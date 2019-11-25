Pinduoduo: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been a rollercoaster ride of a few months for Pinduoduo (PDD) investors, with the stock soaring 70% since its Q2 report in August, and now giving back more than half of these gains last week. This massive sea change in investor enthusiasm came after the company reported its Q3 results last week, and revenues for the quarter came in quite light at only $1,052.6 million. This figure represented triple-digit growth (115%) on a year-over-year basis, but it was also almost $20 million shy of analyst estimates, which were looking for $1,070.0 million. While revenue growth rates are expected to remain robust as we head into fiscal 2020, there is a clear sign of deceleration on the horizon. The record selling volume this week in Pinduoduo suggests that funds are booking some profits, and I would expect more selling pressure if the stock headed back to the $39.00 level or higher. Based on this, I believe any sharp rallies in Pinduoduo stock will provide selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com, Technode.com)

Just a couple of weeks ago, I wrote my first article on Pinduoduo and discussed that the stock was beginning to get crowded after a 135% advance since its June lows. While much of this rally was certainly justified after the company blew away expectations on its Q2 earnings report, I did not think that this report alone was worth nearly $20 billion in added market cap. Unfortunately, for investors, the ephemeral enthusiasm has since worn off. The stock's Q3 report was quite underwhelming, and forward guidance is forecasting further deceleration. As noted in previous articles, deceleration is the worst enemy of any hyper growth-stock. Let's examine Pinduoduo's growth metrics below to explain better what I mean:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], we can see that Pinduoduo is expected to reach profitability in FY-2020. While FY-2019 earnings estimates are expected to come in a net loss of $0.45 per share, FY-2020 annual EPS is currently estimated at (+) $0.32 per share. This is a positive sign as most newer IPOs aren't able to reach profitability in their first five years, and many end up fading away without ever hitting this milestone. The one negative here, however, is that earnings estimates were cut sharply after the company's Q3 report came in weaker than expected. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates were slashed from $0.58 to $0.32, or nearly halved, while FY-2021 estimates were cut slightly from $1.32 to $1.29. This negative revision isn't a massive issue, as it shows that analysts were a little too optimistic about the company's FY-2020 performance. Still, I prefer to see earnings estimates trending higher, not lower. Therefore, while the likely move to profitability from an EPS standpoint is a good sign, the dampened enthusiasm offsets this a little.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

One of the catalysts for analyst reeling in their estimates was the bump in the cost of revenues, which increased 200 basis points on a sequential basis to 24%. To put this in context, the cost of revenues came in at 22% in Q2 2019, and 19% in Q1 2019. Therefore, while revenues growth rates are incredible at triple-digit levels, the cost to generate these revenues is also rising at a steady clip. While Q3 revenues grew 117% year-over-year to $1,052.6 million, the cost of revenues grew at a rate of 136%. As Pinduoduo VP of Strategy David Liu stated in the most recent conference call, the company's long-term growth strategy is centered around engagement and less on monetization. The reason for this, as outlined, is that the company is convinced that strong user engagement and positive experiences will ultimately lead to monetization. Also, as users trust the platform more, they are likely to share the platform on social media and with their friends. These are certainly valid points from the company but could weigh on the company's path to profitability slightly.

(Source: Company Earnings Slide Deck)

In terms of user metrics, VP of Strategy David Liu certainly has a point. Monthly average users grew by an astounding 85% year-over-year to 429.6 million, even though active buyers only grew at half the pace, up 39% year-over-year to 536.3 million. Of note, and a positive sign is that annual spending per active buyer increased to $1,566.7 RMB on a trailing-twelve-month basis, or $222.57~ US dollars. This marked the 9th consecutive increase in annual spending per active buyer, and this figure continues to close the gap with Amazon (AMZN), where average spending per non-Prime member is close to $600.00~ USD. Let's take a look at revenue growth below:

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slide Deck)

While there are certainly lots of things to be excited about from a growth and earnings standpoint, it looks like the company has finally hit its plateau for quarterly revenue growth rates. Revenue growth rates peaked in FY-2018 at quadruple-digit growth rates of over 1000%, and have since slid to low triple-digit levels. This was to be expected as no growth company can maintain these metrics forever, but the continued deceleration is beginning to get a little concerning. While growth rates were initially expected to trough out near the 90% - 100% level as prior estimates, it looks like analysts continue to lighten up their views here as well. Q4 2019 revenue estimates have been revised down from $1.62 billion to $1.58 billion, and this should translate to a 92% revenue growth rate year-over-year. This is certainly an impressive figure, but it marks yet another 1000 or more basis point deceleration on a sequential basis.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look out further to Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 estimates, deceleration is expected to get even worse, with revenue growth rates of 67% and 55% expected for Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, respectively. As mentioned, deceleration is not abnormal; it is inevitable for any growth stock. However, bouts of deceleration like this can be a headwind from a share price performance standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com)

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, it is not just quarterly revenue growth rates that are affected, but the two-quarter average is also in a steady downtrend. This suggests that this isn't only a one-off quarter or two of much lower sales growth, but this is likely where revenue growth is trending. Based on this, Pinduoduo is likely transitioning from a hyper-growth stock to a strong growth stock. This designation typically carries with it a much lower multiple.

Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $1.62 billion in revenues for Q4 2019 and $1.15 billion in revenues for Q1 2020 if they're hoping to see the stock return to its highs. Both of these figures would constitute small beats on the current revenue estimates of $1.58 billion and $1.128 billion. Barring beats of this magnitude, I would be surprised if the stock were able to make new highs above $45.50 in the next six months.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to the technical picture, it's also a little muddled after the significant gap down last week. Pinduoduo previously had no resistance levels overhead and momentum at its back, and this allowed it to put up incredible share price performance from Q2 through to early November. Unfortunately, the stock now has two resistance levels overhead, with lower resistance at $39.90, and strong resistance at $44.30. Unless the stock can reclaim the $39.90 level on a weekly closing basis, I would consider any rallies to be noise, and just bounces within the new range the stock looks to be building. For this reason, the stock is more suited to trading over the next six months, as it's likely to find support near its strong support level at $28.80, but have a hard time getting through resistance near $40.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The good news for the bulls is that as long they defend $28.80, this is just a healthy pullback and a re-test of the prior range for the stock. However, a monthly close below $28.00 would be a negative development, as it would suggest that previous resistance is no longer acting as new support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Earnings estimates for Pinduoduo are now trending down, and revenue growth rates are looking like they'll continue to decelerate materially based on revenue estimates. This is not ideal for any growth stock, and this will likely be a headwind from a share price performance standpoint until the company can lap its tough year-over-year comps it's up against now. Forward estimates are suggesting that Pinduoduo is transitioning from a hyper-growth company to a strong growth company, and companies in the latter group tend to receive lower multiples, and this can weigh on a stock medium-term (4-6 months). I would view any rallies back to the $40.00 level as selling opportunities and would be shocked if the stock made new highs before the end of April 2020.

