Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Goes Sub-12

Speaking of which, contango today is quite high relative to the past year.

A fellow SA contributor puts out an excellent statistical analysis on the relationship between SVXY and contango.

Market Intro

So begins the Thanksgiving week, with cheer and calm. Tech (XLK) and discretionary (XLY) names are driving returns in the Monday session. The defensive utilities (XLU) and staples (XLP) sectors are in the red.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are following on a broader global pulse of positive returns (AAXJ, VGK, EFA, EEM, ACWX).

Thoughts on Volatility

It is my view that no single metric can solely serve as a reliable indicator, no matter how well constructed. Context matters.

This post from Mr. Harwood caught my eye, as apparently (I honestly didn't know this) the CFTC treats COT more as a legacy report.

Now, that doesn't mean that the TFF has to massively disagree with the COT. But I have read traders discussing how VIX is going to blow up again soon because of all the short positioning. In my view, that's taking things too far.

One area where volatility seems to just not matter much is in regards to geopolitical or macro risk. In a pretty short span, market sentiment appears to have gone from dour to optimistic.

Sentiment can just as easily shift the other way. It may be the case that the current administration would rather the next year be on the calm side from a political/economic standpoint, which likely serves as a headwind to volatility.

But ultimately, market practitioners decide how they want to respond to the existence - or absence - of news.

SA contributor Dane Van Domelen put out a statistical study on SVXYearlier today. It's an excellent read, that takes advantage of the "plotly" interactive graph capabilities in R. I encourage readers to give it a read. The visual above segments SVXY Sharpe ratios by F1-F2 contango %.

My view is that the true relationship between SVXY and the futures curve has not to do with contango as such, but with roll decay. Still, the numbers are what they are, and it may come as little surprise that the correlation between M1-M2 contango and Spot-M1 "contango" should be high.

Great work, Dane!

Term Structure

VIX posted an 11-handle today. The index has been hovering right at the 12.00 mark.

Long-vol positions such as UVXY or VXX have really taken it on the cheek over the past week or so, though last Thursday there was a short-lived resurgence in vol that gave position-holders a chance to unload and/or reposition.

Most readers of this bulletin need no reminder of what 2017 was like from a volatility perspective. It is worth remembering that even in 2018 and for brief pockets during 2019, we have occasionally encountered VIX in this region. I mention this because the current set of circumstances do not need to signal "2017 all over again", though it may that way.

In relation to Mr. Van Domelen's work highlighted earlier, F1-F2 contango is at some of the highest levels of the last year. Beyond that, F1-F2 tends to get steeper when the front-month contract is near expiration; but the Dec has through December 17th, so plenty of time still.

Based on the referenced analysis, now would appear to be a statistically advantageous time to take a long position in the SVXY or ZIV.

Vol is pretty cheap on the vol ETPs at present (though admittedly trading at quite a premium to their HVs). As such, buying a put spread on the SVXY could be a decent way to play the current set up. The bid-asks are not so hot, as option volume is considerably below that of the UVXY or the VXX.

But if you can manage to get decent pricing, this kind of play could make good sense.

Wrap Up

