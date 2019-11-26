Boeing Loses In Dubai

This year’s Dubai Airshow has been a rather odd one as the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX remained grounded through the airshow and there also were no order expectations for the Airbus A380 as the program is set to shut down. With that in mind in combination with some fears of recession and geopolitical tension, expectations were not sky high.

Normally, we’d provide an overview of the announcements for Day 5 of the Dubai Airshow to conclude the daily coverage. However, there were no announcements on the final day of the show. That means that the airshow had a quiet end.

You can read the daily overviews here:

In this report, we will have a look at the total value of the order announcements during the show. Instead of just summing up all announcements and using list prices like most media outlets do, we actually differentiate between announcement types and consider actual market values.

What this means is that customer reveals are not counted as orders and the value of the announcement is not counted as these orders already are in the books. Additionally, conversions like the A380-to-A350 and 777X-to-787 swap from Emirates only carry a value “delta.”

General Overview

During the show there were announcements covering 373 aircraft, which is sharply lower compared to the announcements covering 928 aircraft two years ago.

A good way to start is by simply looking at the number of orders, commitments and options for each day. What's included in this general overview are firm orders, order intentions (Letter of Intent and Memorandum of Understanding) and options as part of firm agreements or LoIs/MoUs. What's not included are customer reveals, since these orders already are in the orderbook and if a customer is revealed for a certain number of orders what happens is that where there was an unidentified entry in the order book already and a customer name will be added. One-to-one conversions of options or orders from one type to the other will not be counted in the unit tally, but the size up value will be counted for an intent or firm conversion.

The first split we make is by taking out the customer reveals, which add no value and have a day-by-day look:

Figure 1: Orders, LoIs, MoUs and options by day (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that Day 4 made the big difference two years ago when Indigo Partners signed for 430 Airbus A320neo aircraft while flydubai signed for 225 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (including 50 options). Those two blockbuster orders and absence of orders and commitments of similar size during this year’s airshow meant that orders, commitments and options were 70% lower compared to the previous edition of the airshow. What also does not help is that blockbuster orders such as the order for 30 Boeing 787-9s and 50 Airbus A350s from Emirates actually are counted as conversions as the tally for A380 and Boeing 777X orders is reduced.

Firm versus order intention

A second split that can be made is splitting the announcements by type. During the air show, we see a lot of news items, and from the wording of the news items and press releases, we can often conclude what kind of order this is. A company can sign a firm contract, which can include new business, a conversion or options, and the same holds for an order intention, which is signed under an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) or LoI (Letter of Intent).

Firstly, we can make the split firm vs. order intention, where conversions are only counted in the dollar value tally:

Figure 2: Split firm orders versus order intentions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The reason this is so interesting to consider is that it gives a peak in how many sales are likely to end up in order books on the short term, likely to be added in the month of the air show. On the other side, the Letters of Intent and Memoranda of Understanding that are signed during the air show give some insight into leads that are very likely, even almost certainly, going to result in orders. There were 189 orders (no options) valued $24.2B and 75 tentative orders (no options) valued $6.4B at list prices. That brings the total $30.6B to which we should add any conversion value. Because the Emirates orders are downsizes from current orders in the order book, the conversion value is negative, bringing the list price value of the orders and commitments of the Dubai Airshow of 2019 to $21.5B, sharply lower compared to the $100B show two years ago. After standard discounts, we believe the value of the orders and announcements is $9.8B.

So who won?

With the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing, there likely always will be the competitive element between the two and each year and each show a winner is marked. If we look at this year’s Dubai Airshow, I think we can agree that Airbus won.

In terms of value for the firm orders and commitments after the negative conversion value adjustment, we have $1.4B for Boeing and $7.5B for Airbus followed by a combined of less than $1B in orders and commitments from Embraer and De Havilland Canada

Conclusion

While I'm not too unhappy with the orders during the airshow, what should be taken into consideration is that two of the three showpieces of the airshow, the Emirates orders with Boeing and Airbus, were actually partial conversions. Taking this into consideration, we see that the order value came down sharply from $44.5B two years ago to almost $10B this year. To me it’s not off-putting as the Emirates orders are welcome ones and we shouldn’t forget that Boeing’s top priority at this time is not to finalize sales and with the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, we also shouldn’t have expected a lot from the airshow. The Dubai Airshow two years ago was propelled by two big commitments covering more than 650 aircraft. Those big commitments remained absent during this year’s airshow and I honestly don’t think that should be considered a bad thing. What might be slightly disappointing is the absence of orders for the Boeing 777F, because that is an area where Boeing could use some additional sales. At the same time, while we didn’t provide a Paris Airshow 2019 wrap up (we will be working on getting that one to you in due time), I believe that under current circumstances Boeing didn’t have a lot to announce since it already announced key orders earlier this year in Paris.

So all with all, the 2019 Dubai Airshow wasn’t fast but it wasn’t bad either.

