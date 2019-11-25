The Southern Company Vs. Dominion Energy: The Best Way To Invest In Electric Utilities

Still, I would not hold either of these stocks outright; however, with downside protection and the right options strategies, either of these stocks could work as dividend income generation.

I find that SO's value factor analysis to be supportive of its endorsement over D.

Many investors have recommended The Southern Company over Dominion Energy due to its more reliable track record and earnings growth.

Dominion Energy (D) and The Southern Company (SO) are two utility stocks of roughly the same market cap, both offering high dividend yields. Their businesses are similar, in that the both produce and distribute energy. Dividend investors building diversified portfolios are often left questioning whether one of these companies is better than the other, as both are established dividend payers with strong track records. I received a request to compare these two companies and will do so objectively, with a focus on the data that I have found important in predictive power (for future stock returns, including dividends).

Both companies reported their earnings roughly one month ago. A look into a company's returns over the period covering earnings can tell an investor much about the market's expectations and reactions for that company. We will take a look at the distributions of these companies' returns over this period, plotted against a Gaussian distribution:

Dominion Energy:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Quandl)

The Southern Company:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Quandl)

Both stocks have bullish distributions, with positive skews and leptokurtic distributions. The main difference is that Dominion Energy's returns have fatter tails, while The Southern Distribution's positive skew is stronger. This means that SO is showing more reliable positive returns, while D is showing a larger probability of large movements.

In short, SO is a "safer" choice from the above analysis. But we should also remember two things: First, "safer" is not better in that heightened risk typically carries with it a risk premium (e.g., stocks typically outperform bonds). Second, D's dividend yield is 12% larger than that of SO.

Next, we should be aware of the companies' past performances. SO seems to have a better track record, with steeper earnings growth and falling operating expenses:

(Source: This image and all those following it are from Simply Wall St.)

For comparison, here is Dominion Energy:

However, analysts' growth expectations show better prospects for Dominion Energy, as they expect earnings and revenue to grow for this company:

In contrast, analysts expect only revenue to grow for The Southern Company, with earnings growth turning negative:

Another difference is value. Simply Wall St. considers SO a value stock in its executive summaries of the stocks:

I agree with this sentiment after my review of the many value factors that help us determine whether a company is undervalued or overvalued. However, Dominion Energy does prevail in certain value factor areas. For example, debt-to-equity is both lower for Dominion and decreasingly more quickly, at that. Dominion is reducing its debt more quickly than its counterpart, as well:

Still, the main problem with Dominion's valuation lies in a number of its valuation metrics. For instance, D's Price-to-Earnings is 65x - way above the industry average - while SO's is 14.3x, which is below both the industry average and the entire market average (the average PE of the utilities industry is higher than that of the average market PE). Moreover, EBITDA/EV, which I use extensively in my earnings predictions for determining the payoff curve of a company, shows SO to have a convex payoff curve, while D has a concave payoff curve.

The Bottom Line

From a valuation perspective, the concavity of D and convexity of SO implies that should either of these change significantly - or, more likely, the industry - SO is likely to suffer fewer losses on the downside and see more gains on the upside. Yet, the risk premium of D could explain excess returns in the future. If you still need to choose, go with SO for safety and D for the dividend.

Personally, here is how I would play it if I were looking to hold either of these stocks as dividend income generators. I would hold SO with protective measures, such as a bear put spread, set with the OTM put at a price at which you would be willing to buy SO, assuming a dip.

For Dominion Energy, I would avoid holding the stock via simple buy-and-hold due to the risk/reward curve. I would instead hold the stock while seeking the dividend income via performing dividend arbitrage on D. This technique is a bit complex, but if you can pull it off, you can gain the dividends of D without the downside risk inherent in the stock as per its valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.