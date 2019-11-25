Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (11/15/19)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, recently published here, but we're now back to looking at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of November 15, 2019.

EIA reported a fourth consecutive build this week to the tune of 1.4M barrels. Crude exports increased to 3M bpd, but this was largely because of prior crude exports showing up in the data (physical tanker tracking had exports much lower). So overall a bit of a catch-up this week. Refinery throughput finally climbed higher to 16.4M bpd. It's still lower vs. the 16.9 last year, but the difference is attributable to the PES refinery outage. Weak refinery throughput has largely been responsible for the larger-than-anticipated crude builds. We'd anticipate refinery throughput should continue rising for the next few weeks and then remain at a higher level until mid-December.

Refinery throughput at current levels coupled with colder weather last week translated to heavier product draws. Gasoline inventories increased by 1.8M barrels and distillates declined by 1M barrels. Other petroleum products (effectively everything excluding diesel, gas and jet fuel) declined by 7.7M barrels, another sizable reduction following last week's 7M decline.

Total crude and products decreased by 5M barrels for the week, bullish compared to the five-year average build of 1.4M barrels.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Halfway through the fourth quarter now and some patterns are becoming more pronounced.

Crude is tight throughout the land as globally we're seeing larger-than-average draws here in the US and outside of the US. Products are also drawing, but only in the US (if we're only looking at the weekly data), and that ties to the PES refinery outage (i.e., blow-up a refinery and don't import more... it'll be your delta). Outside the US, products are building faster. A large part of it is HSFO, high sulfur fuel oil, the type affected by IMO 2020, but that still leaves "the rest." Checking on refinery margins, they have trended down as product price weakness is hitting on one end and the strength in crude (because of tight supplies) is impacting the other. We think some of the weakness though is the current conversion from high to low sulfur products. As we transition to IMO 2020, some products will become favored while others shunned. In turn, specific refinery margin will depend on the complexity of your refinery (hydroskimming vs. med/high conversions). Said another way, not all refineries are equal. Long and short is that refinery margins look as if they've bottomed, and product inventories while soft look to be soft in specific products that the market is shunning because of IMO. Invert the logic and that tells you desired products (those with low sulfur) are tighter than the numbers would suggest. We'll continue to monitor it, but that's what we see. Here's the picture for the week.

