first half of 2020. Site improvements include a simplified search and navigation and the ability to schedule a product delivery as well as one-click checkout.

Guidance & Housing Matter

After Home Depot had to lower its full-year guidance as the implementation of growth measures took longer than expected, I was eager to hear what Lowe's had to say with regard to its ongoing growth measures and economic outlook. First of all, growth measures are hard to compare as both companies are different despite operating in the same segment. Nonetheless, both are dependent on what I call the 'housing-related consumer'. Lowe's mentioned the ongoing solid pace of job growth, accelerating wages and strong home prices as headwinds that are further expected to support sales. I agree with that and add to this that the leading building permits indicator is currently at a new multi-year high. This indicates that housing is seeing further momentum and is more than likely going to support housing-related purchases.

This means the company is maintaining its full-year sales growth expectations of 2%. Comps are expected to be up 3%. Adding to that, the company is raising its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $5.63 to $5.70 and expects adjusted operating income margin to improve by at least 40 basis points. These expectations include the latest Wave 3 and Wave 4 tariffs.

Takeaway

I like Home Depot more than Lowe's. Reasons are higher margins, higher dividend yield, and similar growth potential. Nonetheless, Lowe's has outperformed its peer as one raised guidance while the other lowered its guidance. Lowe's is doing great and I expect sales growth to continue not only in Q4 but also going into the first quarter of 2020. This stock will run into serious resistance once housing indicators start to peak again. However, for now, I think these risks are low. This stock trading at 17.7x next year's expected earnings has finally managed to break out after going sideways since the second half of 2018. I expect this breakout to last and would not be surprised if this stock were to hit $125 in the mid-term.

Long-term investors should (obviously) stay long and enjoy the ride. Moreover, I think this is even interesting as a trade as long as the economy continues to show signs of a bottom. The company is doing well and deserves a lot of love.

