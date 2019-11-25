The Growing Pains Of Sachem Capital Offer A Great Entry Point

The company will be able to use the remaining proceeds accretively and should cover the dividend within a few quarters at most.

Equity and bond issuance was used to raise capital, which was subsequently used to pay off the revolving credit facility.

It's incredibly frustrating to see red in your portfolio, and especially frustrating when it's one that you've recommended to the investment community at large. I wrote an article about Sachem Capital (SACH) that pointed out how the company would be able to use its proceeds from its July secondary offering and bond issuance to put $30 million in dry powder to use and propel earnings higher. Unfortunately, volume has been low and selling (new and old shares) has exerted downward pressure on the share price. I'm here to tell you that if the stock was attractive at ~$4.90, it certainly is at $4.15 a share. At these prices, there is an asymmetrical risk-reward ratio and greater likelihood that the share price recovers rather than goes lower. Benjamin Graham called this concept the margin of safety, and coupled with how transparent and uncomplicated the business model is, we believe that investing in SACH is a good bet.

How We Got Here

As alluded to earlier, the main catalyst for the downward drifting of share price has been the flood of new shares sold and relatively little volume to pick them up. The company sold 2 million shares at $5 each for $10 million in gross proceeds. Investors looking to jump in now should be happy that they're buying at $4.15 while 11% of shares were just sold at $5. That's a 17% discount. The problem is that with an average three-month volume of about 100,000 shares changing hands per day, it would/did take 20 days just to swallow up all of the new shares.

The company also issued some bonds twice, the aforementioned 23 million at 7.125%, and more recently for 30 million at 6.875%. Since the loan portfolio is averaging a yield of 12.66% as of the end of Q3 2019, this is a great spread on financing and will allow the company to gain scale more quickly than if it had not issued the debt.

The primary use of that initial capital raise that I wanted it to deploy was to retire its revolving credit facility with Bankwell Bank. In total, $31.5 million was used to completely pay off the credit facility. Now the only debt that exists on the balance sheet is in the form of these baby bonds. This is a much simpler fixed cost of debt whereas the old credit facility was accruing interest at a high rate.

Q3 Earnings

The headline reads "misses on revenue" despite the fact that the miss was essentially a rounding error, totaling just $50,000.

Moving on, the effect of all of the balance sheet improvement is that we are left with a company that has more assets and less liabilities than before, because it used equity and debt to pay off other debt:

The downside to this, of course, is that all that new equity is going to have to get paid dividends. The total recurring quarterly bill for dividends will be $2.65 million. The company is currently under-earning this $0.12 quarterly dividend due to the share issuance which is probably the other reason for the sell-off. People (or machines) unfamiliar with the nature of the growing pains and the delay in going from a capital raise to safely deployed in quality loans are instead seeing a small-cap bridge loan company with an above 100% payout ratio.

However, if we look at the current state of the loan portfolio and the available cash that it has ready to deploy, the picture becomes a bit more rosy:

A 12.66% portfolio yield on a balance of $89 million is annualized earnings of $11,267,400, not including the loan origination fees that totaled $497,000 for the quarter. This is a quarterly base earnings of $2,816,850. If we take out the upcoming dividend payment of $2.65 million and the interest associated with its bonds of approximately ($1,496,250/4 = 374,062) and ($2,062,500/4 = 515,625), we come up with a quarterly bill of approximately $3.4 million.

Now, we had $11 million at the end of the quarter and will have about $29 million in addition to that from the bond issuance. On the conference call, CEO John Villano indicated that while he could "deploy all of the capital by Thanksgiving" if he wanted to, it would take a few quarters to find suitable loans and put the dry powder to use. Let's be optimistic and assume that it works quickly and is able to get $25 million of new investments rolling.

$25,000,000 x 12.5% safe portfolio yield = 3,125,000 annualized, or 781,250 a quarter.

This would hit our goal of covering the dividend and associated interest costs without including any proceeds from real estate owned (REO) sales or origination fees and provides some wiggle room for growth or a lower portfolio yield.

Where We Go From Here

As you can see from the back-of-the-napkin math above, SACH is able to cover its dividend and is well positioned for future growth. That growth may involve broadening its options with both bigger deals, more commercial opportunities, or even geographic diversification. The last point is of particular interest to me because I want the company to operate in a state where borrowers have fewer rights to stall out the foreclosure process.

Recently Jeffrey Villano, the co-CEO, president and treasurer has resigned and his brother John has assumed all responsibilities. We were not given a reason for this departure, but I'm sure something will come to light soon. Going forward, I like having only one CEO, but I do not like the fact that John is currently the CEO, CFO, president and treasurer. That's a lot of hats.

Summary

Investors buying Sachem Capital today are getting a soon-to-be covered 11.3% yield in a niche business sector. The recent collapse in share price, while painful to watch, is only a temporary setback. The company's balance sheet is in much better shape, and the future remains bright.

If investors are interested in the business of hard money lending, but want an operation with bigger scale, the recently public Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) will be roughly 15 times the size of SACH, operate all over the United States, and pay around a 12% dividend yield monthly. I am waiting for BRMK to get a little more time in the spotlight before I consider picking up shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SACH, BRMK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I recently sold my entire stake of SACH on 11/1/19 at $4.65 per share to free up capital for other, more attractive purchases.