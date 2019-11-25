A Buying Opportunity In Extra Space Storage

Image source

The storage rental space in North America has produced some really outstanding growth in recent years. There has been steady expansion in not only the number of people using storage space, but also in the prices that can be charged. Storage REITs like Extra Space Storage (EXR) have produced very strong shareholder returns in recent years, but of late, have pulled back on oversupply concerns. While I agree there is some oversupply occurring, I also think the recent pullback of ~20% off the recent high is enough to price most or all of that risk in. As a result, I think Extra Space is fairly valued today, and is worth a look from the long side.

A history of growth

Extra Space has grown itself into the second-largest owner/operator of self-storage stores in the US, and its scale is simply huge.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has 138 million square feet of rental space as part of ~1,800 total properties. It produces $1.3 billion in annual revenue, thanks in large part to its voracious appetite for acquisitions, of which it has completed almost $5 billion of in the past five years. Extra Space is an example of growth-by-acquisition at its finest, and the results speak for themselves.

What this has bought the trust is diversification and scale that is second only to Public Storage (PSA) in the US.

Source: Investor presentation

Extra Space is present in most states in the US, and in big numbers. The good news is that its largest MSAs - Los Angeles and New York - each make up 12% of same-store revenue. That means there is significant geographical diversification, including 38% of its same-store revenue outside of its largest MSAs. What this means is that if there is a downturn in a particular region in the US, Extra Space can weather the storm as its exposure to any one market is relatively small.

Over time, storage space has become more and more important to US consumers and businesses. Indeed, this slide shows a very intriguing trend for demand of storage space in the US in the past three decades.

Source: Investor presentation

What this has done is provide a very strong tailwind for storage rental revenue in the US for all operators of such properties. Over time, there has been enough revenue to go around for everyone to grow, and Extra Space certainly is no exception. The industry as a whole is seeing the virtuous cycle of a rising US population base and a greater percentage of that population using its services; there aren't many industries that can claim such favorable fundamentals.

For Extra Space, it has translated into the below in recent years.

Source: Investor presentation

Same-store rental growth has been at least 3.8% annually since 2012, and Extra Space is on pace to keep that streak alive this year. This is akin to a retailer producing constantly strong same-store-sales, for which shareholders would be richly rewarded. Extra Space's fundamentals don't seem to have deteriorated despite the fears of oversupply in the market, but shares have seen a significant pullback anyway. I think this has been overdone, and that Extra Space looks reasonably priced.

The next leg of growth

I see Extra Space as benefiting from two significant tailwinds in the coming years. First, the same-store growth we just talked about as the demand for storage space steadily rises over time. Second, Extra Space should continue to be a net acquirer of size in the coming years, as it has been in the past.

Source: Investor presentation

As we can see, Extra Space is the second-largest operator of storage rental space in the US. However, it still only has ~8% market share in what is a highly fragmented industry. There is an enormous amount of square footage of storage space in the US that Extra Space doesn't own that could be acquired, and apart from that, Extra Space has proven a willingness and ability to grow by building on properties where storage space doesn't exist. In other words, I believe the trust will continue to see a steady tailwind of same-store rental growth that will continue to fuel steady cash flows that can then be used to grow by acquisition.

This strategy can be seen in action below.

Source: Investor presentation

Extra Space has more than doubled its total store count in the past decade, and when we look at just wholly-owned, it has seen annualized growth of about 13%. That is massive scale expansion over a long period of time, and the trust is profitable enough that I don't see any reason this cannot continue. Keep in mind also that Extra Space has just ~8% market share in the US, so the runway for continued expansion is huge to say the least. Extra Space has a very favorable combination of a scale advantage over its competitors, but also very low total market share. This means it is positioned well to continue to consolidate the industry, but also that the runway for such consolidation is long.

A much-improved valuation

All of this growth isn't cheap, but it is much cheaper than it was a few months ago. Below, I've charted Extra Space's price-to-funds-from-operations, or P/FFO, ratios since 2010, as well as its average yields over the same time frame.

Source: Author's chart using trust data

What we can see is that Extra Space has seen fairly steady P/FFO ratios around the 20/21 mark over time, and that is nearly exactly where we find the stock today. Analysts reckon Extra Space will see just under $5 in FFO-per-share this year, meaning the stock is at 21.7 times that value heading into the end of the year. That means that, in my view, Extra Space isn't necessarily cheap, but it certainly isn't expensive, either.

The yield is telling us the same thing as it is 3.4%, which is right in line with recent years. Extra Space was more favorably priced in 2017 in terms of both the P/FFO ratio and the yield, but that proved to be an exceptional buying opportunity. A sub-20 P/FFO ratio would be ideal, but I'm not sure that is reasonable to expect given how far Extra Space has fallen since the peak, as well as the strong growth outlook. If the stock does fall to a sub-20 P/FFO, consider it a gift.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Extra Space earning just under $5 in FFO this year, rising steadily at a mid-single-digit rate through the next five years. Given the growth levers discussed above, that seems quite reasonable and I fully expect that is what will occur. Extra Space has the willingness and ability to continue to grow for a long time to come, and I think the stock looks attractive for it.

Of course, there are risks. The principal risk is that oversupply becomes an issue for Extra Space, which it hasn't been thus far. The trust has addressed this risk by pointing out that in markets where it has seen oversupply - which it says have largely just been the biggest markets - it is pulling back expansion. Where it hasn't seen oversupply is where it is concentrating growth, which is secondary and tertiary markets. In other words, Extra Space isn't blindly building out capacity where it isn't needed or isn't profitable; the trust has already addressed this issue with its revised growth strategy. I also think the constant stream of new renters should help mitigate some of this over time, but even so, Extra Space seems less exposed to overcapacity than it could be.

Given these favorable fundamentals, a robust dividend yield, and mid-single-digit FFO growth, Extra Space looks like a buy. Storage renters have a very long track record of producing shareholder wealth, and Extra Space is certainly no exception to that. I think the recent pullback is good enough to warrant a buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.