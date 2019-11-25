Amazon: The Bull Is Back

Amazon's (AMZN) stock has been trading sideways since the end of July despite a broader stock market rally. Amazon's lack of performance isn't something investors are used to, especially given the stock's significant gains over the past few years. However, since the company reported second quarter results on July 25, the stock has fallen by more than 11% compared to the S&P 500 rise of almost 4%.

Despite the lack of performance, some traders are betting that's about to change, and Amazon is going to rally sharply through the middle of February. It could result in the stock rising by as much as 8%.

The last time I wrote on Amazon, I noted the stock was likely to fall following results. The stock did fall sharply in after hours following its results. However, shares rebounded during the regular trading session. You can now follow all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Betting Shares Will Jump

The $1840 call options for expiration on February 21 saw their open interest levels rise by 2,014 contracts on November 25 to a total number of open contracts of 2,059. Based on data from Trade Alert, the call contracts traded on the Ask, an indication that the options were bought and a bet that the stock will rise. The data shows that the options traded for roughly $47 per contract. It means that the stock would need to rise to approximately $1,890 by the expiration date for the trader to break even.

It happens to be a huge bet. The calls have a total dollar value of about $9.7 million. That's a massive bet that the stock will rise, given that the stock needs to increase by as much as 8% from the stock's prices of $1,752 on November 25.

Technical Chart Turning?

The technical chart shows that Amazon is struggling. However, if the stock can manage to clear a resistance level at $1,800, it could go on to rise to around $1,890. The road ahead is not easy, because the relative strength index is trending lower, and indicates that momentum is leaving Amazon's stock. But the RSI is showing signs of reversing the downtrend, and if the RSI can get above 55, it would suggest that momentum is shifting from bearish to bullish.

Investing in The Future

This past year has been a year of investment for the business, and the optimistic options view could be suggesting that some investors believe that 2020 will be a year focused on a return to growth and less spending. If that's the case, the stock could see a significant benefit in 2020.

Risks

The stock has struggled as costs have risen, and the company has ramped up expenses into technology for its Amazon Web Services. The result of higher expenses and slowing revenue growth for AWS has resulted in margin compression for the business unit.

The declining margins have resulted in operating income growth to slow to its lowest levels since the first quarter of 2016. The importance of Amazon Web Services to the overall business and slowing growth caused the company to miss analysts' third quarter earnings estimates.

The visibility into how Amazon will spend in future quarters is perhaps the most significant risk to the stock currently. Should the company continue to spend heavily in 2020, it could mean that analysts' earnings estimates for 2020 are too high. If that's the case, then it means that Amazon's valuation will be even higher than its current 2020 PE ratio of 64.

While Amazon has historically been more of a revenue growth story, with investors choosing to ignore earnings growth in the past, earnings growth is likely to become more critical in the future if the stock should continue to climb. This will be especially true as revenue growth slows in the future as the law of large numbers makes it harder for the company to continue to grow revenue at a faster pace.

Should the company choose to reduce spending in 2020, then it seems like a good bet that Amazon's stock could see some significant gains.

